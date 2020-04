Apple a conceput masti destinate personalului spitalicesc, care acopera in intregime fata, si va putea produce 1 milion de masti pe saptamana, a anuntat duminica directorul-general al companiei Tim Cook pe Twitter, potrivit AFP.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX