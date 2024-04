Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Consulatul Iranului din capitala siriana Damasc a fost distrus luni in ceea ce presa siriana și iraniana a descris ca fiind un atac aerian israelian, o escaladare aparenta și surprinzatoare a conflictului din Orientul Mijlociu, care ar opune Israelul impotriva Iranului și a aliaților sai. Televiziunea…

- Un avion militar de tip cargo Ilusin Il-76 s-a prabusit marti la scurt timp dupa decolare, cu 15 persoane la bord, din cauza unui incendiu la unul dintre motoare, au anuntat autoritatile ruse, relateaza Reuters. Avion militar rusesc s-a prabușit in regiunea Ivanovo in timp ce decola pentru un zbor programat.…

- Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

- EU conditions for ensuring rule of law among member states before they can receive financial aid are not strong enough to completely rule out a backsliding in democracy, the 27-nation bloc’s auditors said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The European Union has tightened democratic safeguards on payouts…

- French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with South America’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in…

- NATO has signed a 1.1 billion euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition, the alliance said on Tuesday, with part of the shells to be supplied to Ukraine after complaints a shortage of munitions was hampering its war efforts, according to Reuters. “The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition,”…

- Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster…

- Uciderea unui lider al Hamas de catre Israel, intr-un atac de marți asupra capitalei libaneze Beirut, alimenteaza riscul ca razboiul din Gaza sa se extinda mult dincolo de enclava palestiniana, potrivit unei analize a agenției Reuters. Israelul l-a ucis marți pe adjunctul liderului Hamas Saleh al-Arouri…