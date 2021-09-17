Connecting Europe Express arrives in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- An educational campus set to host pupils from kindergarten to high school opened in Bucharest’s District 4. The project was backed by an investment of RON 54 million (EUR 10.9 million), funding granted through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020. The District 4 authorities contributed RON 15…

- Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres. “In 1991, Romania was the first country…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption. “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter. The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…