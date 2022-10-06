Competition Council authorizes takeover of General Beton Romania by Holcim

Stiri Recomandate

Sărbătoare la API Zalău. Școala și-a lansat propriul drapel

Pentru câteva minute, sute de elevi au ieșit astăzi în curtea Colegiului Tehnic „Alesandru Papiu Ilarian” din Zalău pentru a lansa drapelul școlii, dar și pentru a marca împlinirea a 195 de ani de la nașterea și 145 de ani de la moartea patronului spiritual al unității de… [citeste mai departe]

Bataie de joc! Motivul pentru care se scumpesc produsele în România: magazinele recunosc că fac speculă și cresc prețurile preventiv

Produsele se scumpesc în ritm accelerat în România și am ajuns la costuri cu 30-50% mai mari, asta deși prețul materiilor prime… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Plafonarea prețului la gaze este în discuție la nivelul UE. Așteptăm Comisia să vină cu ceva concret

Comisia Europeană trebuie să vină cu un plan concret în ceea ce priveşte plafonarea temporară a preţului la gazele naturale la nivelul UE, aceste propuneri… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătorii Tribunalului Alba vor să afle dacă cetățenii și avocații sunt mulțumiți sau nu de modul în care funcționează instanța

Judecătorii Tribunalului Alba vor să afle dacă cetățenii și avocații sunt mulțumiți sau nu de modul în care funcționează… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Economiei afirmă că acţionarii COS Târgovişte i-au prezentat un proiect bazat pe o tehnologie unică în lume privind producţia de oţel special cu emisi

  Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Judetul Vaslui -Circulatie reluata, dirijat pe DN 24 B

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca traficul a fost reluat, pe un fir, dirijat, pe DN 24B la intrarea in localitatea Husi dinspre Crasna, judetul Vaslui. Conducatorul autocisternei rasturnate pe carosabil a fost ranit… [citeste mai departe]

Mitingul AUR de la Pitești, autorizat pentru duminică, la monumentul artiștilor Doina și Ion Aldea Teodorovici

Comisia pentru evenimente din cadrul Primăriei Pitești, din care fac parte, printre alții, primarul și secretarul municipiului, reprezentanți ai Poliției Române, Poliției Locale,… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de des trebuie să schimbăm periuța de dinți. Recomandările medicului stomatolog Sorina Stroe.

Cât de des trebuie să schimbăm periuța de dinți. Recomandările medicului stomatolog Sorina Stroe. Este important de știut că peria de dinți are o durată de folosire limitată și trebuie să o schimbăm… [citeste mai departe]

Marele „profesionist” a rămas fără fotoliu! Buciu a pierdut definitiv postul de primar

Poveste cu final aşteptat. După ce a „păcălit” lugojenii cu promisiuni deşarte, „marele” om politic Claudiu Buciu s-a umplut de respect şi a rămas definitiv fără postul de primar. Curtea de Apel Timisoara a respins… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Bihor:Comunicat de presa - 06.10.2022

BULETIN INFORMATIV Bilantul misiunilor din ultimele 24 de ore 05.10.2022 In ultimele 24 de ore, echipajele operative au fost prezente la datorie pentru interventia imediata la solicitarile cetatenilor si gestionarea optima a situatiilor de urgenta. Din cele 8 interventii gestionate ieri, 5 octombrie a.c., de pompierii… [citeste mai departe]


Competition Council authorizes takeover of General Beton Romania by Holcim

approved the transaction by which Holcim (Romania) SA takes over SRL, the institution informs on Wednesday.

HM Margareta, Prince Radu visit 21st Mountain Troops Battalion General Leonard Mociulschi in Predeal

09:25, 06.10.2022 - Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and Prince Radu visited, on Wednesday, the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion General Leonard Mociulschi in central Predeal. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Over 80,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including 10,044 Ukrainians

10:55, 22.09.2022 - As many as 80,354 people, including 10,044 Ukrainian nationals, up 19 pct from the previous day entered Romania on Wednesday, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

PM Ciuca: Russian antivirus software, a danger to public IT systems

13:10, 14.09.2022 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that Russian anti-virus software is a danger to public IT systems and the government will adopt a bill prohibiting the purchase of such products. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Speaker Ciolacu signs condolence book opened in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

12:11, 14.09.2022 - Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday signed the book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

About 295,000 people cross Romania on August 31, over 13,000 Ukrainians enter Romania

10:46, 01.09.2022 - About 295,000 people crossed Romania on Wednesday, August 31, including over 13,000 Ukrainian nationals, up 14.8% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca: There is no gloomy scenario regarding energy security in Romania

20:35, 24.08.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Romanian officials do not take into account any "gloomy scenario" regarding the provision of natural gas and electricity for the next winter season. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romanian gov't approves protocol of collaboration with Moldova's National Anti-Doping Agency

18:35, 24.08.2022 - The Romanian government approved at a Wednesday sitting the conclusion of a collaboration protocol between Romania and Moldova's national anti-doping agencies Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

3.9-mangnitude tremor hits Buzau County

17:40, 13.07.2022 - - A 3.9-magnitude tremor occurred on Wednesday, at 12:07hrs, EEST, in Buzau County, the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


