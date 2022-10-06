Competition Council authorizes takeover of General Beton Romania by Holcim

Competition Council authorizes takeover of General Beton Romania by HolcimPublicat:
The Competition Council approved the transaction by which Holcim (Romania) SA takes over General Beton Romania SRL, the institution informs on Wednesday.
