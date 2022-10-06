Competition Council authorizes takeover of General Beton Romania by Holcim

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and Prince Radu visited, on Wednesday, the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion General Leonard Mociulschi in central Predeal.

As many as 80,354 people, including 10,044 Ukrainian nationals, up 19 pct from the previous day entered Romania on Wednesday, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that Russian anti-virus software is a danger to public IT systems and the government will adopt a bill prohibiting the purchase of such products.

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday signed the book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, told Agerpres.

About 295,000 people crossed Romania on Wednesday, August 31, including over 13,000 Ukrainian nationals, up 14.8% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Romanian officials do not take into account any "gloomy scenario" regarding the provision of natural gas and electricity for the next winter season.

The Romanian government approved at a Wednesday sitting the conclusion of a collaboration protocol between Romania and Moldova's national anti-doping agencies

A 3.9-magnitude tremor occurred on Wednesday, at 12:07hrs, EEST, in Buzau County, the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).