CNCAV: 87,600 Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Romania on Wednesday

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 91,778 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 70,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,119 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 11,079 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on…

- A number of 57,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Tuesday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research. According to a press release of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), the transport…

- A new batch of 162,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive in Romania on Friday, by land, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the vaccine doses will be distributed as follows on Friday: * Bucharest…

- A new batch of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, comprised of 224,640 doses, will arrive on Monday in Romania, the National Committee to Coordinate Activities regarding COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV). The vaccines will be delivered by air, to the airports in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara,…

- A number of 103,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, informs a press release of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to the quoted source, the…

- A new batch of 224,640 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive to Romania on Monday, March 8, the vaccines being delivered via air, at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to a release of the National anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Activity Coordination Committee (CNCAV),…

- A number of 39,300 doses of vaccine from Moderna are distributed on Friday to the regional centres in the country, informs the National Coordinating Committee of the Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES. According to this source, the doses are part of the third tranche…

- As many as 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine will be distributed in Romania on Wednesday to the regional centres nationwide for the immunisation with the first dose of persons appointed for vaccination via the appointment scheduling platform, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination…