City Insurance: Volume of gross written premiums rose by 38 pct in first nine months The Insurance-Reinsurance Company City Insurance concluded the first nine months of 2019 with a volume of gross written premiums of 298 million euro (the equivalent of 1.413 billion lei), an increase of 38 pct over the same period of last year, according to a release of the company, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. The number of damage cases paid until the end of the month of September 2019 rose to 109,065, compared to 84,424 in January - September 2018. In the first nine months of 2019, City Insurance recorded a total volume of damages paid of 179 million euro, the equivalent of… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

