Chairman of Moldova's Parliament to attend meeting of Romanian Parliament in next ordinary session

Stiri Recomandate

Flutur le-o întoarce pesediștilor suceveni: ”Oare PSD nu ar trebui să tacă atunci când e vorba de infrastructură rutieră?”

Flutur le-o întoarce pesediștilor suceveni: ”Oare PSD nu ar trebui să tacă atunci când e vorba de infrastructură rutieră?”

Șeful administrației județene, Gheorghe Flutur, nu a vrut să le rămână dator social democraților suceveni după ce aceștia au contestat… [citeste mai departe]

Biatlon pe role: George Buta, medaliat cu aur la Mondiale în proba de super sprint

Biatlon pe role: George Buta, medaliat cu aur la Mondiale în proba de super sprint

Sportivul român George Buta a câştigat, surprinzător, medalia de aur în proba de super sprint 7,5 km, vineri, la Campionatele Mondiale de biatlon pe role de la Nove Mesto (Cehia). Buta a avut patru trageri fără penalizare şi a terminat… [citeste mai departe]

Erdogan anunţă că toţi militarii şi civilii turci din Afganistan au fost evacuaţi

Erdogan anunţă că toţi militarii şi civilii turci din Afganistan au fost evacuaţi

Turcia şi-a evacuat toţi militarii şi civilii din Afganistan, cu excepţia unei mici ''echipe tehnice'', a anunţat vineri preşedintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan, informează Reuters. ''Am făcut ceea ce era în… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciuca - Anatolie Nosatii meeting; Romania supports modernization of Army of the Republic of Moldova

Nicolae Ciuca - Anatolie Nosatii meeting; Romania supports modernization of Army of the Republic of Moldova

Romania supports the modernization of the Army of the Republic of Moldova, Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca reaffirmed during a meeting with his counterpart from the Republic… [citeste mai departe]

Incident la spitalul din Lugoj. O lampă a căzut peste o asistentă, în timpul unei operații

Incident la spitalul din Lugoj. O lampă a căzut peste o asistentă, în timpul unei operații

Un incident s-a petrecut vineri la spitalul din Lugoj. O lampă a căzut peste o asistentă în sala de operații, în timpul unei intervenții chirurgicale. Conducerea unității medicale a deschis o anchetă internă. [citeste mai departe]

Criza gunoaielor din Sectorul 1 a luat sfârșit: anunțul făcut de prefectul Capitalei

Criza gunoaielor din Sectorul 1 a luat sfârșit: anunțul făcut de prefectul Capitalei

Prefectul Capitalei, Alin Stoica, anunță că reprezentanții Primăriei Sectorului 1 au căzut la un acord cu firma de salubritate. El susține că serviciile o să fie menținute la un nivel optim. Rămâne de urmărit cât o să dureze… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ludovic Orban a stat la masă cu omul care l-a trădat, Nelu Tătaru: Îl consider camaradul meu

VIDEO Ludovic Orban a stat la masă cu omul care l-a trădat, Nelu Tătaru: Îl consider camaradul meu

Preşedintele liberalilor, Ludovic Orban, a declarat, vineri, în şedinţa Comitetului Director al organizaţiei Vaslui, că se consideră capabil să conducă în continuare partidul, afirmând că "poartă… [citeste mai departe]

SCENE TERIBILE în sala de operații: O lampă uriașă a căzut peste o asistentă

SCENE TERIBILE în sala de operații: O lampă uriașă a căzut peste o asistentă

Incident vineri la spitalul din Lugoj. O lampă a căzut în sala de operații peste o asistentă. Conducerea spitalului a deschis o anchetă internă. Conform unor surse medicale, o lampă din sala de operații s-a desprins și a căzut peste o… [citeste mai departe]

USR-PLUS îi dă șah lui Nicuşor Dan, devenit șef la ALPAB: Îi cere toate contractele aflate în vigoare

USR-PLUS îi dă șah lui Nicuşor Dan, devenit șef la ALPAB: Îi cere toate contractele aflate în vigoare

Consilierii generali USR-PLUS solicită toate documentele cu veniturile Administraţiei Lacuri, Parcuri şi Agrement (ALPAB), inclusiv contracte de asociere, concesiune sau de închiriere… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Accident rutier la intrare in Venus. Este implicata o bicicleta cu patru locuri

Judetul Constanta: Accident rutier la intrare in Venus. Este implicata o bicicleta cu patru locuri

In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in judetul Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier la intrarea in Venus… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Chairman of Moldova's Parliament to attend meeting of Romanian Parliament in next ordinary session

Publicat:
Chairman of Moldova's Parliament to attend meeting of Romanian Parliament in next ordinary session

The new ordinary session of the will begin next week with a meeting to which the chairman of the Parliament of Moldova is invited, and the legislative priorities considered by the Senate are in line with the government agenda, Chair of the said on Friday.

"Next week's session will start primarily with a meeting to which the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova is invited. The priorities are in line with the government agenda; there are joint legislative initiatives with the government and that have to be completed very…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Nicolae Ciuca - Anatolie Nosatii meeting; Romania supports modernization of Army of the Republic of Moldova

22:45, 27.08.2021 - Romania supports the modernization of the Army of the Republic of Moldova, Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca reaffirmed during a meeting with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Anatolie Nosatii. Nicolae Ciuca, together with President Klaus Iohannis, participated on Friday…

PSD demands that prime minister give explanations on budget revision, following Fiscal Council's criticism

16:35, 27.08.2021 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) demanded on Friday that Prime Minister Florin Citu explain the budget revision, following criticism from the Fiscal Council, adding that the social democrats' priority is to change the current Government, which is "catastrophic". "It is bad and will be even worse…

PM Citu in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart voices wish for Romanian minority rights being respected

19:50, 23.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in Kiev on Monday, in which context he reiterated Romania's readiness to advance bilateral cooperation and voiced Romania's desire to ensure respect for the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority.…

The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

PM Citu: Romania to support efforts of new Government of Republic of Moldova, aimed at consolidating rule of law

17:45, 06.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed much success to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, invested on Friday, and assured the head of the Executive in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita, that the authorities in Bucharest will support all her efforts and of the Cabinet she leads, aimed at deepening…

FSLI requests PM Citu to present Government draft of modernizing education system

18:00, 23.07.2021 - The Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI) is requesting the PM Florin Citu to explain to the public opinion what is the Government's draft of modernizing the education system, in the context in which the PM recently said that the Executive will no longer invest in education without the guarantee…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania firmly supports aspirations of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program

15:30, 23.07.2021 - Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs,…

President Iohannis to attend the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday

12:25, 23.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the Presidential Administration informed. The main topics on the agenda of the meeting are European Union coordination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of economic recovery…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 28 august 2021
Bucuresti 17°C | 27°C
Iasi 15°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 11°C | 21°C
Timisoara 12°C | 17°C
Constanta 22°C | 28°C
Brasov 15°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 26.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 254.685,60 1.777.444,40
II (5/6) 3 28.298,40 -
III (4/6) 200 424,47 -
IV (3/6) 3.599 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.055.204,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 august 2021
USD 4.197
EUR 4.9334
CHF 4.5728
GBP 5.7529
CAD 3.3125
XAU 242.382
JPY 3.8115
CNY 0.6479
AED 1.1426
AUD 3.0453
MDL 0.2373
BGN 2.5224

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec