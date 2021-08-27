Chairman of Moldova's Parliament to attend meeting of Romanian Parliament in next ordinary session

Chairman of Moldova's Parliament to attend meeting of Romanian Parliament in next ordinary sessionPublicat:
The new ordinary session of the Romanian Parliament will begin next week with a meeting to which the chairman of the Parliament of Moldova is invited, and the legislative priorities considered by the Senate are in line with the government agenda, Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu said on Friday.
"Next week's session will start primarily with a meeting to which the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova is invited. The priorities are in line with the government agenda; there are joint legislative initiatives with the government and that have to be completed very…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Nicolae Ciuca - Anatolie Nosatii meeting; Romania supports modernization of Army of the Republic of Moldova
22:45, 27.08.2021 - Romania supports the modernization of the Army of the Republic of Moldova, Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca reaffirmed during a meeting with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Anatolie Nosatii. Nicolae Ciuca, together with President Klaus Iohannis, participated on Friday…
PSD demands that prime minister give explanations on budget revision, following Fiscal Council's criticism
16:35, 27.08.2021 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) demanded on Friday that Prime Minister Florin Citu explain the budget revision, following criticism from the Fiscal Council, adding that the social democrats' priority is to change the current Government, which is "catastrophic". "It is bad and will be even worse…
PM Citu in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart voices wish for Romanian minority rights being respected
19:50, 23.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in Kiev on Monday, in which context he reiterated Romania's readiness to advance bilateral cooperation and voiced Romania's desire to ensure respect for the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority.…
The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government
20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…
PM Citu: Romania to support efforts of new Government of Republic of Moldova, aimed at consolidating rule of law
17:45, 06.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed much success to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, invested on Friday, and assured the head of the Executive in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita, that the authorities in Bucharest will support all her efforts and of the Cabinet she leads, aimed at deepening…
FSLI requests PM Citu to present Government draft of modernizing education system
18:00, 23.07.2021 - The Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI) is requesting the PM Florin Citu to explain to the public opinion what is the Government's draft of modernizing the education system, in the context in which the PM recently said that the Executive will no longer invest in education without the guarantee…
ForMin Aurescu: Romania firmly supports aspirations of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program
15:30, 23.07.2021 - Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs,…
President Iohannis to attend the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday
12:25, 23.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the Presidential Administration informed. The main topics on the agenda of the meeting are European Union coordination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of economic recovery…