Catalin Drula: Shameful press conference of Nehammer and Weber in Austria

Save Romania Union (USR) will probably decide towards the end of 2023 whether it backs Nicusor Dan for a new mandate as Bucharest's general mayor, the president of the party, Catalin Drula said on B1Tv station, told Agerpres.

The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, announced that the party he leads will submit a simple motion against the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, told Agerpres.

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Emanuel Ungureanu on Wednesday morning filed a complaint with the DNA against the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, reports the Save Romania Union, told Agerpres.

Romania's place is in #Schengen, on Wednesday wrote on her Twitter account, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, after the meeting she had with the Romanian Premier Nicolae Ciuca, in Brussels.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the European Union Executive, with President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, within the two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola welcomed Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday at the headquarters of the EU Legislature as part of Ciuca's two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres.

Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Catalin Drula says that five bodies have been notified in the case of Blue Air, citing "big question marks" regarding the loan granted in 2020 and the non-execution of the company's guarantees in 2022, told Agerpres.

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Adriana Pistol was elected, on Wednesday, a member of the Standing Committee of World Health Organisation Europe, a press release from the Ministry of Health informs.