Câștigători MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift a obţinut nouă premii din unsprezece nominalizări Caștigatori MTV Video Music Awards 2023 au fost anunțați aseara, in cadrul unei gale care a avut loc pe un stadion din Newark, New Jersey. Taylor Swift, artista americana, și Shakira, cantareața columbiana, au plecat acasa cu cele mai multe premii, scrie news.ro. La ediția din acest an MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift a fost nominalizata la 11 categorii și a obținut nu mai puțin de noua premii, printre care trofeul pentru cel mai bun cantec, cea mai buna muzica pop, cea mai buna regie si cel mai bun videoclip pentru hitul sau „Anti-Hero".https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1kbLwvqugkȘi Shakira…

Sursa articol si foto: libertatea.ro

