Doi șoferi s-au luat la bătaie în fața unui spital din Cluj-Napoca. De la ce a pornit scandalul

Doi șoferi și-au împărțit pumni și picioare, luni după-amiaza, pe strada din fața Institutului Oncologic Cluj-Napoca. Conflictul ar fi pornit de la o tamponare ușoară între un autoturism și un scuter, spun… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegi șamponul potrivit pentru tipul tău de păr

În lumea îngrijirii părului, alegerea unui șampon nu este mereu o sarcină ușoară. Cu o varietate atât de mare de produse disponibile pe piață, poate fi o adevărată provocare să găsești unul care se potrivește perfect cu tipul tău de păr. Să nu ne îngrijorăm însă, pentru că vom descoperi… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Galați, dat în urmărire, prins de jandarmii vrânceni

În cursul serii trecute, echipajul de jandarmi din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Jandarmi Mobil care executa serviciul de menținere a ordinii şi siguranței publice pe raza municipiului Focşani, a identificat pe o bancă în Piaţa Gării din municipiul Focşani doi bărbați care… [citeste mai departe]

Știri justitie Constanta: Primul termen in apelul dosarului terenurilor din Portul Tomis - 18 ianuarie 2024.

Facem precizarea ca aceasta etapa a procesului penal reprezinta, conform Codului de procedura penala, finalizarea anchetei penale si trimiterea rechizitoriului la instanta spre judecare,… [citeste mai departe]

Nica, nervos după ce a fost revocat din funcția de membru al Consiliului Național de Integritate

Senatul României l-a revocat din funcția de membru al Consiliului Național de Integritate pe președintele PNL Timiș, Alin Nica, decizie luată cu o largă majoritate în plen. Şeful CJT este cercetat în mai… [citeste mai departe]

Ce şi-au spus dictatorii Putin şi Kim în primul lor schimb de cuvinte

Coreea de Nord susţine toate deciziile lui Vladimir Putin şi va fi întotdeauna alături de Rusia în lupta împotriva imperialismului, i-a spus Kim Jong Un președintelui rus la întâlnirea pe care o au la Cosmodromul Vostocini, potrivit presei ruse, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Toscelik devine furnizorul proiectului de gazoduct al României la Marea Neagră

Compania Transgaz a demarat în acest an lucrările la gazoductul Tuzla - Podişor  care va face legătura între resursele de gaze din Marea Neagră şi coridorul BRUA, după ce în iunie a semnat ordinul de începere a lucrărilor. Proiectul a mai făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Rata anuală a inflației se menține la 9,4 la sută. Care a fost evoluția prețurilor în luna august

Rata anuală a inflaţiei a scăzut uşor în luna august a acestui an, la 9,43%, de la 9,44% în iulie, în condiţiile în care mărfurile alimentare s-au scumpit cu 11,88%, cele nealimentare cu 6,98%,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a descoperit în firele de păr ale Simonei Halep. Dezvăluirile expertului care a făcut analiza

Profesorul Jean-Claude Alvarez, directorul laboratorului de toxicologie de la Spitalul Universitar Garches, care a examinat părul Simonei Halep și care a fost unul dintre martorii experți la care… [citeste mai departe]

MApN: Fortele ruse au continuat atacurile asupra infrastructurii portuare ucrainene de la Reni si Ismail

Nr. 33313 septembrie 2023 Comunicat de presa Miercuri, 13 septembrie, fortele ruse au continuat atacurile asupra infrastructurii portuare ucrainene de la Reni si Ismail, in proximitatea granitei… [citeste mai departe]


Câștigători MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift a obţinut nouă premii din unsprezece nominalizări

Publicat:
Caștigatori MTV Video Music Awards 2023 au fost anunțați aseara, in cadrul unei gale care a avut loc pe un stadion din Newark, New Jersey. Taylor Swift, artista americana, și Shakira, cantareața columbiana, au plecat acasa cu cele mai multe premii, scrie news.ro. La ediția din acest an MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift a fost nominalizata la 11 categorii și a obținut nu mai puțin de noua premii, printre care trofeul pentru cel mai bun cantec, cea mai buna muzica pop, cea mai buna regie si cel mai bun videoclip pentru hitul sau „Anti-Hero”.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1kbLwvqugkȘi Shakira…

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

17:35, 05.09.2023 - Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

SEPTEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

10:00, 05.09.2023 - 1858 - Birth of poet, prose writer Alexandru Vlahuta, honorary post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 19, 1919) 1921 - Birth of historian, literary theoretician and critic Adrian Marino (d. March 17, 2005). 1929 - Birth of translator Catinca Ralea (d. January 19, 1981) 1931 - Birth…

AUGUST 31 IN HISTORY

08:20, 31.08.2023 - AUGUST 31 IN HISTORYRomanian Language Day 1904 - Birth of chemist and pedologist Nicolae Cernescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 26, 1967) 1913 - Death of Aurel Vlaicu, engineer, pilot and Romanian air pioneer, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 6, 1882)…

AUGUST 29 IN HISTORY

08:20, 29.08.2023 - AUGUST 29 IN HISTORYChristian Feast: Beheading of Saint John the Baptist 1829 - Birth of orthodox Metropolitan Iosif Gheorghian, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 24, 1909) 1832 - Birth of Neculai Culianu, mathematician and astronomer, corresponding member of the Romanian…

AUGUST 28 IN HISTORY

08:20, 28.08.2023 - AUGUST 28 IN HISTORY1903 - Birth of chemist Cornel Bodea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 8, 1985) 1917 - Death of writer Calistrat Hogas, author of Pe drumuri de munte (On mountain trails) (b. April 19, 1848) 1917 - Death of poet Anton Naum, member of the…

AUGUST 24 IN HISTORY

08:40, 24.08.2023 - 1820 - Death of writer, historian, Age of Enlightenment scholar Ion Budai-Deleanu, author of Tiganiada heroic-comic epic poem (b. January 6, 1760), agerpres reports. 1828 - Birth of publicist and politician Gheorghe Chitu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 28, 1897) 1868 - Death of writer…

July 11 in history

08:20, 11.07.2023 - 1428 - First documented attestation of Horaita monastery (Neamt county), issued by Chancellery of Moldova's ruler prince Alexandru cel Bun (1400-1432) CITESTE SI Fechet: Romania has a significant and diversified capacity to produce energy from renewable sources 10/07/2023 17 PNL's Ciuca: What…

HealthMin Rafila: The residential care homes of Ilfov inspected in January and February

15:55, 10.07.2023 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila on Monday said that the residential care homes of Ilfov County, which are the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, were inspected by the Public Heath Directorate (DSP) in January and February, and only minor infractions were found."In the months of January…


