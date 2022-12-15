BVB reaches 128,000 investors for the first time in its history

Stiri Recomandate

5 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 15 decembrie 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 59.762 persoane infectate și 1.311 decese

Astăzi, 15 decembrie 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 5 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 16.000 de țigări, confiscate de la o femeie din Munții Apuseni. Aceasta a fost reținută

La data de 14 decembrie 2022, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba, sub coordonarea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Câmpeni,… [citeste mai departe]

„Nu ne lăsați singuri”. Președintele Bulgariei cere intrarea în Schengen. Cancelarul austriac îi răspunde că trebuie să ridice un gard

Președintele bulgar Rumen Radev a cerut, joi, înaintea începerii discuțiilor din Consiliul European de la Bruxelles,… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii bombardează devastator în războiul din Ucraina - Rachetele au lovit din nou Herson - Cel puțin 5 morți și zeci de răniți

Clădirea emblematică a Administrației Regionale de Stat Herson a fost lovită de un tir de rachete, la câteva zile după valul de bombardamente… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a spus azi cancelarul Austriei președintelui Klaus Iohannis

Cancelarul Austriei a declarat că a vorbit cu Klaus Iohannis despre situaţia Schengen. Acesta susţine că problema reală o reprezintă imigranţii şi necesită să fie rezolvată de statele europene, împreună.   Karl Nehammer a vorbit astăzi cu președintele României, Klaus Iohannis… [citeste mai departe]

Anais, o fetiță de 8 luni a murit, după ce medicii au trimis-o acasă spunând că are roșu în gât

Dramă sfâşietoare pentru o familie din Maramureş!Anais,fetița lor de 8 luni a fost găsită de tată moartă în pătuț, după ce a fost diagnosticată cu o banală răceală. Coșmarul părinților lui Anais… [citeste mai departe]

PERICOLELE mai puțin cunoscute, dar devastatoare, din carnea de porc preparată termic insuficient

În afara riscului de trichineloză (o boală parazitară), apărută ca urmare a consumului de carnea de porc crudă sau insuficient preparată termic, despre care am auzit cu toții, există și o serie de alte… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii bihoreni au sancționat 82 de persoane din trafic cu amenzi de peste 35 de mii lei

Miercuri, 14 decembrie, polițiștii rutieri și de ordine publică au continuat acțiunile pe șoselele bihorene. Scopul acestora este de a combate conducerea autovehiculelor de către persoane aflate sub influența băuturilor… [citeste mai departe]

AUR predă PSD cele două milioane de semnături pentru demiterea lui Klaus Iohannis

Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor predă astăzi, la ora 13.00, Partidului Social Democrat semnăturile strânse în campania ˝Jos Iohannis˝, în cadrul unei acțiuni publice organizate la sediul central PSD. [citeste mai departe]

Remanierea lui Serghei Lavrov a devenit subiect fierbinte în Rusia: Peskov face primele precizări

În cadrul unei conferinţe de presă, Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al preşedintelui rus, Vladimir Putin, a recomandat ca ştirile despre retragerea ministrului rus de externe, Serghei Lavrov, din fruntea… [citeste mai departe]


BVB reaches 128,000 investors for the first time in its history

Publicat:
BVB reaches 128,000 investors for the first time in its history

(BVB) exceeded the threshold of 100,000 investors for the first time in history, currently having 128,000 investors, BVB president announced on Thursday, at the anniversary event celebrating 140 years since the establishment.

