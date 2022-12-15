BVB reaches 128,000 investors for the first time in its history

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 26.429 million lei (5.39 million euros), told Agerpres.

The unemployment rate recorded at the national level, at the end of September, reached 2.88%, down 0.03 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Thursday by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM).

This year, for the first time, the Bucharest Stock Exchange exceeded the threshold of 100,000 investors, and a few days ago the threshold of one million transactions was exceeded, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Radu Hanga said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher, and the value of transactions stood at 15.2 million lei (3.09 million euros).

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, said that the first 19 railway lines in the Port of Constanta, out of a total of 35, which were assigned in emergency procedure for upgrading railway infrastructure, are being received on Thursday.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business the turnover stood at 605,754 RON (122,896 euros), told Agerpres.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session higher on all indices, with transactions of 445,854 lei (90,259 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The first volume of the History of the Library of the Romanian Academy, which will present, documentarily and analytically, the activity of over a century and a half of the largest and richest library in Romania, will be launched on Thursday, a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday reads.