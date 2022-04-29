Bulgarian PM Petkov's initial visit schedule, delayed The initially announced schedule of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's visit to Romania today will be delayed until after 16:00hrs, according to the Romanian government, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

