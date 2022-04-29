Bulgarian PM Petkov's initial visit schedule, delayed

Bulgarian PM Petkov's initial visit schedule, delayedPublicat:
The initially announced schedule of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's visit to Romania today will be delayed until after 16:00hrs, according to the Romanian government, Agerpres reports.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Ciuca after visit to Ukraine: Civilian targets being hit cannot be tolerated
14:01, 27.04.2022 - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Romanian delegation who went to Ukraine with him were moved by what they saw in Irpin and Borodianka, "two towns that were hit without taking anything into account." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
There is Romanian talent in art, interesting to find out places that generate this energy (Andrei Bortun)
20:00, 14.04.2022 - The Founder of The Institute, Andrei Bortun, declared on Thursday that the purpose of the "New European Bauhaus" project is to discover urban spaces where energy is created that gives birth to artistic talents. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Senate President Citu: 'I'll pay official visit to Kyiv, visit war-torn areas'
23:20, 13.04.2022 - The president of the Senate, Florin Citu, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he will make an official visit to Kyiv. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…
Government allocates 45 million lei for individuals who accommodate Ukrainian refugees
12:25, 08.04.2022 - The government will allocate 45 million lei from the Reserve Fund to recover accommodation expenses for Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Elena Udrea apprehended in Bulgaria
19:35, 07.04.2022 - Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea was apprehended in Bulgaria on Thursday and will be handed over to the Romanian authorities. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Romania's Copil progresses to Portimao Futures QFs
21:16, 10.03.2022 - Romanian tennis player Marius Copil on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the 25,000-USD M25 ITF Portimao Futures tournament in Portugal after beating Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist 6 -4 6-7(6) 7-6 (7). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Romanian PM Ciuca welcomes Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis
16:05, 23.02.2022 - The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is paying an official visit to our country, has met Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Senate President Citu: Price capping would only make matters worse for Romanian producers
18:55, 16.02.2022 - Senate President Florin Citu said on Wednesday after a meeting with the representatives of the Agrostar Farm Producers Federation that a price cap would not help the Romanian producers. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…