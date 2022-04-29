Bulgarian PM Petkov's initial visit schedule, delayed

Stiri Recomandate

Caleidoscop gastrono-umoristic. Ghiudem

 Supraviețuiri. Un neamț a venit în România la niște cunoștințe și au mers împreună la un restaurant. Ca să testeze bucătăria autohtonă, au mâncat ciorbă de burtă, iar neamțul a fost de-a dreptul extaziat de gustul ei. A cerut rețeta, iar ospătarul i-a dat-o. A plecat neamțul acasă, și-a făcut ... [citeste mai departe]

Dîncu, despre Transnistria: Am putea să mai asistăm şi la alte provocări, suntem în legătură cu guvernul Moldovei. În acest moment, situaţia e sub control

Ministrul Apărării, Vasile Dîncu, a declarat vineri despre provocările din… [citeste mai departe]

Maternitatea Elena Doamna condusă ilegal! Evaluări de competențe și decizii ale CA, încălcate de cei care țin cu dinții de funcțile ocupate politic

Managementul spitalelor din Iași este un dezastru. O demonstrează chiar ultimele rezultate… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF a pus „tunurile” pe cadrele didactice: Profesorii au primit termen limită pentru veniturile din meditaţii

Agenția Națională de Administrare Fiscală a publicat Ghidul privind tratamentul fiscal aplicabil veniturilor obținute din meditații, acordate în particular de persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petroms Verchere: We no longer import crude oil from Russia, alternative sources more expensive

OMV Petrom no longer imports crude oil from Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine, but the alternative sources are more expensive due to higher transportation costs, said Christina Verchere, CEO… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Cristian Popescu Piedone, ridicat de DNA de pe aeroportul Otopeni – surse

Primarul Sectorului 5 a fost ridicat vineri dimineață de pe aeroportul Otopeni, informează publicația Q Magazine, care citează surse din lumea justiției. Potrivit sursei citate, Piedone urma să plece în Italia. Informația a fost confirmată… [citeste mai departe]

Coregraful belgian Jan Fabre, acuzat de hărţuire şi atentat la pudoare de către dansatoare, a fost condamnat la 18 luni de închisoare cu suspendare

Artistul vizual şi coregraful belgian Jan Fabre, acuzat de hărţuire şi atentat la pudoare de către… [citeste mai departe]

Surse. Cristian Popescu Piedone a fost reţinut pe Aeropotul Otopeni. Primarul Sectorului 5 este audiat de DNA într-un nou dosar

Primarul Sectorului 5 al Capitalei, Cristian Popescu Piedone, a fost reţinut pe Aeroportul Otopeni, vineri dimineaţa, fiind audiat de DNA într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie jefuita dupa discutii pe o retea de socializare. A fost legata cu obiecte vestimentare de mobilierul din locuinta

O femeie din Broscauti a fost jefuita, in cursul lunii martie, de un individ care a reusit sa i fure bijuteriile, banii, dar si alte bunuri. Principalul suspect… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia RECUNOAȘTE că a lovit Kievul în timpul vizitei secretarului general al ONU: ce PAGUBE au provocat

"Forţele ruse au distrus cu arme de înaltă precizie cu rază lungă de acţiune atelierele companiei aerospaţiale Artiom, în oraşul Kiev", a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerul Apărării… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgarian PM Petkov's initial visit schedule, delayed

Publicat:
The initially announced schedule of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's visit to Romania today will be delayed until after 16:00hrs, according to the Romanian government, Agerpres reports.

