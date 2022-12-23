Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO – Mașină lovită de tren, la Livada

FOTO – Mașină lovită de tren, la Livada

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au intervenit, vineri, după ce un autoturism a fost lovit de un tren, pe raza localității Livada, comuna Iclod. Apelul de urgență a fost înregistrat în jurul orei 14.20, iar la fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj SAJ. Echipajele… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Pacienţii răniţi în accidentul de autocar din Pasajul Unirii sunt în stare stabilă- Excepţie - un rănit internat la Floreasca, la ATI

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Pacienţii răniţi în accidentul de autocar din Pasajul Unirii sunt în stare stabilă- Excepţie - un rănit internat la Floreasca, la ATI

Ministerul Sănătăţii (MS) anunţă că pacienţii răniţi în accidentul… [citeste mai departe]

Transport public pentru cei care vor merge la inaugurarea Arenei Chişinău. Cât va costa şi cum va circula autobuzul de pe cursa specială

Transport public pentru cei care vor merge la inaugurarea Arenei Chişinău. Cât va costa şi cum va circula autobuzul de pe cursa specială

Primăria Chişnău va pune la dispoziție o rută specială de autobuz pentru transportarea tur-retur a celor care vor participa… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentantul Ambasadei Mexicului - în audienţă la MAE privind interzicerea accesului unor cetăţeni români

Reprezentantul Ambasadei Mexicului - în audienţă la MAE privind interzicerea accesului unor cetăţeni români

Însărcinatul cu afaceri ad-interim al Ambasadei Statelor Unite Mexicane la Bucureşti a fost invitat în audienţă de către secretarul de stat în MAE pentru Afaceri globale şi strategii… [citeste mai departe]

Băimăreancă bătută de concubinul mai tânăr ca ea cu aproape 20 de ani

Băimăreancă bătută de concubinul mai tânăr ca ea cu aproape 20 de ani

Joi, 22 decembrie, la ora 10.50, polițiștii din Baia Mare au fost sesizați de către o femeie prin S.N.U.A.U. 112 cu privire la faptul că vecinul ei provoacă scandal și și-a agresat fizic concubina. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au identificat… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul din Pasajul Unirii. S-a deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă

Accidentul din Pasajul Unirii. S-a deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă

Polițiști de la Brigada Rutieră a Capitalei au deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă și vătămare corporală din culpă după accidentul care a avut loc vineri la intrarea în Pasajul Unirii din Capitală, în care un autocar s-a prins în limitatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat dus la spital cu traumatism cranio-cerebral sever după ce a căzut pe un şantier

Bărbat dus la spital cu traumatism cranio-cerebral sever după ce a căzut pe un şantier

Un bărbat în vârstă de 42 de ani a fost dus în stare gravă la spital de către un echipaj SMURD după ce a căzut de la înălţime, pe şantierul unei case aflate în construcţie într-o zonă centrală din municipiul Sibiu, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a Australiei, spune fostul selecţioner al Angliei, Eddie Jones

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a Australiei, spune fostul selecţioner al Angliei, Eddie Jones

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a naţionalei Australiei, a declarat vineri fostul selecţioner al naţionalei de rugby a Angliei, Eddie Jones, scrie BBC, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, cap de listă în topul celor mai mari realizări din înot pe anul 2022

David Popovici, cap de listă în topul celor mai mari realizări din înot pe anul 2022

Chiar dacă nu a prins podiumul la proba de 100 metri liber, David Popovici a obținut o medalie de argint la Campionatele Mondiale de Înot în bazin scurt de la Melbourne, iar presa din America este încântată de influența pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal după accidentul grav din Pasajul Unirii, soldat cu 1 mort și 24 de răniți - Acuzațiile: ucidere și vătămare corporală din culpă

Dosar penal după accidentul grav din Pasajul Unirii, soldat cu 1 mort și 24 de răniți - Acuzațiile: ucidere și vătămare corporală din culpă

Brigada Rutieră a anunțat reluarea traficului în Pasajul Unirii după accidentul grav produs în urmă cu… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

Publicat:
Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

Bulgaria‘s interim energy minister is in Istanbul on Friday for talks he hopes will lead to a deal this month on long-term access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in neighbouring Turkey and the transit of the gas to its border. according to Reuters. The chief executives of Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and gas […] The post Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

14:55, 23.12.2022 - Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…

Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

10:40, 08.12.2022 - Turkey will host talks with a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday to seek a discount of more than 25% for the price of its gas imports from Russia, senior Turkish officials said, according to Bloomberg. A deal with Russia could ease the pressure on the lira, one of the world’s worst-performing currencies…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

US, Russia urge Turkey to de-escalate fighting in Syria

11:36, 22.11.2022 - The US and Russia urged Turkey to avoid escalating violence in northern Syria as Turkey’s leader vowed a fresh incursion against Kurdish militants that could threaten existing cease-fire agreements, according to Bloomberg.  Turkey over the weekend started an aerial attack on the Kurdish militia it holds…

U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

15:10, 11.11.2022 - Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters.  The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

15:00, 13.10.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 24 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 1°C | 8°C
Iasi 2°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 9°C
Timisoara 2°C | 11°C
Constanta 4°C | 10°C
Brasov 4°C | 8°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 decembrie 2022
USD 4.618
EUR 4.902
CHF 4.9648
GBP 5.573
CAD 3.3944
XAU 266.857
JPY 3.4826
CNY 0.6612
AED 1.2575
AUD 3.0977
MDL 0.2395
BGN 2.5063

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec