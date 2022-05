Exxon Mobil to sell its Romanian upstream unit

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that it will sell its upstream unit in Romania to the gas producer Romgaz for over one billion US dollars, as the oil major focuses its investment on assets with a low cost of supply, according to the Reuters news agency.