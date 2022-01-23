Bucharest's COVID-19 rate climbs to 9.50 cases per thousand population

Stiri Recomandate

#ConstantaEsteBine: Ziua 23 – 23.01.2022. Astazi sarbatoresc optiunile

Am citit intr o carte ce mi a placut mult ca singura libertate pe care o avem, ca fiinte umane, este libertatea de a alege. Pentru a ne putea exercita aceasta libertate, avem nevoie de optiuni. Initial, am avut tendinta sa nu fiu de acord cu autorul. Pai,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Rafila: Vom atinge un maxim al numărului de cazuri COVID în jur de 10-15 februarie

Un vârf al celui de-al cincilea val al pandemiei de COVID pe care România îl traversează în această perioadă ar putea fi atins în perioada 10-15 februarie, estimează ministrul sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, citat de… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț provizoriu Covid: 14.088 de cazuri noi

Autoritățile anunță în bilanțul provizoriu de duminică 14.088 de noi cazuri și 22 de decese, înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore. Nu au fost raportate decese anterioare. În București rata de infectare a ajuns la 9,50 la mie, în creștere față de incidența raportată sâmbătă, de 8,77 cazuri la mia de locuitori… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Placintei. Evenimente din istorie care au marcat ziua de 23 ianuarie, de-a lungul anilor

Placintele sunt un preparat culinar gatit de mii de ani, iar reteta nu s a schimbat prea mult de a lungul timpului: aluat cu o umplutura dulce sau sarata. Simplu, eficient si incredibil de satios Ziua nationala a placintei… [citeste mai departe]

Record de infectări în Japonia, în ciuda noilor restricții în vigoare

Tokyo a înregistrat sâmbătă al patrulea număr record de infecții zilnice cu COVID-19, depășind 10.000, în timp ce Japonia a depășit pentru prima dată 50.000 de cazuri, în condițiile în care varianta Omicron continuă să se răspândească rapid, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș. Peste 300 de polițiști sunt la datorie în minivacanța de Mica Unire

Peste 300 de poliţişti vor fi la datorie, în medie, zilnic, în acest sfârșit de săptămână, precum și în ziua de luni, 24 ianuarie 2022, când se vor împlini 163 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române. În fiecare an, pe 24 ianuarie, românii sărbătoresc… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: Probabil că săptămâna viitoare vom avea 25.000 sau 28.000 de cazuri noi pe zi

Săptămâna viitoare este posibil ca numărul de cazuri noi de COVID să ajungă la 25.000 sau 28.000 pe zi, a declarat duminică ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila. El spune că viteza de creştere a infectărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Fotografie emoționantă cu un tată ridicându-şi fiul născut fără mâini şi picioare spre cer, ambii supraviețuitori ai războiului din Siria

Băieţelul născut fără picioare şi tatăl lui, la rândul său cu dizabilităţi, ambii supravieţuitori ai războiului… [citeste mai departe]

S-a stabilit ora meciurilor Simonei Halep și Soranei Cîrstea în optimile de la Melbourne

Simona Halep și Sorana Cîrstea sunt cele două sportive din România rămase în competiție la Australian Open. Ele vor evolua luni dimineața în faza optimilor de finală. Organizatorii au anunțat orele de desfășurare a meciurilor,… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Incidența Covid în municipiul Iași, peste 6 la mia de locuitori

În municipiul Iași, incidența Covid a depășit astăzi pragul de 6 infectări la mia de locuitori. Față de ziua precedentă, creșterea este cu aproape 0,7 cazuri în plus la mia de locuitori, fiind una din cele mai accentuate de la începutul pandemiei. Directorul… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Bucharest's COVID-19 rate climbs to 9.50 cases per thousand population

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 9.50 cases per thousand population on Sunday, up from 8.77 a day ago, the announced. The capital city entered the red scenario on January 12, as the threshold of 3 cases per thousand population was exceeded.

Bucharest hit a peak of Covid infections on October 22, 2021 at 16.54 cases per thousand population.

