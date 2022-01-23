Bucharest's COVID-19 rate climbs to 9.50 cases per thousand population

Bucharest's COVID-19 rate climbs to 9.50 cases per thousand populationPublicat:
Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 9.50 cases per thousand population on Sunday, up from 8.77 a day ago, the Public Health Directorate announced. The capital city entered the red scenario on January 12, as the threshold of 3 cases per thousand population was exceeded.
Bucharest hit a peak of Covid infections on October 22, 2021 at 16.54 cases per thousand population.
