Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session mixed The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the mixed session on Thursday, and the value of the transactions rose to over 92.44 million RON, respectively 18.6 million euros, told Agerpres. The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.11%, up to 15,891.07 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.08%. The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, decreased by 0.04%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 1%. Also, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

