Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

- Bulgaria, Kosovo and North Macedonia have begun holding official days of mourning for the victims of a fiery bus crash just outside Sofia, which killed 46 people, including a dozen children on Tuesday, according to RFE/RL. Bulgaria’s government declared a day of mourning on Wednesday while there will…

- The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

- The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of Nord Stream 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,”…

- The European Union said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula…

- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged more defense cooperation among Black Sea allies as he visited Romania on Wednesday as part of a three-country tour of the region amid ongoing tensions with Russia, according to RFE/RL. During talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Defense…

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News. “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

- Wizz Air is to introducestwo new routes from Romania to Spain and Belgium, with flights to be operated in early December. Thus, Romanians will be able to travel from Iasi to Madrid, Spain, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting with December 2, and from Suceava to Brussels, Belgium, every Tuesday and Saturday,…