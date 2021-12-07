Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Virgil Popescu: România are în plan creşterea capacităţii de înmagazinare a gazelor cu 1 miliard de metri cubi

Virgil Popescu: România are în plan creşterea capacităţii de înmagazinare a gazelor cu 1 miliard de metri cubi

România are în plan creşterea capacităţii de înmagazinare a gazelor la peste 4 miliarde de metri cubi, de la 3 miliarde în prezent, a afirmat, marţi, ministrul Energiei,…

Inna va sta 16 zile izolată într-o casă. Artista revine cu cel de-al doilea sezon din Dance Queen's House

Inna va sta 16 zile izolată într-o casă. Artista revine cu cel de-al doilea sezon din Dance Queen’s House

INNA va sta 16 zile izolată într-o casă, pentru a filma mai multe videoclipuri. Artista  se întoarce cu cel de-al doilea sezon din Dance Queen's House, o sesiune muzicală care a durat…

Nicolae Ciucă anunţă că România poate atinge independenţa energetică în cinci ani | VIDEO

Nicolae Ciucă anunţă că România poate atinge independenţa energetică în cinci ani | VIDEO

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat, marţi, că România poate atinge independenţa energetică în cinci ani. Primii paşi vor fi făcuţi în cadrul şedinţei de Guvern din 20 decembrie, unde directorii Romgaz şi Depogaz,…

Sarmalele, un pericol pentru sănătate sau un aliment pe care îl putem consuma în voie

Sarmalele, un pericol pentru sănătate sau un aliment pe care îl putem consuma în voie

"Lumea este speriată de sarmale şi le consideră ca fiind alimente nesănătoase, dar acest lucru nu este adevărat.Din punct de vedere nutriţional, sarmalele sunt alimente complete, conţin şi carne (proteine şi grăsimi), orez…

Spitalele Austriei primesc pacienți din România

Spitalele Austriei primesc pacienți din România

Spitalele Austriei primesc pacienți din România iar numărul acestor pacienți este în creștere. Această opțiune de tratament în străinătate este cunoscută sub numele de turism medical. Aproape 1300 de pacienți din România au ales spitalele PremiQaMed din Austria în anul 2021, anunță un comunicat de presă…

Deputatul Vasile Nagy: Arădenii nu vor blocuri noi în cartierele tradiționale cu case

Deputatul Vasile Nagy: Arădenii nu vor blocuri noi în cartierele tradiționale cu case

O afacere dubioasă înflorește în municipiul Arad: construcția de blocuri oriunde există un petic de teren, mai ales în cartierele tradiționale cu case. Deși regimul de înălțime nu ar permite ridicarea de imobile cu patru etaje…

A fugit din carantină să-și bată tatăl vitreg! Cum s-a terminat totul:

A fugit din carantină să-și bată tatăl vitreg! Cum s-a terminat totul:

Un tânăr de 19 ani din Viișoara a părăsit carantina, pentru a-l bate pe iubitul mamei sale. Acesta a scăpat mult mai „ieftin" decât se aștepta. Ieri dimineață, un bistrițean de 43 de ani a reclamat faptul că fiul iubitei sale l-a agresat fizic, într-un…

Cum să alegi cadourile pentru bărbați

Cum să alegi cadourile pentru bărbați

Luna decembrie este despre cadouri pentru cei dragi, iar alegerea acestora nu este întotdeauna ușoară. Mai ales dacă oamenii de lângă tine par să aibă tot ce au nevoie sau dacă nu își manifestă preferința pentru anumite lucruri, îți va fi foarte greu să nu alegi un cadou impersonal. Deși bărbații nu sunt la fel de complicați…

Polițiștii din Alba Iulia au reținut persoana care i-a sustras, pe 1 decembrie 2021, portofelul reporteriței România TV. Este un bărbat de 57 de ani din Bacău

Polițiștii din Alba Iulia au reținut persoana care i-a sustras, pe 1 decembrie 2021, portofelul reporteriței România TV. Este un bărbat de 57 de ani din Bacău

Ieri, 6 decembrie 2021, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul…

OTRAVA din farfurie la masa de Crăciun! Pericol uriaș pentru sănătate. Sigur nu știai asta!

OTRAVA din farfurie la masa de Crăciun! Pericol uriaș pentru sănătate. Sigur nu știai asta!

Consumul de cârnaţi este o cauză frecventă a episoadelor de gută în perioada Sărbătorilor.Pentru persoanele care au ulcer, carnea tocată din sarmale este o adevărată otravă. Află ce alte categorii de bolnavi…


Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

Publicat:
Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a preview of the call, "The leaders will discuss a range of topics

Bulgaria, North Macedonia in mourning after dozens killed in bus crash

12:31, 24.11.2021 - Bulgaria, Kosovo and North Macedonia have begun holding official days of mourning for the victims of a fiery bus crash just outside Sofia, which killed 46 people, including a dozen children on Tuesday,  according to RFE/RL.  Bulgaria’s government declared a day of mourning on Wednesday while there will…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

13:30, 16.11.2021 - The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of Nord Stream 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,”…

EU to give Republic of Moldova E60mln to handle energy crisis

22:40, 27.10.2021 - The European Union said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula…

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania, urges more Black Sea cooperation

12:16, 21.10.2021 - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged more defense cooperation among Black Sea allies as he visited Romania on Wednesday as part of a three-country tour of the region amid ongoing tensions with Russia, according to RFE/RL. During talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Defense…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

16:21, 21.09.2021 - Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News.  “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

Wizz Air: two new routes from Romania to Madrid and Brussels

11:06, 09.09.2021 - Wizz Air is to introducestwo new routes from Romania to Spain and Belgium, with flights to be operated in early December. Thus, Romanians will be able to travel from Iasi to Madrid, Spain, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting with December 2, and from Suceava to Brussels, Belgium, every Tuesday and Saturday,…


