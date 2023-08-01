Berlin hopeful Brussels will greenlight large-scale hydrogen subsidies

Stiri Recomandate

Alina Rotaru-Kottmann achieves 2024 Olympic Games long jump qualification norm

Romanian athlete Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, coached by Mihai Corucle, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after achieving the Olympic norm of qualification in the long jump event on Sunday evening in Germany at the Inneringer Weitsprung Meeting competition,… [citeste mai departe]

Mara Calista, deputat PNL: „4 zile pe lună de muncă la domiciliu sau în regim de telemuncă pentru părinții care au nevoie să petreacă timp cu copiii!”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat decretul privind promulgarea Legii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Firme Constanta: Adunarea Generala Ordinara a Actionarilor Oil Terminal SA, convocata. Ce cuprinde ordinea de zi

Societatea Oil Terminal SA a fost infiintata in anul 1992, iar obiectul de activitate este "Manipularildquo;. Consiliul de Administratie al societatii Oil Terminal SA, cu sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Un băimărean i-a rupt ștergătoarele de parbriz surorii sale. Află mai mult

Ieri, 31 iulie, la ora 09.31, polițiștii băimăreni au fost sesizați prin S.N.U.A.U. 112, de către o femeie de 50 de ani din municipiu, despre faptul că fratele său de 48 de ani, i-a rupt ștergătoarele autoturismului personal și a amenințat-o… [citeste mai departe]

O Dacie din 1971, veterana drumurilor din Sălaj

A fost fabricată în 1971, i-a aparținut unui fost contabil al Primăriei Șimleu Silvaniei și cel mai probabil este singurul autoturism Dacia 1100 care a circulat de nou pe drumurile Sălajului și este funcțional și în zilele noastre. O astfel de mașină cumpărată din Maramureș a ajuns și la Zalău, iar un model… [citeste mai departe]

Constanteanul suparat. Duzii de pe bulevardul Tomis au fost taiati!

Dupa teii de pe bulevardul Ferdinand si artarii din statiunea Mamaia, astazi a venit randul duzilor de pe bulevardul Tomis. Constantenii care luciesc in zona au reactionat imediat in mediul online."Cu ce deranjau oare duzii care au fost taiati in aceasta dimineata Chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Principalele aspecte ale Deciziei Penale prin care Curtea de Apel București a stabilit achitarea definitivă a generalului Gabriel Oprea

În data de 26 iulie 2023, președintele UNPR, fostul premier interimar, vicepremier pentru securitate națională și ministru al… [citeste mai departe]

11-15 august| Sunteți așteptați la Festivalul Roman Apulum. PROGRAMUL evenimentului!

În perioada 11-15 august, sunteți așteptați la o nouă ediție a Festivalului Roman Apulum. Iată programul: PROGRAM Vineri, 11 august 16.30 – Conferința științifică: ”EX EQVITE” la Apulum, ultima casă a unui cavaler dardan. O poveste… [citeste mai departe]

Ucidere din culpă și nerespectarea măsurilor privind securitatea și sănătatea în muncă, infracțiunile pentru care a fost întocmit dosar penal în cazul incidentului feroviar de la Roșiori de Vede

Eveniment… [citeste mai departe]

Ștrandul din România unde biletul de acces e numai 5 lei. Clujul e la capitolul ștranduri SCUMPE

Luna august este luna concediilor, iar o ieșire la ștrand sau piscină este un mod perfect de a petrece o zi superbă de vară.Costurile nu sunt tot timpul la îndemâna oricui, mai ales că un copil ar vrea… [citeste mai departe]


Berlin hopeful Brussels will greenlight large-scale hydrogen subsidies

Berlin hopeful Brussels will greenlight large-scale hydrogen subsidies

Berlin has been making “good progress” in its talks with the on the potential scope of national subsidies for hydrogen power plants, according to and , according to Euractiv. In a bid to decarbonise its power sector and ensure the provision of climate-friendly energy even during lulls in […] The post Berlin hopeful Brussels will greenlight large-scale hydrogen subsidies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: