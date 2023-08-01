Berlin hopeful Brussels will greenlight large-scale hydrogen subsidies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Warsaw is filing a complaint to the European Commission against Berlin for allegedly failing to remove waste illegally transported from Germany to Poland and stored there, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Some 35 tonnes of waste was illegally moved to Poland by German…

- The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv. The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

- Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree in EU-mediated crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday on efforts to end weeks of violence in predominantly Serb areas of northern Kosovo, according to Euractiv. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s premier Albin Kurti were summoned for crisis…

- The European Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) called for increased EU and national support for measures against child poverty, warning of an upward trend in the number of children at risk of poverty or social inclusion across the Union, according to Euractiv. In its latest report published on Thursday,…

- Austria, France and the Netherlands are calling for tighter regulation of fuel-guzzling private jet flights, the three said in a letter sent to the European Commission, according to Euractiv. The letter was sent on the initiative of the environment ministry. “Private jet flights are a hobby of the super-rich.…

- The European Commission has asked Bulgaria to suspend the current scheme of state subsidies for the private sector to reduce the budget deficit and implement measures to reduce electricity consumption, according to Euractiv. As part of the 2023 European Semester Spring Package, the Commission guided…

- Every person working in Romania will have to retire at age 65 at the latest, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai announced Monday following his return from EU recovery plan discussions in Brussels, according to Euractiv. Budai attended a series of meetings last week to discuss reforms relating to…