Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia, according to Reuters. The government said on its website it would „temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region". Russian […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

