Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Minori din Alba Iulia și Blaj, autorii unor furturi în Sebeș. Unul dintre ei a ajuns în arestul poliției

Minori din Alba Iulia și Blaj, autorii unor furturi în Sebeș. Unul dintre ei a ajuns în arestul poliției

La data de 20 decembrie 2022, polițiștii din Sebeș au identificat 4 tineri, cu vârste cuprinse între 15 și 17 ani,  din municipiile Blaj și Alba Iulia, ca persoane bănuite de săvârșirea… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul avertizează că noile livrări de arme SUA către Ucraina, nu vor face decât să agraveze conflictul

Kremlinul avertizează că noile livrări de arme SUA către Ucraina, nu vor face decât să agraveze conflictul

Miercuri, Kremlinul a avertizat că noile livrări de arme americane către Ucraina nu vor face decât să „agraveze” conflictul cu Rusia, în contextul în care președintele Volodimir… [citeste mai departe]

O firma din Bucuresti a castigat o licitatie la CT Bus SA! (DOCUMENT)

O firma din Bucuresti a castigat o licitatie la CT Bus SA! (DOCUMENT)

Potrivit licitatiapublica.ro, valoarea totala estimata initiala a contractului este de 358.4520 de lei, iar contractul a fost atribuit societatii comerciale Service Faur SRL. CT Bus SA, companie controlata de Municipiul Constanta reprezentat de Consiliul Local,… [citeste mai departe]

Un individ care a tâlhărit două persoane, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare

Un individ care a tâlhărit două persoane, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare

Un individ care are în jur de 35 de ani și care a făcut "naveta" între pușcărie și libertate, având la activ foarte multe furturi, dar și tâlhării, a fost condamnat definitiv de magistrații Curții de Apel Suceava. Față de soluția pronunțată de… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Republicii Franceze donează R.Moldova 12 generatoare electrice

Guvernul Republicii Franceze donează R.Moldova 12 generatoare electrice

12 generatoare electrice au fost donate Republicii Moldova, de către Guvernul Republicii Franceze, în calitate de asistență umanitară, prin intermediul Mecanismului de Protecție Civilă al Uniunii Europene. Acestea vor fi distribuite spitalelor din țara noastră.… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii au descoperit peste 7.800 de materiale pirotehnice ilegale, în urma unor percheziţii domiciliare în municipiul Slatina

Poliţiştii au descoperit peste 7.800 de materiale pirotehnice ilegale, în urma unor percheziţii domiciliare în municipiul Slatina

Poliţiştii Biroului Arme, Explozivi şi Substanţe Periculoase din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Olt, sub coordonarea procurorului… [citeste mai departe]

Substanțe încadrate în categoria precursorilor de droguri, printre mărfurile aflate într-un automarfar înmatriculat în Ucraina

Substanțe încadrate în categoria precursorilor de droguri, printre mărfurile aflate într-un automarfar înmatriculat în Ucraina

Inspectorii vamali din cadrul B.V.F. Halmeu – Direcția Regională Vamală Cluj au descoperit în cadrul efectuării controlului fizic asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Două activiste de mediu au tăiat cu un fierăstrău vârful bradului de Crăciun din fața Porții Brandenburg, din Berlin

Două activiste de mediu au tăiat cu un fierăstrău vârful bradului de Crăciun din fața Porții Brandenburg, din Berlin

Două activiste ale unei organizații pentru protejarea climei și pentru lupta împotriva schimbărilor climatice au tăiat cu un fierăstrău vârful bradului… [citeste mai departe]

Azi începe sezonul 3 Emily in Paris! Detalii neștiute din culise. Lily Collins: „Am ajuns în fiecare săptămână la medic”

Azi începe sezonul 3 Emily in Paris! Detalii neștiute din culise. Lily Collins: „Am ajuns în fiecare săptămână la medic”

Azi începe, pe Netflix, sezonul 3 Emily in Paris, atât de așteptat de fanii din întreaga lume! În presă au apărut diverse detalii din culisele… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a numit noi persoane în funcții de conducere! A fost desemnat un secretar general adjunct la Guvern și un secretar de stat la MAEIE

Guvernul a numit noi persoane în funcții de conducere! A fost desemnat un secretar general adjunct la Guvern și un secretar de stat la MAEIE

În ședința de astăzi, de la Ștefan Vodă, Cabinetul de miniștri a aprobat candidatura unui secretar general adjunct… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

Publicat:
Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia, according to Reuters. The government said on its website it would „temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region”. Russian […] The post Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

15:55, 26.10.2022 - The European Union urged the bloc’s defence ministers on Wednesday to coordinate purchases of weapons, to obtain better terms from suppliers as they seek to replenish supplies depleted by shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Western countries have been rushing to restock weapons and ammunition…

NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian air raids

11:15, 12.10.2022 - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Advanced air defence systems are designed…

Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

13:00, 10.10.2022 - Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 3°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 3°C
Timisoara 0°C | 6°C
Constanta 3°C | 7°C
Brasov -3°C | 7°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6165
EUR 4.9023
CHF 4.9813
GBP 5.5994
CAD 3.3902
XAU 269.179
JPY 3.5023
CNY 0.662
AED 1.257
AUD 3.0841
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5065

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec