Belarus accuses Poland of causing long delays at EU border

Sonos Era 300 – Cum m-am îndrăgostit de o boxă (REVIEW)

În ultimele săptămâni, la loc de cinste în sufrageria mea, a poposit Sonos Era 300, lucru pe care ar fi trebuit să îl păstrez relativ secret până astăzi, însă nu m-am putut abține să nu le spun apropiaților și să îi chem să audă cu urechile lor ce poate boxa aceasta (eram prea entuziasmat).… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii șocante din ancheta în cazul bărbatului care și-a ucis copilul de 1 an. Explicațiile poliției pentru intervenția tardivă

Raportul medico-legal arată că tatăl a curmat viaţa copilului între miezul nopţii şi ora 1.00, înainte ca poliţiştii să fie sesizaţi… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE modifică regulamentele de furnizare energie. Ce se întâmplă de la 1 aprilie

În data de 6 februarie, ANRE a publicat Ordinul 5/2023 care modifică Regulamentul de furnizare a energiei electrice (RFEE), respectiv pe 20 martie același ANRE a publicat și un nou Regulament de furnizare a gazelor naturale (RFGN) prin… [citeste mai departe]

Tranzitul lui Marte în Rac 2023. Ce efecte are asupra fiecărei zodii

  Între 25 martie și 20 mai 2023, Marte intră în Rac. Iată cum influențează toate zodiile tranzitul lui Marte în Rac 2023. Berbec (21 martie – 19 aprilie) Cu Mars tranzitand în Rac in 2023, persoanele care se încadrează sub zodia Berbec sunt susceptibile să simtă… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol major pentru copiii de la o școală din Sectorul 6 al Capitalei: 28 de seringi cu sânge, găsite pe o bancă

Au fost momente de panică pentru părinţii care îşi duc copiii la o şcoală din Sectorul 6 al Capitalei. Mai multe recipiente medicale în care pare a fi sânge au fost… [citeste mai departe]

ANM: Vremea se răceşte, iar temperaturile scad la valori cu minus pe timpul nopţilor, în perioada 27 martie-9 aprilie

Regimul termic va înregistra o răcire în decursul următoarelor două săptămâni (27 martie – 9 aprilie), la nivel naţional fiind preconizate temperaturi în scădere… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa masculină de sabie a României, locul patru la Cupa Mondială de la Budapesta

Echipa masculină de sabie a României s-a clasat pe locul patru la Cupa Mondială de la Budapesta, în timp ce echipa feminină de spadă a ocupat locul 11 la Cupa Mondială de la Nanjing (China), a anunţat Federaţia Română de Scrimă pe… [citeste mai departe]

S-a lansat programul de Burse şi Premii „Henri Coandă pentru elevi şi studenţi din România

Ministerul Cercetării, Inovării şi Digitalizării a lansat luni programul de Burse şi Premii „Henri Coandă" pentru elevii şi studenţii care participă la competiţii internaţionale, care presupun realizarea unei… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire cu reprezentanții Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar Satu Mare

Prefectul Radu Roca a avut azi o întâlnire cu o delegație a Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar Satu Mare. În numele cadrelor didactice din județ, prim vicepreședintele Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar Satu… [citeste mai departe]

Criză politică în Israel. Netanyahu îndeamnă la calm. Ambasadele israeliene din întreaga lume, instruite să se alăture grevei

Prim-ministrul israelian, Benjamin Netanyahu, este spus presiunii de a anunța oprirea planurilor controversate ale guvernului său de extremă-dreapta… [citeste mai departe]


Belarus accuses Poland of causing long delays at EU border

Publicat:
Belarus accuses Poland of causing long delays at EU border

Belarus on Monday accused Poland of causing long delays at its border with the by slowing the movement of trucks, alleging that Warsaw was failing to implement bilateral agreements, according to Reuters. Poland in February closed one of its key border crossings with Belarus, citing security concerns, a decision Minsk called “catastrophic”. Strained […] The post Belarus accuses Poland of causing long delays at EU border appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

