Belarus accuses Poland of causing long delays at EU border Belarus on Monday accused Poland of causing long delays at its border with the European Union by slowing the movement of trucks, alleging that Warsaw was failing to implement bilateral agreements, according to Reuters. Poland in February closed one of its key border crossings with Belarus, citing security concerns, a decision Minsk called "catastrophic".

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

