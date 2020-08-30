Barna: 27 September - horizon of vision battle for Bucharest, not party battle

Barna: 27 September - horizon of vision battle for Bucharest, not party battlePublicat:
Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna said on Sunday that the day of the elections on 27 September is the horizon of a "battle of visions" for what Bucharest should be" and not of a "battle" between the parties.
"27 September is not the horizon of a battle between parties, 27 September is the horizon of a battle of visions for what Bucharest should be, because we have, on the one hand, the vision of lies, the vision of falsehood, the vision of people masked with wigs and glasses, the vision of the signature factories that we saw at PSD [Social Democratic Party] and not only in these…
