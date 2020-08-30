Barna: 27 September - horizon of vision battle for Bucharest, not party battle

Stiri Recomandate

Duminică neagră pe şoselele din Maramureș. Mașini distruse și mai multe persoane rănite.foto

Duminică neagră pe şoselele din Maramureș. Mașini distruse și mai multe persoane rănite.foto Antalya cu avionul din Baia Mare si Cluj! În urma unui apel prin SNUAU 112 polițiștii din cadrul Poliției orașului… [citeste mai departe]

Un report de peste 9,76 milioane de lei (peste 2 milioane de euro) se înregistrează la categoria I a jocului Joker, pentru tragerile loto care vor avea loc duminică, a informat Loteria Română.Citește și: Gabriela Firea și Florentin Pandele, SHOW de zile mari: dansează pe melodia… [citeste mai departe]

Luni, vremea se va menține călduroasă, caniculară la amiază în sudul și estul țării și izolat în centru. Disconfortul termic va fi accentuat, iar indicele temperatură-umezeală (ITU) va depăși pragul critic de 80 de unități în zonele de… [citeste mai departe]

Renumita interpretă de muzică populară Irina Loghin (81 de ani) a declarat că a fost infectată cu coronavirus și că s-a internat la Institutul Matei… [citeste mai departe]

Un pensionar din comuna argeşeană Budeasa a uitat portofelul într-un cărucior de cumpărături, la un hipermarket din Piteşti. Nu mai spera să-şi recupereze banii şi actele dinăuntru,… [citeste mai departe]

Chiar dacă, din cauza riscului de infectare cu COVID-19, accesul pe stadioanele din România nu este încă permis publicului, clubul Rapid oferă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

În fiecare zi, tensiunie dintre Turcia și Grecia continuă să crească. Sâmbătă, autoritățile de la Ankara că extinderea apelor teritoriale de către Grecia va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Documentarul „Strada Deşertului nr. 143/ 143 rue du désert“, coproducţie Algeria, Franţa şi Qatar, a fost desemnat de juriul de specialişti câştigătorul trofeului One World Romania 2020 şi a primit şi premiul juriului… [citeste mai departe]

O statuie a lui John A. Macdonald, un fost premier canadian acuzat de implementarea unei politici de asimilare a populaţiilor autohtone, a fost dată jos de pe soclu, la Montreal, în timpul unei manifestaţii antirasiste, a… [citeste mai departe]

Romeo Dunca, este al doilea candidat, după Marcel Vela, propus pe lista PNL a Consiliului Județean Caraș-Severin.   Gestul său este însă ilegal și imoral,… [citeste mai departe]


Barna: 27 September - horizon of vision battle for Bucharest, not party battle

Publicat:
(USR) said on Sunday that the day of the elections on 27 September is the horizon of a "battle of visions" for what Bucharest should be" and not of a "battle" between the parties.

"27 September is not the horizon of a battle between parties, 27 September is the horizon of a battle of visions for what Bucharest should be, because we have, on the one hand, the vision of lies, the vision of falsehood, the vision of people masked with wigs and glasses, the vision of the signature factories that we saw at PSD [] and not only in these…

