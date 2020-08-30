Barna: 27 September - horizon of vision battle for Bucharest, not party battle

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Save Romania Union (USR) MPs will not participate in the voting on the censure motion on Monday, USR Chairman Dan Barna announced on Sunday.He believes the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) initiative is an attempt "to create a political crisis three months before the parliamentary elections."…

- PSD's (Social Democratic Party) motion of censure is "an astonishing exercise of irresponsibility," Dan Barna, leader of the Save Romania Union (USR), said on Thursday. "We have a health crisis, we have an economic crisis and Mr Ciolacu insists that we also have a political crisis. How does the fall…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) continues its collaboration with the People's Movement Party (PMP), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the PNL national leader, said on Sunday, adding that he is confident that the Liberal partners in the local elections - the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Freedom,…

- The Acting president of the opposition's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday night at the public television TVR1, he was convinced that the Ludovic Orban Government would be dismissed through a censure motion, claiming that the Save Romania Union (USR) too would vote on…

- USR (Save Romania Union) Senator Florina Presada on Friday submitted a legislative proposal saying that the local elections this year should be organised in two days, to give thus the possibility to as many voters as possible to come to the polling stations, in the context of the pandemic. According…

- National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna announced on Friday that he will have a meeting this weekend with the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban to discuss common candidates for Bucharest district mayoralties ahead of local elections this September.…

- The Senate plenary rejected on Wednesday the bill initiated by the lawmakers of the Save Romania Union (USR), providing for a 90 percent tax on special pensions."The USR has been trying to fully abolish special pensions since 2016, but our efforts have been to no avail because of the hypocrisy…

- USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Wednesday said that setting a date for the local elections should be a "technical" decision and proposed "urgent" consultations between parliamentary parties on the issue, in the context in which, according to some sources, the Constitutional Court of…