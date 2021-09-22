Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

- Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

- Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the Czech Republic, Czech authorities said, according to Reuters. Several passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from…

- Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday as a wildfire raging uncontrolled north of the city covered the sky in a thick cloud of smoke, according to Reuters. More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the city outskirts, assisted…

- European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

- A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters. At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…

- The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…

- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…