Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

Cererile pentru ajutorul de minimis apicol se depun începând cu 15 septembrie

Apicultorii  care vor să obțină ajutorul de minimis în valoare de 25 de lei/familia de albine pot depune cererile la direcțiile agricole județene începând cu data de 15 septembrie 2021. Beneficiarii vor avea la dispoziție 30 de zile să depună… [citeste mai departe]

Adela Popescu s-a întors la „Vorbește lumea”, după ce s-a vindecat de COVID-19. Ce surpriză i-au pregătit colegii

Adela Popescu s-a întors astăzi în platoul de la „Vorbește lumea”, după ce s-a vindecat de COVID-19. Colegii au așteptat-o cu flori și tort pe soția lui Radu… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Marius Copil şi Filip Jianu, învinşi în primul tur al challenger-ului de la Bucureşti

Tenismenul român Marius Copil (30 ani, 248 ATP) a ratat calificarea în optimile de finală ale turneului challenger Trofeul Ţiriac-Năstase, competiţie în care organizatorii oferă premii în valoare totală de… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, nevoit să mănânce pe stradă la New York pentru că nu este vaccinat. „Dacă nu vrei să te vaccinezi, nu te obosi să vii aici“

Preşedintele Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro nu s-a vaccinat… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sanatatii: Situatia aprovizionarii spitalelor cu medicamentul Tocilizumabum pentru tratarea pacientilor cu forme grave de COVID-19

Ministerul Sanatatii a asigurat aprovizionarea spitalelor cu medicamentul Tocilizumabum.In perioada august 2020 iunie… [citeste mai departe]

Mioveni: Festival Street-Food!

Mioveni: Festival Street-Food! Administrația locală a Orașului Mioveni vă pregătește mai multe surprize în cadrul evenimentului ”Sărbătoarea Recoltei pe Valea Argeșelului – Târgul Meșterilor Populari”, desfășurat în perioada 1-3 octombrie 2021. Noutatea acestei ediții constă în prezența mai multor Food Truck-uri, care vor fi pline cu mâncare… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Lugoj participă la Boraqua Cup, în Ungaria

După turneul de trei zile de la Lugoj, echipa bănăţeană de volei feminin va avea programate alte trei jocuri amicale în Ungaria, cu adversari din țara vecină și din Franța. Primul meci este programat vineri, 23 septembrie, de la orele 16,30, C.S.M Lugoj urmând să întâlnească una dintre echipele – emblemă… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperirea veche din Al Doilea Război Mondial de lângă Iași. Ce au găsit pirotehniștii ISU

Un proiectil provenit din Al Doilea Război Mondial a fost descoperit de către pirotehniștii ISU, pe un teren de lângă municipiul Iași. Acesta a fost ridicat de pe un teren din zona Valea Adâncă, localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

TNL Câmpia Turzii alături de Asociaţia Liberalism pentru Comunitate organizează o nouă campanie de donare de sânge – „Donează sânge. Salvează vieţi”

TNL Câmpia Turzii alături de Asociaţia Liberalism pentru Comunitate organizează… [citeste mai departe]

SCANDAL MONSTRU în Italia: un preot e acuzat că făcea ORGII la el acasă, deși era seropozitiv

Un preot din Italia în vârstă de 40 de ani, aflat în arest la domiciliu pentru trafic de droguri, este bănuit că organiza petreceri deocheate cu 20-30 de participanți, la care ar fi omis să spună că este… [citeste mai departe]


Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

Publicat:
-EU trade deal would be mutually beneficial and allow EU members a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, said Australia’s trade minister, as Canberra tries to repair ties with Paris after the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine deal, according to Reuters. Australia’s Minister for Trade  on Wednesday urged the EU to progress ahead […] The post Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Greece: EU is not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows

17:31, 11.08.2021 - Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead

14:30, 04.08.2021 - Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the Czech Republic, Czech authorities said, according to Reuters.  Several passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from…

Athenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies

11:10, 04.08.2021 - Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday as a wildfire raging uncontrolled north of the city covered the sky in a thick cloud of smoke, according to Reuters.  More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the city outskirts, assisted…

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

11:40, 21.07.2021 - A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters.  At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…

EU set to call time on combustion engine within two decades

11:20, 14.07.2021 - The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters.  Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…

Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

11:25, 07.07.2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…


