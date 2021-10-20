AUR's Simion: USR only speaks with PNL and UDMR; if you want, we will talk

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos declared on Friday that the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, did not want to meet with him, adding that it is not the case for liberals to give lessons to USR (Save Romania Union), with whom we should negotiate to forming a Government,…

- A meeting between Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, and the leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and national minority lawmakers has been cancelled, the Save Romania Union (USR) reported on Friday. The announcement comes after…

- Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming…

- Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), stated, on Wednesday, after meeting the leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities, that no conclusion was reached. "No conclusion was…

- Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

- President Klaus Iohannis is scheduled today to meet officials of the parliamentary political parties and formations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for talks to nominate the next prime minister. According to the schedule, the consultations start at noon with the National Liberal Party.…

- If the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance wants this government to fall, they all resign, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not accept that the "desire of Romanians" to get rid of this government be used "as an object of blackmail between the…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told the private Romania TV broadcaster Wednesday night that it is out of the question that the party he leads supports a minority PNL government, among the solutions he mentioned being a PSD minority government or early elections.…