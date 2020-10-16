Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul Buziaşului, Sorin Munteanu, confirmat cu COVID-19

Primarul Buziaşului, Sorin Munteanu, confirmat cu COVID-19

Primarul oraşului Buziaş, Sorin Munteanu, a fost diagnosticat astăzi cu coronavirus. El este asimptomatic şi intră în izolare la domiciliu. Buziaşul se numără printre localităţile din judeţul Timiş în care coeficientul de infectare este de peste 2,50 la mia de locuitori. Sorin Munteanu… [citeste mai departe]

IAŞI: Primii pacienţi au fost internaţi la spitalul modular de la Leţcani

IAŞI: Primii pacienţi au fost internaţi la spitalul modular de la Leţcani

La Spitalul Modular de la Leţcani, au ajuns primii pacienţi confirmaţi cu noul coronavirus. Este vorba despre două femei de 52 şi respectiv 78 de ani. În această dimineaţă, Spitalul a primit toate avizele de funcţionare şi ieri, a început efectuarea… [citeste mai departe]

Firea şi Streinu Cercel fac din nou echipă

Firea şi Streinu Cercel fac din nou echipă

Directorul Institutului Național de Boli Infecțioase „Prof. Dr. Matei Balș”, Adrian Streinu Cercel, va candida la Senat pe lista PSD București. „Doctorul Adrian Streinu Cercel va fi pe locul doi al listei noastre pentru Senat, în Capitală”, au declarat pentru MEDIAFAX surse din conducerea PSD. Pe primul loc va… [citeste mai departe]

Laura Codruța Kovesi- Fraud busters

Laura Codruța Kovesi- Fraud busters

Fraud busters. Așa au fost numiți Laura Codruța Kovesi și ai săi procurori europeni. I-au numit astfel jurnaliștii de la publicația Luxembourg Times, care au și pus-o pe fosta Zeiță a DNA-ului pe copertă. Jurnaliștii luxemburghezi or spera că poate, cu acest nume, o vor impulsiona pe Kovesi să intre la rupere printre cei care… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Ceban spune câți bani s-au cheltuit pentru Hram

VIDEO: Ceban spune câți bani s-au cheltuit pentru Hram

CHIȘINĂU, 16 oct - Sputnik. Primarul Capitalei, Ion Ceban, a anunțat că municipalitatea a cheltuit circa 400 de mii de lei sau echivalentul la 20 de mii de euro pentru organizarea evenimentelor dedicate Hramului Chișinăului.  ”Sunt pe final făcute toate calculele pentru toate evenimentele… [citeste mai departe]

Noi spitale intră pe frontul Covid

Noi spitale intră pe frontul Covid

Conducerea DSP București a anunțat că Spitalul Colentina a primit aviz temporar pentru a intra în lupta contra Covid cu 140 de paturi. De asemenea, la Spitalul Sfântul Ştefan vor fi curând disponibile 50 de paturi pentru pacienţii cu forme uşoare de Covid-19. La Spitalul Colentina din București vor fi 140 de paturi pentru bolnavii… [citeste mai departe]

Un tanar a fost prins de jandarmi inainte sa vanda droguri, in zona Casa de Cultura

Un tanar a fost prins de jandarmi inainte sa vanda droguri, in zona Casa de Cultura

Jandarmii au surprins in zona Casa de Cultura, o persoana care avea asupra lui 12 pliculete autosigilante transparente cu substanta vegetala de culoare verde, o tigareta joint si trei folii de aluminiu cu fragmente vegetale de culoare… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Răsturnare de situație în cazul asistentei din Gorj prinsă în mașină de soția amantului ei. Cum l-a păcălit pe bărbat

EXCLUSIV Răsturnare de situație în cazul asistentei din Gorj prinsă în mașină de soția amantului ei. Cum l-a păcălit pe bărbat

Soțul infidel a divorțat de soție, însă amanta acestuia a regretat aventura și s-a întors în brațele soțului, căruia i-a cerut… [citeste mai departe]

Iacov (PRO România): Virusul puterii absolute a pus stăpânire pe premierul Orban

Iacov (PRO România): Virusul puterii absolute a pus stăpânire pe premierul Orban

Constantin Iacov, secretarul general al PRO România, a sancţionat, într-o postare pe Facebook, ultimul atac al prim-ministrului Ludovic Orban la adresa Curţii Constituţionale, despre care a spus că trebuie să fie curăţată de "politruci". [citeste mai departe]

Familie DECIMATĂ de COVID-19. Opt membri au murit după ce s-au infectat cu noul CORONAVIRUS

Familie DECIMATĂ de COVID-19. Opt membri au murit după ce s-au infectat cu noul CORONAVIRUS

Ricardo Aguirre și-a pierdut tatăl și alți şapte membri ai familiei, care au murit după ce s-au infectat cu noul coronavirus. Pandemia i-a distrus afacerea și i-a îmbolnăvit și pe el, pe soția sa însărcinată și pe… [citeste mai departe]


Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity

Publicat:
Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity

The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of said on Friday at the , according to AGERPRES.

top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. According to him, the health crisis "has accelerated the crises".

"One of the most important lessons learned is about the strong link between national and international spheres, between national and international politics. In the face of such a large-scale crisis,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


