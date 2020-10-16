Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that "this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis," noting in his speech that "the…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Thursday, a phone call with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, the topics approached including the collaboration between the two countries in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to AGERPRES.According to a release…

- On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with HORECA industry representatives, in which context it was agreed to analyze new fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the field, in order to reduce the effects of the health crisis.According to a post on the…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced on Friday on Twitter that Romania's ambassador to Belarus, Viorel Mosanu, was recalled for consultations as a sign of solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, emphasizing that the "pressure" of the regime in Minsk on certain EU member states does…

- The financing agreement for the granting of 1 billion euros for SMEs, through the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC), was signed on Thursday by the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu. According to a press…

- Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie told a Tuesday's press conference that the methodological guides for the organization and holding of activities within the educational units were drawn up. According to the minister, such guides have been developed at each level - preschool, primary,…

- Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), voicing confidence that the move will contribute to stability and security in the Middle East. According to a press statement released…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, upon the latter's initiative, discussing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures adopted by the…