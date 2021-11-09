AUR proposes COVID-19 green certificate cancellation, free testing by state The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary) proposes, amid the decrease in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the cancellation of the green certificate, which it considers "illegal", "discriminatory" and "useless" and the provision of a number of free tests by the state. "Given that the number of COVID infections is constantly decreasing, we appreciate that Romania can enter a new phase, that of transferring the decision to the citizen and ensuring a number of free tests by the state. It is not the green certificate that represents the solution to the challenges we… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Save Romania Union (USR) said that at today's meeting of the Chamber of Deputies' Standing Bureau, the Liberal, Social Democrat and Alliance for the Romanians' Union (AUR) lawmakers rejected USR's request for a fast-track debate and adoption of the legislative proposal regarding the green Covid…

- Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) and the other members of Parliament from the party went on Tuesday to the Legal and Health committees in the Senate, where they said that they (the committees) "want to introduce, non-statutory, against the laws, the green…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is going to consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a protocol for early elections and wants an independent prime minister, rejecting "any attempt to keep Florin Citu at Victoria Palace [of Government]", AUR co-chair, MP George Simion…

- The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated on Monday that, in a few days, the National Agency for Medicines will establish the type of non-invasive tests that will be used to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infections in schools, with about 70 million tests to be distributed to schools for this purpose.…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) supports any demarche that has as an end "the ousting of the Citu Cabinet," if the censure motion that they initiated does not pass, said, on Sunday, at Prima TV, deputy George Simion, co-chair of AUR. "We sign, we vote any demarche that has as…

- The Government's decision to introduce the COVID digital certificate on the Romanian territory is "illegal" and can be challenged in court, according to the representatives of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). "The exercise of certain rights or freedoms can be restricted only by law.…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the parliamentary groups to observe the rule of law, the Constitutions and the country's laws, and vote as quickly as possible the vote of no confidence tabled last Friday. "Some of the members of the Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the…

- Romanian citizens can enter Bulgaria starting 1 September, by presenting of an EU digital COVID certificate valid for vaccination, proof of recovery from the disease or with a test or a similar document containing the same data as the digital certificate. "The Bulgarian border authorities…