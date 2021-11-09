AUR proposes COVID-19 green certificate cancellation, free testing by state

Stiri Recomandate

Farmec pregătește cele mai mari reduceri din an, de Magic Black Friday

Farmec, una dintre cele mai mari companii românești din piață, anunță reduceri de până la 50% la produsele din portofoliu în perioada 12-21 noiembrie 2021, precum și promoții exclusive dedicate consumatorilor fideli ai site-ului, în campania Magic Black Friday. Între… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie de vaccinare în R. Moldova: „În Chișinău avem cel mai mare cimitir din Europa. Aici îs destule locuri, așa că nu-ți fă griji

Pandemia nu s-a terminat! Acesta este mesajul central al unei campanii video lansate de ministerul sănătății din… [citeste mai departe]

„Trei femei înalte” nu va fi difuzat online în Festivalul Naţional de Teatru

În cea de a 31 ediţie a Festivalului Naţional de Teatru, care a început sâmbătă, 6 noiembrie şi se va încheia în 14 noimebrie, au fost incluse şi două spectacole ale Teatrului Regina Maria pentru a fi difuzate online site-ul festivalului,… [citeste mai departe]

Volumul Blaga, între legionari şi comunişti de Marta Petreu a fost publiat şi în ediţie digitală

Volumul „Blaga, între legionari şi comunişti” pentru care Marta Petreu a fost laureată cu premiul „Scriitorul Anului” de Uniunea Scriitorilor din România, a apărut în colecţia „Plural” a editurii… [citeste mai departe]

„Survivor România”, primul record la Pro TV. Ce s-a întâmplat la 5 zile de când s-a aflat că show-ul revine

Pe 4 noiembrie s-a aflat că „Survivor România” se mută la PRO TV după două sezoane la Kanal D . La cinci zile de la fericitul anunț, reprezentanții Pro TV transmit că show-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Viaţa va fi mai uşoră pentru aceşti români. Klaus Iohannis a promulgat Legea ce-i ajută foarte mult

Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, marţi, legea prin care se interzice instituţiilor publice şi organelor de specialitate ale administraţiei publice centrale să solicite persoanelor fizice sau persoanelor… [citeste mai departe]

Palatul Elysee: Emmanuel Macron, în seara asta, despre doza a treia pentru pașaportul sanitar. Efectul: În 24 de ore, zeci de mii de francezi, la vaccinare!

Presa franceză a anunțat că președintele Emmanuel Macron se va adresa francezilor,… [citeste mai departe]

În Afganistan a început vaccinarea împotriva poliomielitei

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății și Agenția pentru Copii a Națiunilor Unite au declanșat un vast program de vaccinare împotriva poliomielitei, în Afganistan. Operațiunea se desfășoară cu sprijinul direct al noului de regim de la Kabul, al talibanilor. [citeste mai departe]

Fenomenul Gibraltar. Cum se infectează imunizații între ei

În doar 35 de zile, Gibraltarul a ajuns din zona verde în zona roșie, numărul de cazuri continuând să crească vertiginos. Culmea este că teritoriul britanic are o rată de vaccinare de 118,17% de foarte mult timp, ceea ce înseamnă că vaccinații s-au infectat între ei. În zona roșie… [citeste mai departe]

Ora de culcare influențează dezvoltarea bolilor cardiace. Cercetătorii au aflat care este cea potrivită pentru a reduce riscul

O echipă de oameni de știință din Marea Britanie a efectuat un studiu care a scos la iveală că ora de culcare poate influența dezvoltarea bolilor… [citeste mai departe]


AUR proposes COVID-19 green certificate cancellation, free testing by state

Publicat:
for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary) proposes, amid the decrease in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the cancellation of the green certificate, which it considers "illegal", "discriminatory" and "useless" and the provision of a number of free tests by the state.

"Given that the number of COVID infections is constantly decreasing, we appreciate that Romania can enter a new phase, that of transferring the decision to the citizen and ensuring a number of free tests by the state. It is not the green certificate that represents the solution to the challenges we…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


USR: Fast track debate and adoption of green certificate bill rejected by PNL-PSD-AUR alliance

13:10, 02.11.2021 - The Save Romania Union (USR) said that at today's meeting of the Chamber of Deputies' Standing Bureau, the Liberal, Social Democrat and Alliance for the Romanians' Union (AUR) lawmakers rejected USR's request for a fast-track debate and adoption of the legislative proposal regarding the green Covid…

AUR's Simion, at Senate's Legal Committee: They want to introduce green certificate against laws

19:45, 26.10.2021 - Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) and the other members of Parliament from the party went on Tuesday to the Legal and Health committees in the Senate, where they said that they (the committees) "want to introduce, non-statutory, against the laws, the green…

AUR's Simion: Independent prime minister, protocol for early elections

15:10, 11.10.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is going to consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a protocol for early elections and wants an independent prime minister, rejecting "any attempt to keep Florin Citu at Victoria Palace [of Government]", AUR co-chair, MP George Simion…

EduMin Cimpeanu: There will be 70 M tests based on saliva for the screening of SARS-CoV-2 infections in schools

19:25, 04.10.2021 - The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated on Monday that, in a few days, the National Agency for Medicines will establish the type of non-invasive tests that will be used to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infections in schools, with about 70 million tests to be distributed to schools for this purpose.…

AUR's Simion: We vote for any demarche ending in Citu Cabinet ousting

15:40, 26.09.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) supports any demarche that has as an end "the ousting of the Citu Cabinet," if the censure motion that they initiated does not pass, said, on Sunday, at Prima TV, deputy George Simion, co-chair of AUR. "We sign, we vote any demarche that has as…

AUR: The Government's decision to introduce the COVID digital certificate is illegal

17:00, 22.09.2021 - The Government's decision to introduce the COVID digital certificate on the Romanian territory is "illegal" and can be challenged in court, according to the representatives of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). "The exercise of certain rights or freedoms can be restricted only by law.…

AUR asks parliamentary groups to observe Constitution, debate vote of no confidence

11:00, 07.09.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the parliamentary groups to observe the rule of law, the Constitutions and the country's laws, and vote as quickly as possible the vote of no confidence tabled last Friday. "Some of the members of the Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the…

Romanians can enter Bulgaria with vaccination certificate, test or proof of recovery from COVID-19

20:00, 31.08.2021 - Romanian citizens can enter Bulgaria starting 1 September, by presenting of an EU digital COVID certificate valid for vaccination, proof of recovery from the disease or with a test or a similar document containing the same data as the digital certificate. "The Bulgarian border authorities…


