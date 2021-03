116 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,835

As many as 116 people - 59 men and 57 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of those who died since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 22,835, according to data submitted on Friday by the Strategic… [citeste mai departe]