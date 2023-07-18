Any kind of necessary fiscal change must be made from January 1, 2024 (SMEs Council chairman)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced on Tuesday that it has applied for the organization of the Europa League final in 2026 or 2027, at the National Arena."After the success in organizing the EURO 2020 matches and the European Under-21 Championship this year, the FRF wants to continue…

- Three dead, 255 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in the last week. As many as 255 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Romania registers 430 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past week 14:42…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu received on Friday at the Victoria Palace of Government the Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, who is on a working visit to Bucharest.The two high officials will have a one-on-one meeting, which will be followed by talks in the plenary of the two official delegations.…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, representatives of the financial-banking market, the central public authority and company directors will participate on Wednesday in the Hidroelectrica company listing event at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)."Hidroelectrica,…

- Croatia celebrates 10 years in the EU - membership remains remote for neighbouring countries. A decade ago, Croatia became the then 28th member of the European Union. The country has achieved its strategic goals, but membership has led to a significant population outflow. In the meantime, neighbouring…

- Government rotation/Kelemen Hunor: We did not manage to reach consensus, there are not many chances. The president of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, declared on Tuesday that no consensus was reached during the negotiations with PSD and PNL in order to form the future government, told Agerpres. CITESTE…

- Gov't rotation/PM Ciuca: Friday is the day when, according to the calendar, I shall submit my mandate. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday, at the Florica Villa in Arges,when asked by journalists about the Government rotation, that Friday he is to submit his mandate, told Agerpres.…

- PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy. PSD First Vice-President Gabriela Firea stated, on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the social democrats would like Senator Radu Oprea to take over the portfolio of Minister of Economy in the future government…