Ambassador Michele Ramis: Romania - a country deeply attached to culture, with great potential in domain

Stiri Recomandate

Marian Oprișan: Prin manipulări mincinoase, PNL vrea să pună mâna și pe Spitalul Județean!

Marian Oprișan: Prin manipulări mincinoase, PNL vrea să pună mâna și pe Spitalul Județean!

Președintele Consiliului Județean Vrancea, Marian Oprișan, a remis presei un comunicat în care se arată că PNL, de când „a ajuns ilegitim la putere, duce o politică împotriva românilor și a intereselor acestora… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Superproducția Disney-Pixar Tot înainte, din 6 Martie la Happy Cinema!

VIDEO: Superproducția Disney-Pixar Tot înainte, din 6 Martie la Happy Cinema!

Acțiunea filmului se petrece într-o suburbie populată de elfi, centauri, ciclopi, unicorni, spiriduși, dragoni și sirene, o lume din care magia a dispărut, iar tehnologia a pătruns în fiecare colțișor. Elfii se joacă jocuri video și ciclopii,… [citeste mai departe]

Un mare savant care luptă împotriva coronavirusului spune că epidemia NU va fi stopată printr-un vaccin, ci prin măsuri precum cele din China

Un mare savant care luptă împotriva coronavirusului spune că epidemia NU va fi stopată printr-un vaccin, ci prin măsuri precum cele din China

Epidemia de coronavirus va fi stopată prin măsuri de carantină în regiunile cele mai afectate, nu datorită unui… [citeste mai departe]

Alex Abagiu şi Radu au ajuns pe ultimul loc în cursa pentru ultima şansă! Culoarea ancorei i-a surprins pe toţi

Alex Abagiu şi Radu au ajuns pe ultimul loc în cursa pentru ultima şansă! Culoarea ancorei i-a surprins pe toţi

Alex Abagiu și Radu au terminat cursa pentru eliminare pe ultimul loc, riscând astfel o eliminare! Care a fost verdictul? Se pare că ancora a fost verde, astfel că cei… [citeste mai departe]

Victorie a la Pirus a Anei Birchall împotriva Liei Savonea la CCR: Fostul ministru a încălcat legea în cazul Caracal

Victorie a la Pirus a Anei Birchall împotriva Liei Savonea la CCR: Fostul ministru a încălcat legea în cazul Caracal

Curtea Constituţională a României a publicat motivarea deciziei prin care a stabilit, pe 22 ianuarie, că nu a existat conflict juridic de natură constituţională… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa Sideral Junior vrea să reînvie pop-rockul

Trupa Sideral Junior vrea să reînvie pop-rockul

Relansare trupei Sideral într-o nouă formulă trezeşte nostalgii vechilor membri. Aceştia îşi amintesc cu plăcere de vremea în care câştigau premiu după premiu la toate festivalurile de gen din ţară. Componenţii trupei Sideral Junior îşi propun să cal... [citeste mai departe]

PSD to hold congress on March 21

PSD to hold congress on March 21

The congress of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be held on March 21, the formation's acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday; he mentioned that county organization presidents will not be part of the team with which he will run for full party leader. "We will hold the congress on March 21. (...) The procedure will be the… [citeste mai departe]

Târgovişte: A început reabilitarea integrală a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II

Târgovişte: A început reabilitarea integrală a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II

Vremea favorabilă a permis municipalităşii să demareze programul de reabilitare a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II – parte a cartierului Matei Basarab, după „reţeta” deja cunoscută târgoviştenilor.… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Mărțișoare și flori pentru doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu

GALERIE FOTO: Mărțișoare și flori pentru doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu

Doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu au primit, luni, mărțișoare și flori, din partea primarului Iulian Nica. Bucuria primăverii a ajuns la Liceul Tehnologic „Al. I. Cuza”, Liceul Teoretic „Ioan Slavici”, Grădinița nr. 1, Grădinița Crucea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima fază din Liga I de baschet masculin s-a încheiat

Prima fază din Liga I de baschet masculin s-a încheiat

Petre Apostol Echipa de baschet masculin a CSM Ploieşti a încheiat sezonul regulat al Ligii I cu o victorie obţinută în derbiul local cu CSU Ploieşti, după ce a revenit de la un deficit de 15 puncte la pauza mare, scorul final fiind de 67-65 (10-15, 13-23, 27-16, 17-11). Meciul disputat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ambassador Michele Ramis: Romania - a country deeply attached to culture, with great potential in domain

Publicat:
Ambassador Michele Ramis: Romania - a country deeply attached to culture, with great potential in domain

France's Ambassador, Michele Ramis, launched on Tuesday the Strategy to promote and (CCI) in Romania, opportunity with which she stated that our country is profoundly attached to the cultural phenomenon and expressed the determination of the French side to act in favor of developing cultural economy in the domain of books, cinematography, audiovisual, music and digital media. According to the French diplomat, after the Romania-France season, there is the desire to continue to act by association with Romanian partners, because Romania has an important potential

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

120 Romanian soldiers from the Helicopter Detachment "Carpathian Pumas" decorated by the UN

20:30, 25.02.2020 - The 120 Romanian soldiers from the helicopter detachment "Carpathian Pumas" participating in the peacekeeping mission in Mali received medals from the United Nations on Tuesday (UN) during a ceremony held at the Camp Castor Military Base in Gao. The participants in the United Nations Multidimensional…

Royal House of Romania, Russian Imperial House in La Belle Epoque exhibition opens in Brasov

16:48, 25.02.2020 - An exhibition of photographs of the Royal House of Romania and the Russian Imperial House from the end of the 19th century - the beginning of the 20th century opened on Tuesday in Brasov as part of a project in which the Brasov County Museum of History partnered with the Russian Centre for Science…

U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership

16:33, 18.02.2020 - U.S. Ambassador in Romania Adrain Zuckerman has stated on Tuesday at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Campia Turzii that the unit represents a proof of the strong security Partnership existing between Romania and the U.S.I want you to know that the Romanian people has no better…

Ministry of Education: 6,309 pupils countrywide, affected by suspension of courses

15:29, 04.02.2020 - The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is affecting, currently, 6,309 pupils, announced, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and Research.According to the quoted source, this figure does not represent the number of ill children.…

IGPF: Goods worth 800,000 RON to be smuggled in the country, found at customs in past 24 hours

15:08, 29.01.2020 - Counterfeit goods or which exceeded the customs cap, worth in total 800,000 RON, and which were going to be smuggled in the country, were discovered by Romanian border police officers in the past 24 hours. According to a release of the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), at the border checkpoints…

European green deal, climate law to be part of Romania's to do list

22:53, 28.01.2020 - A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry,…

ForMin Aurescu, US Ambassador discuss common priorities on bilaeral agenda in 2020

19:19, 28.01.2020 - Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, to concretely discuss the working plan on the common priorities of the Romanian-US bilateral agenda in 2020, including political dialogue, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.…

AgriMin Oros, Ambassador Ramis discuss Romania's position on future Common Agricultural Policy

20:07, 14.01.2020 - Romania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros on Tuesday welcomed the French Ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis to discuss the positions of France and Romania on the European Union's future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and updating bilateral co-operation under the strategic…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 04 martie 2020
Bucuresti 6°C | 21°C
Iasi 9°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 17°C
Timisoara 3°C | 11°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 4°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 8.199.947,52 -
II (5/6) 8 25.350,75 -
III (4/6) 601 337,44 -
IV (3/6) 12.232 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.972.519,52

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 martie 2020
USD 4.3263
EUR 4.8074
CHF 4.5138
GBP 5.5327
CAD 3.2398
XAU 222.434
JPY 4.0062
CNY 0.6199
AED 1.1779
AUD 2.84
MDL 0.2452
BGN 2.458

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec