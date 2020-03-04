Ambassador Michele Ramis: Romania - a country deeply attached to culture, with great potential in domain

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The 120 Romanian soldiers from the helicopter detachment "Carpathian Pumas" participating in the peacekeeping mission in Mali received medals from the United Nations on Tuesday (UN) during a ceremony held at the Camp Castor Military Base in Gao. The participants in the United Nations Multidimensional…

- An exhibition of photographs of the Royal House of Romania and the Russian Imperial House from the end of the 19th century - the beginning of the 20th century opened on Tuesday in Brasov as part of a project in which the Brasov County Museum of History partnered with the Russian Centre for Science…

- U.S. Ambassador in Romania Adrain Zuckerman has stated on Tuesday at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Campia Turzii that the unit represents a proof of the strong security Partnership existing between Romania and the U.S.I want you to know that the Romanian people has no better…

- The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is affecting, currently, 6,309 pupils, announced, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and Research.According to the quoted source, this figure does not represent the number of ill children.…

- Counterfeit goods or which exceeded the customs cap, worth in total 800,000 RON, and which were going to be smuggled in the country, were discovered by Romanian border police officers in the past 24 hours. According to a release of the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), at the border checkpoints…

- A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry,…

- Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, to concretely discuss the working plan on the common priorities of the Romanian-US bilateral agenda in 2020, including political dialogue, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.…

- Romania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros on Tuesday welcomed the French Ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis to discuss the positions of France and Romania on the European Union's future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and updating bilateral co-operation under the strategic…