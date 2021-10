Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O femeie și-a pierdut viața in timpul filmarilor la westernul „Rust”, dupa ce actorul Alec Baldwin a tras cu o arma de recuzita , iar regizorul peliculei, Joel Souza, a fost ranit și a ajuns la spital. Cazul aminteste de moartea tragica a lui Brandon Lee, fiul lui Bruce Lee, care a fost impușcat mortal…

- O femeie si-a pierdut viata si o alta a fost ranita de un tir accidental care a avut loc joi pe platourile de filmare a westernului „Rust”, cu Alec Baldwin in rolul principal, realizat in New Mexico, Statele Unite, a informat politia locala, informeaza Agerpres, care citeaza AFP. Cel care a tras a fost…

- O femeie a murit, iar un barbat a fost ranit dupa ce actorul Alec Baldwin a tras cu o arma de recuzita pe un platou de filmare din New Mexico, scrie BBC. Poliția a transmis ca incidentul a avut loc, joi, pe platourile de filmare a westernului „Rust”. Este vorba de Halyna Hutchins, in varsta de 42 de…

- Head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that 92-93% of people who died from SARS-COV2 infection in Romania were unvaccinated, with the percentages remaining stable over the past few weeks. "Unfortunately, today we had a record number of deaths. Today's figures…

- Seven people died in the fire at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, Interior Minister Lucian Bode announced on Friday. Earlier, authorities had announced that 9 people had died in the fire in southeastern Constanta, agerpres reports. Lucian Bode also said that the firefighters…

- A number of 7,376 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 5,727 are the first dose and 1,649 the second dose, according to a report released by the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against…

- As many as 5,544 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,261 represent the first dose, and 2,283 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Sunday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…

- As many as 15,260 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,831 represent the first dose, and 4,429 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Wednesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…