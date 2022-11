Liver Transplant Centre inaugurated at Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital

The Pediatric Liver Transplant Centre at the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Hospital was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]