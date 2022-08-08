Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24 hours, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday that Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload increased by almost 15,000 in the July 4-10 week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes on Monday the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership.

More than 94,000 people entered Romania on Sunday, including 7,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 17.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Justice on Monday informed that it has launched a new procedure for selecting 11 more candidates for the office of European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania.

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) is hosting in Bucharest, an exchange of experience with national experts from EU member states for ensuring transparent and resilient elections, from Monday until May 20.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) stated, on Monday, that there is no food crisis in Romania, and the plan of measures to support the population includes aid for the food industry and agriculture.