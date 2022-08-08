Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO VIDEO| DEZASTRU pe DN74, în zona Dealu Mare: Furtuna a umplut drumul de bolovani și crengi

FOTO VIDEO| DEZASTRU pe DN74, în zona Dealu Mare: Furtuna a umplut drumul de bolovani și crengi

FOTO VIDEO| DEZASTRU pe DN74, în zona Dealu Mare: Furtuna a umplut drumul de bolovani și crengi DEZASTRU pe DN74, în zona Dealu Mare: Furtuna a umplut drumul de bolovani și crengi DN 74- Bucium – Dealul Mare… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban, salvat de un jurnalist înainte să se scufunde cu o barcă pe litoralul croat. Incidentul a avut loc în weekend într-un golf al insulei Vis de pe coasta Dalmaţiei

Viktor Orban, salvat de un jurnalist înainte să se scufunde cu o barcă pe litoralul croat. Incidentul a avut loc în weekend într-un golf al insulei Vis de pe coasta Dalmaţiei

Premierul ungar Viktor Orban, aflat în vacanţă… [citeste mai departe]

Un adolescent de 16 ani din Vaslui, a provocat un accident şi a fugit de la locul accidentului

Un adolescent de 16 ani din Vaslui, a provocat un accident şi a fugit de la locul accidentului

Un adolescent în vârstă de 16 ani din oraşul Murgeni a fost reţinut de poliţişti după ce a condus o maşină fără a avea permis de conducere, a provocat un accident rutier soldat cu două victime şi a părăsit locul… [citeste mai departe]

Inundații uriașe în Islington, un district din nordul Londrei, după ce o conductă de apă s-a spart și a declanșat un „tsunami" de 1,5 metri

Inundații uriașe în Islington, un district din nordul Londrei, după ce o conductă de apă s-a spart și a declanșat un „tsunami” de 1,5 metri

Doi adulți și doi copii au fost salvați de pompieri, iar zeci de proprietăți au fost avariate, după… [citeste mai departe]

Italia a lansat campania de vaccinare împotriva variolei maimuţei

Italia a lansat campania de vaccinare împotriva variolei maimuţei

Italia a lansat luni campania de vaccinare împotriva variolei maimuţei în condiţiile creşterii numărului de cazuri de infectare, relatează Reuters. Ministerul Sănătăţii din Italia a raportat 545 de cazuri de variola maimuţei la nivel naţional. [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la CJ Neamţ din cauza banilor împărţiţi pe criterii politice. Reşedinţa de judeţ a primit mai puţin decât comunele

Scandal la CJ Neamţ din cauza banilor împărţiţi pe criterii politice. Reşedinţa de judeţ a primit mai puţin decât comunele

Alocarea banilor din cota impozitului pe venit a stârnit scandal în Consiliul Judeţean Neamţ, împărţirea  fiind făcută pe criterii politice,… [citeste mai departe]

România nu a depistat o creștere a radiațiilor nucleare în Ucraina

România nu a depistat o creștere a radiațiilor nucleare în Ucraina

Sistemul de monitorizare a radioactivității mediului de pe teritoriul Ucrainei funcționează normal și nu indică depășiri peste valorile normale, transmite CNCAN, după ce Kievul a anunțat că bombardamentele rusești de sâmbătă au avariat trei senzori de radiații… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO-VIDEO: Drumul național 74 blocat de aluviuni și copaci căzuți pe carosabil, în zona Dealu Mare, după furtună

FOTO-VIDEO: Drumul național 74 blocat de aluviuni și copaci căzuți pe carosabil, în zona Dealu Mare, după furtună

FOTO-VIDEO: Drumul național 74 blocat de aluviuni și copaci căzuți pe carosabil, în zona Dealu Mare, după furtună Drumul național 74 a fost blocat, luni după-amiaza,… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul lui Scholz, la putere în Germania, hotărăşte să nu-l dea afară pe Schröder, în pofida legăturilor acestuia cu Putin. "Relaţiile amicale personale fac parte din domeniul vieţii private". Filiala SPD din Hanovra consideră că este "de dorit" o dista

Partidul lui Scholz, la putere în Germania, hotărăşte să nu-l dea afară pe Schröder, în pofida legăturilor acestuia cu Putin. ”Relaţiile amicale personale fac parte din domeniul vieţii private”. Filiala SPD din Hanovra consideră că este ”de dorit” o dista

Filiala… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu face fix ce a promis: Șantierele de pe autostrăzi și nu numai sunt supravegheate din aer, cu avioane

Sorin Grindeanu face fix ce a promis: Șantierele de pe autostrăzi și nu numai sunt supravegheate din aer, cu avioane

A început monitorizarea aeriană a șantierelor, iar zborurile de supraveghere a șantierelor se vor desfășura periodic, în toate zonele, anunță ministrul Transporturilor,… [citeste mai departe]


Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

Publicat:
Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu stated on Monday that there was no discussion about a reshuffle within the (PNL), stressing that this "is the prime minister's responsibility."

Over 185,000 people enter Romania on August 1, including around 12,000 Ukrainians

14:06, 02.08.2022 - As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24h

14:15, 01.08.2022 - Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24 hours, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload increases by almost 15,000, July 4-10

15:46, 11.07.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday that Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload increased by almost 15,000 in the July 4-10 week. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Foreign Ministry welcomes 25th anniversary of Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership

13:55, 11.07.2022 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes on Monday the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Nearly 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 5

12:25, 06.06.2022 - More than 94,000 people entered Romania on Sunday, including 7,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 17.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

15:06, 16.05.2022 - The Ministry of Justice on Monday informed that it has launched a new procedure for selecting 11 more candidates for the office of European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Electoral Authority: Meeting in Bucharest of national experts from EU states on elections

14:50, 16.05.2022 - The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) is hosting in Bucharest, an exchange of experience with national experts from EU member states for ensuring transparent and resilient elections, from Monday until May 20. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PSD's Ciolacu: We don't have food crisis in Romania

12:06, 16.05.2022 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) stated, on Monday, that there is no food crisis in Romania, and the plan of measures to support the population includes aid for the food industry and agriculture. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


