Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal PartyPublicat:
Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu stated on Monday that there was no discussion about a reshuffle within the National Liberal Party (PNL), stressing that this "is the prime minister's responsibility."
