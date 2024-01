256 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, 25 deaths in the week December 25 - 31

As many as 256 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in health units, and 27 patients are admitted to ICUs, informs the Ministry of Health.Of the total number of patients admitted, 25 are minors, 24 of them in wards and one in the ICU.… [citeste mai departe]