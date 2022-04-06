632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring country

Stiri Recomandate

Un elev a ajuns la spital, după ce colegii i-ar fi dat foc în timpul orelor. „El atât striga: Mi-au dat foc, mi-au dat foc!”

Un elev a ajuns la spital, după ce colegii i-ar fi dat foc în timpul orelor. „El atât striga: Mi-au dat foc, mi-au dat foc!”

Incident șocant într-un liceu din orașul Flămânzi, județul Botoșani, unde un elev de 17 ani a ajuns la spital cu multiple arsuri grave după… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a zgâriat 260 de mașini de lux, în câteva zile, într-un oraș Germania. Pagubele sunt uriașe

Un bărbat a zgâriat 260 de mașini de lux, în câteva zile, într-un oraș Germania. Pagubele sunt uriașe

Culmea vandalismului la Karsruhe, orașul german din landul Baden-Württemberg. Peste 260 de mașini de lux au fost avariate de un bărbat, care le-a zgâriat cu o cheie, iar pagubele au… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie într-un liceu din Botoșani. Un elev si-a dat foc în timpul orelor de curs. Ce dramă ascundea adolescentul

Tragedie într-un liceu din Botoșani. Un elev si-a dat foc în timpul orelor de curs. Ce dramă ascundea adolescentul

Necazurile se țin lanț în toată lumea, iar ca și cum nu ar fi de ajuns războiul care are loc în țara vecină, România se confruntă și cu tragedii naționale, printre… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia introduce posibilitatea vaccinării cu a patra doză a unui ser anti-COVID-19 pentru persoanele de peste 60 de ani

Grecia introduce posibilitatea vaccinării cu a patra doză a unui ser anti-COVID-19 pentru persoanele de peste 60 de ani

Autorităţile sanitare din Grecia au anunţat marţi posibilitatea vaccinării cu a patra doză a unui ser anti-COVID-19 pentru persoanele de peste 60 de ani, mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cseke Attila: Programul ”Anghel Saligny” – suplimentat cu 10 miliarde de lei

Cseke Attila: Programul ”Anghel Saligny” – suplimentat cu 10 miliarde de lei

Guvernul va aproba, miercuri, o ordonanţă de urgenţă pentru completarea Programului naţional de investiţii „Anghel Saligny”, care prevede în principal suplimentarea fondurilor alocate cu 10 miliarde de lei, a anunţat ministrul Dezvoltării,… [citeste mai departe]

Natalia Gavrilița, mesaj pentru moldovenii stabiliți în Germania: Nu uităm să facem reforme acasă pentru a deveni mai competitivi și a aduce oamenii înapoi

Natalia Gavrilița, mesaj pentru moldovenii stabiliți în Germania: Nu uităm să facem reforme acasă pentru a deveni mai competitivi și a aduce oamenii înapoi

Premierul Republicii Moldova, Natalia Gavrilița, a avut o întrevedere cu moldovenii… [citeste mai departe]

38 de percheziții domiciliare într-un dosar de corupție la Brașov

38 de percheziții domiciliare într-un dosar de corupție la Brașov

Astăzi, 6 aprilie, polițiștii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Brașov – Serviciul de Investigare a Criminalității Economice și Serviciul Investigații Criminale, sub delegarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Brașov,… [citeste mai departe]

167 de copii au fost ucişi până acum în războiul declanşat de Rusia împotriva Ucrainei

167 de copii au fost ucişi până acum în războiul declanşat de Rusia împotriva Ucrainei

Procuratura Generală a Ucrainei a transmis că 167 de copii ucraineni au murit de la începutul invaziei ruse, iar alţi 279 au fost răniţi. Într-un comunicat remis miercuri, Parchetul ucrainean menţionează că cel mai… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Municipiului a demarat în zona Feţeni cadastrarea gratuită a terenurilor

Primăria Municipiului a demarat în zona Feţeni cadastrarea gratuită a terenurilor

În cadrul Programului Naţional de Cadastru şi Carte Funciară şi în baza HCL nr. 178/2021 prin care Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea i se aloca suma de 160.000 lei pentru finanţarea lucrărilor de înregistrare sistematică, Primăria a demarat… [citeste mai departe]

„Curățăm România”: Primăriile, consiliile județene și asociațiile de dezvoltare pot primi fonduri pentru campanii de ecologizare

„Curățăm România”: Primăriile, consiliile județene și asociațiile de dezvoltare pot primi fonduri pentru campanii de ecologizare

„Curățăm România”: Primăriile, consiliile județene și asociațiile de dezvoltare pot primi fonduri pentru campanii de ecologizare… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring country

Publicat:
632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring country

As many as 632,382 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the conflict began in the neighboring country, according to a press release sent by the of the (IGPF), Agerpres reports.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

7,189 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Monday

11:15, 05.04.2022 - As many as 7,189 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania on Monday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Over 617,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in Ukraine

11:36, 04.04.2022 - As many as 617,669 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last 39 days, since the conflict began in the neighboring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Border Police: Increasingly more Ukrainian citizens are coming to Romania

09:40, 31.03.2022 - More than 8,600 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, the number increasing by 4.7pct compared to the previous day, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Nearly 10k Ukrainians have entered Romania on Thursday

09:20, 25.03.2022 - Nearly ten thousand Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, the General Inspectorate of Border Police informed in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Over 527,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of military conflict

10:41, 24.03.2022 - As many as 527,553 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of March 23 at 24:00 hrs since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Over 340,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis start

09:15, 10.03.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day). Fii la curent…

85 Ukraine refugees, including 47 children, handled at Suceava County Emergency Hospital since conflict outbreak

12:25, 07.03.2022 - As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 23°C
Iasi 6°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 20°C
Timisoara 10°C | 22°C
Constanta 6°C | 16°C
Brasov 3°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 441.831,60 1.180.166,00
II (5/6) 7 32.388,85 -
III (4/6) 542 271,72 -
IV (3/6) 8.934 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.822.185,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 aprilie 2022
USD 4.5019
EUR 4.9431
CHF 4.8674
GBP 5.9149
CAD 3.6139
XAU 279.499
JPY 3.6666
CNY 0.7075
AED 1.2257
AUD 3.4366
MDL 0.2451
BGN 2.5273

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec