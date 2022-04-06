632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring country

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

As many as 7,189 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania on Monday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed.

As many as 617,669 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last 39 days, since the conflict began in the neighboring country.

More than 8,600 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, the number increasing by 4.7pct compared to the previous day, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police.

Nearly ten thousand Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, the General Inspectorate of Border Police informed in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

As many as 527,553 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of March 23 at 24:00 hrs since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day).

As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country.