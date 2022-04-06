632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring country

632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring countryPublicat:
As many as 632,382 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the conflict began in the neighboring country, according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), Agerpres reports.
