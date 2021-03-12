413 African swine fever outbreaks in Romania

413 African swine fever outbreaks in RomaniaPublicat:
Romania registers 413 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in 37 counties, of which seven in commercial holdings and six in type A commercial holdings, affecting a number of 112,869 pigs, according to data announced on Friday by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).
The number of active outbreaks is declining compared to the March 5 report, when 428 outbreaks were recorded.
Between March 4 and 11, 2021, 35 new outbreaks of African swine fever were recorded in 18 counties and 50 were extinguished in five counties.
