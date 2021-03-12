413 African swine fever outbreaks in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Salarii România 2021. Cele mai bune salarii din România, în 2021. Domeniul în care se câștigă cel mai bine vs. angajații cel mai prost plătiți.Salarii România 2021. Pandemia de coronavirus a făcut ravagii în sectorul economic. Tăierile de salarii, şomajul tehnic şi restructurările… [citeste mai departe]

Deşi spune că meciul cu UTA din Liga I este foarte important pentru FCSB, antrenorul Anton Petrea a trimis mai mulţi jucători la echipa a II-a pentru partida cu formaţia CSA Steaua. "E o deplasare lungă,… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele de interventie ale RADET Constanta au finalizat lucrarile de eliminare a avariei din aleea Albastrelelor si au inceput incarcarea instalatiei.Reprezentantii RADET estimeaza ca astazi, in jurul orelor… [citeste mai departe]

Două clase a VIII-a din cadrul Școlii Generale nr. 10 „Duiliu Zamfirescu‟ Focșani vor învăța, timp de două săptămâni, de acasă, și asta pentru că patru… [citeste mai departe]

Cincisprezece marinari au fost răpiţi de piraţi în Golful Guineea de la bordul unui petrolier sub pavilion olandez, iar printre membrii echipajului, care numără 21 de persoane, se află şi navigatori români. Deocamdată nu ştie dacă sau câţi marinari români au fost răpiţi.… [citeste mai departe]

Ieri, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier – Biroul Drumuri Naționale și Europene au organizat o activitate în scopul combaterii nerespectării regimului legal de viteză și asigurarea unui trafic rutier sigur. În intervalul 09.00-14.00, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

 Ministrul Muncii şi Protecţiei Sociale, Raluca Turcan, efectuează, vineri, la ora 13:00, o vizită de lucru… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat vineri, după o întâlnire informală a conducerii partidului, că vor fi organizate alegeri preliminare în PSD pentru desemnarea candidatului la președinție. „Am făcut o ruptură clară între președintele partidului și candidat”,… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul PSD Marcel Ciolacu nu renunță la ideea reprimirii în partid a edilului sectorului 5, Robert Negoiță, în ciuda faptului că Gabriela Firea, prim-vicepreședintele… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare în municipiul Cluj-Napoca este de 4,33 fiind în continuare în scenariul roșu. Dej, Gherla, Turda sunt alte trei municipii din județul Cluj aflate în… [citeste mai departe]


413 African swine fever outbreaks in Romania

Publicat:
413 African swine fever outbreaks in Romania

Romania registers 413 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in 37 counties, of which seven in commercial holdings and six in type A commercial holdings, affecting a number of 112,869 pigs, according to data announced on Friday by the and (ANSVSA).

The number of active outbreaks is declining compared to the March 5 report, when 428 outbreaks were recorded.

4 and 11, 2021, 35 new outbreaks of African swine fever were recorded in 18 counties and 50 were extinguished in five counties.

Since the first report…

Klaus Iohannis: I invite you all to go and get vaccinated when your turn comes

20:20, 11.02.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that Romania is on a "plateau" in terms of COVID-19 cases and underscored that the restrictions must be observed. "We are, as they say, on a plateau, which means that the number of people who are found newly ill in a day is about equal to the number of people…

UPDATE Romania's Halep to play Australia's Cabrera in 2021 Australian Open first round

10:11, 05.02.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep will play Australian Lizette Cabrera in the first round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which will start on Monday in Melbourne, according to the draw on Friday, according to AGERPRES. 2020 semi-finalist Halep, 29, will…

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 637,395, death toll hits 15,919

14:10, 02.01.2021 - Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 5,132 since our last report - 3,938 on January 1 and 1,194 on January 2 - following 20,391 national tests performed, taking the total number of infected persons to 637,395, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported today, according…

GCS: Bucharest - 96,197 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 since beginning of pandemic

15:05, 26.12.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 96,197 and in Cluj - 28,624 and Iasi - 26,278 counties, according to data reported on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Counties with a large number of…

Bucharest - 92,253 SARS-CoV-2 infection cases since pandemic beginning; Cluj and Iasi counties next

15:00, 20.12.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered, since the beginning of the pandemic until now, in Bucharest - 92,253 and in the counties of Cluj - 27,454 and Iasi - 25,311, according to data the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) released on Sunday, as reported by AGERPRES. Counties…

ANSVSA: Romania registers 409 active outbreaks of African swine fever in 32 counties

17:45, 18.12.2020 - Romania registers 409 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in 32 counties, of which four in commercial holdings and six outbreaks in type A commercial holdings, according to data the National Sanitary Authority Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA) reported on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.…

Almost half of active companies in Romania have market services as main activity, in 2019

10:30, 18.12.2020 - Almost half of total active companies in Romania (48.7%) had in 2019 market services as main activity, sector which recorded the highest number of employees, the equivalent of 36.6% of the total, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Friday, as reported…

GCS: Bucharest - 86,225 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections since onset of pandemic; Cluj, Iasi follow

15:55, 14.12.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 86,225 and in the counties of Cluj - 25,956 and Iasi - 23,819, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES. Counties with a large number of cases registered…


