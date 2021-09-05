372 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 3,061 hospitalisations

Stiri Recomandate

Fostul canoist Toma Simionov, în lacrimi după moartea lui Ivan Patzaichin: „M-am așezat și am început să plâng”

Toma Simionov, canoistul care a câștigat două titluri olimpice alături de Ivan Patzaichin, la Moscova 1980 și la Los Angeles 1984, a spus pentru Gazeta Sporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Novak Djokovic a intrat în optimi de finală la US Open

Tenismanul sârb Novak Djokovic, liderul mondial al tenisului masculin, s-a calificat sâmbătă în optimi de finală la US Open după un meci destul de greu cu japonezul Kei Nishikori (56 ATP), de care a trecut cu 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. [citeste mai departe]

Alin Stoica spune că masca de protecție ar putea deveni obligatorie în apropierea școlilor

Măsura ar putea intra în vigoare din 13 septembrie, când elevii se întorc la școală pentru noul an școlar, în format fizic, a spus prefectul Capitalei, Alin Stoica, duminică, 5 septembrie, la Antena 3. „Am avut discuții… [citeste mai departe]

Canoistul Mihai Chihaia a devenit campion mondial printre juniori

Canoistul Mihai Chihaia a devenit campion mondial printre juniori! În Portugalia discipolul lui Viktor Reneiksi s-a impus pe distanța 1000 metri simplu cu rezultatul 4:00:01. Mihai l-a întrecut la limită pe rusul Maksim Karataev (4:00.02). [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban taxează pâra la marile puteri. Ce spune despre Florin Cîțu

Președintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, susține că informarea guvernelor țărilor partenere ale României despre criza politică internă, altfel decât pe canale diplomatice, este neuzuală. „Asta cu pâra pe la alte guverne nu e normală”, spune Orban. „Sunt convins… [citeste mai departe]

6 cazuri noi de COVID-19, în județul Alba, duminică, 5 septembrie: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

6 cazuri noi de COVID-19, în județul Alba, duminică, 5 septembrie: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități 6 cazuri noi de COVID-19,… [citeste mai departe]

Orban despre Raluca Turcan: A fost un om cheie în dărâmarea Guvernului PSD. Nu-i înțeleg opțiunea de acum

Președintele în exercițiu al PNL și candidat la propria succesiune, Ludovic Orban, a vorbit în ședința Colegiului Director al PNL Sibiu, acolo unde și-a prezentat platforma cu care… [citeste mai departe]

62 de noi infectări cu coronavirus în Timiș și două decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 62 de persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2. Au fost efectuate 1.313 de teste, dintre care 741 de teste rapide. Rata de infectare în Timiş a ajuns la 0,95. În ultimele 24 de ore, la… [citeste mai departe]

Razie de amploare! Oamenii legii, acțiune în forță în miez de noapte

În data de 4/5 septembrie , în intervalul orar 19.00 – 03.00, poliţişti de ordine publică, investigații criminale, sisteme de securitate, precum și jandarmi din cadrul Grupării Mobile de Jandarmi Timișoara, împreună cu lucrători din cadrul Inspectoratului… [citeste mai departe]

O legendă a urcat la stele. Ivan Patzaichin, canoistul care a vâslit cu inima

O veste cât se poate de tristă pentru sportul românesc. Multiplul campion olimpic la canoe Ivan Patzaichin a decedat la vârsta de 71 de ani, a anunţat, duminică, 5 septembrie, Comitetul Olimpic şi Sportiv Român. Născut pe 26 noiembrie 1949, la… [citeste mai departe]


372 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 3,061 hospitalisations

Publicat:
As many as 3,061 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities, out of whom 372 in intensive care, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 95 are minors, with 93 being hospitalised in wards and two in intensive care units.

In Romania, 10,760 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 2,783 are in institutional isolation, Agerpres informs.

Also, 53,755 people are in…

