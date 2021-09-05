372 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 3,061 hospitalisations

372 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 3,061 hospitalisationsPublicat:
As many as 3,061 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 372 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.
According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 95 are minors, with 93 being hospitalised in wards and two in intensive care units.
In Romania, 10,760 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 2,783 are in institutional isolation, Agerpres informs.
Also, 53,755 people are in…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 1,187 hospitalisations
14:15, 20.08.2021 - As many as 1,187 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 167 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Romania, 3,277 people confirmed with the novel…
GCS: 126 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 1,029 hospitalised
14:35, 17.08.2021 - A number of 1,029 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised in specialized health units, out of whom 126 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. In Romania, 2,588 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…
98 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 751 hospitalisations
14:01, 12.08.2021 - As many as 751 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 98 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Thursday. In Romania, 1,972 people confirmed with the…
80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 623 hospitalisations
14:25, 09.08.2021 - As many as 623 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 80 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,641 people confirmed with the…
79 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 579 hospitalisations
14:15, 08.08.2021 - As many as 579 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 79 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Sunday. In Romania, 1,619 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus…
72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 489 hospitalisations; two deaths in last 24 hours
13:26, 05.08.2021 - As many as 489 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 72 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. In Romania, 1,378 people confirmed with the…
38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 277 hospitalisations
14:06, 23.07.2021 - As many as 277 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 38 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Romania, 601 people confirmed with the novel…
67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 400 hospitalisations
14:15, 04.07.2021 - As many as 400 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 67 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 1,821 people confirmed with the…