#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: 'Tuesday's debate to tackle all topics of interest in a presidential electoral campaign'

Publicat:
#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: 'Tuesday's debate to tackle all topics of interest in a presidential electoral campaign'

Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, who is running for a new term in the country's top job, said on Saturday that "all the topics of interest" in a presidential electoral campaign will be addressed at the debate announced for Tuesday.

The presidential candidate of the said that participating in the meeting will be political scientists, opinion makers and journalists, all highly familiar with the subject, and that "all the topics of interest in a presidential campaign will be discussed: the past term and its successes, and also what could have been done better and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

#2019PresidentialElection/ 'Carol I' Central University Library to host Klaus Iohannis's Nov. 19 electoral debate

14:25, 16.11.2019 - The Bucharest National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) announced that it will provide "a neutral space" for the electoral debate with opinion makers, journalists and political scientists announced by President Klaus Iohannis, as the campaign of the Liberal presidential…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I won't accept debate with Dancila

19:14, 13.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated that he will not accept a debate with Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate Viorica Dancila and that he will attend a debate with political scientists, opinion makers and journalists."I understand perfectly the need, the desire to have a real, sober debate…

Friday, the last day of electoral campaign for presidential elections

09:26, 08.11.2019 - The electoral campaign for the presidential elections, which started on October 12, will close on Saturday, at 7:00 hrs.At the same time, Friday is the first day Romanians abroad can vote. They have at their disposal three days to exercise their right to vote. These elections also featured…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Kelemen Hunor: Censure motion, intentionally pushed as close as possible to election campaign

09:28, 23.10.2019 - Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor considers that the censure motion was intentionally pushed as close as possible to the election campaign.  "They pushed the censure motion as close as possible to the election campaign. (...) It was an intentional matter.…

#2019PresidentialElection/USR's Barna: I invite President Iohannis and Mrs. Dancila to a debate prior to first round

19:34, 21.10.2019 - Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has announced in Ploiesti on Monday that he invites the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidates, namely Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila, to a public debate on Romania's future, which would take place prior…

#PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis arrives at PNL headquarters: I came for a campaign meeting

14:25, 19.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday came to the PNL (National Liberal Party) headquarters for a meeting related to the electoral campaign, as he told journalists. Iohannis was welcomed by designated Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "I am very pleased with how things are going and I came…

PM Dancila: He shouldn't use a tragedy as an electoral campaign theme

13:46, 01.10.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in Ploiesti that a tragedy shouldn't be used as an electoral campaign theme, referring to President Klaus Iohannis's statement, who requested the resignation of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Chief and said…

President Klaus Iohannis: The idea of pact is good if it comes after a validation

21:36, 14.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Venus seaside resort that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's intention to propose the parliamentary parties a national pact for Romanians' welfare is an electoral action, the idea of pact being good if it comes after a validation. "You see, we are now…


