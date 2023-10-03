13,165 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, last week In the week of September 25 - October 1, 13,165 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, the Ministry of Health informed. 4,625 of the new cases from the last week are in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection, agerpres reports. To date, 3,468,372 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 379 people were reconfirmed positive, the Ministry of Health stated. Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Azerbaidjanul a anuntat marti, 19 septembrie, ca fortele sale armate au lansat ceea ce a numit ”activitati antiteroriste locale” in regiunea Nagorno-Karabah pentru a restabili ordinea constitutionala prin dezarmarea si fortarea retragerii formatiunilor militare armene de acolo, informeaza Reuters .…

- 34.7% of past week's COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest and Bacau, Iasi, Timis and Galati countiesThe National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of August 28 - September 3, 34.7% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Bacau, Iasi, Timis and Galati,…

- The deadline for eliminating occupational standards will be extended until 31 December 2024, given that almost 700 occupational standards were to be abolished from 1 September 2023, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) announced on Friday. BNS president Dumitru Costin met on Friday with minister of…

- Health Minister signs contract on building Big Burns Centre at "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency HospitalHealth Minister Alexandru Rafila signed the contract for the construction of the Big Burns Centre within the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, and the…

- The National Institute of Public Health informed that, in the week 24-30 July, 45.5 pct of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Dolj, Timis and Constanta.In the reference period, 595 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and four deaths were…

- Romania registers 430 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past week. The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that, between July 10 and 16, 430 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Euro trades at 4.9835 RON 14:37 2 Government: We support blood…

- The American Councils for International Education is inviting Romanian undergraduate, master's and doctoral students, aged 20 to 27, to apply for a place on the the Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023 programme, which takes place August 27 - September 9, the US Embassy in Bucharest reported on Tuesday.Online…

- The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that 460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered between July 3 and 9.According to the ministry, 136 of the new cases from the last week are in reinfected patients, having tested positive more than 90 days after the previous infection.…