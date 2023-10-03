13,165 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, last week

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. 17 voluntari au început reabilitarea unui pod construit pe vremea lui Ștefan cel Mare, lângă Onești: ”E hrană sufletească”

Un grup de voluntari a decis să salveze un pod construit pe vremea lui Ștefan cel Mare, în apropierea orașului Onești, România.… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal – Liga a V-a. Cu fiecare rundă în plus, mai multe goluri!

Larix Dornișoara a ajuns la 32 de goluri marcate în primele trei etape ale Ligii a V-a, după ce s-a impus duminică, pe stadionul din Poiana Stampei, în fața nou-înființatei Carpatic Suceava, cu scorul de 9-1. Dream Team Ipotești și Juniorul Fălticeni sunt celelalte… [citeste mai departe]

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz şi Anne LHuillier au câștigat premiul Nobel pentru fizică

Cercetătorii Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz şi Anne L'Huillier au fost recompensaţi marţi cu premiul Nobel pentru fizică pe anul 2023. Fiecare premiu este însoțit de un cec în valoare de 986.000 de dolari. [citeste mai departe]

Wizz Air a restituit clienților compensații în valoare de 100 mil. euro în sezonul de vară

Jozsef Varadi, co-fondator și CEO al Wizz Air , a vorbit astăzi la o conferință de presă în București despre performanțele companiei în ceea ce privește zborurile anulate și creșterea semnificativă a traficului… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de mii de pasageri WizzAir au fost afectaţi în vară de problemele companiei

Zeci de mii de pasageri Wizz Air au fost afectaţi în vară de problemele cu care s-a confruntat compania, iar cei din România reprezintă aproximativ 20% din total, a declarat, marţi, József Váradi, CEO-ul Wizz Air, în cadrul unei conferinţe… [citeste mai departe]

Artico, deposedat de un teren, vândut ulterior cu 2 mil. euro: Procurorii au efectuat percheziții la 4 suspecți, angajați ai fundației și în sistemul judecătoresc

Ofițerii Centrului Național Anticorupție și Procurorii Anticorupție… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic restricționat în zona Orizont. Primăria a uitat să anunțe din timp

Strada Pictor Andreescu din Bacău a fost închisă circulatiei la intersecția cu Calea Mărășești dar municipalitatea a “uitat” să anunțe acest lucru din timp.  Astăzi, în orașul Bacău, circulația rutieră este afectată în zona Orizont din cauza unor… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 6.000 de spectatori prezenți la cea de-a 6-a ediție TIFF Oradea

A fost ediția cu cele mai multe proiecții sold out de până acum La cea de-a 6-a ediție a TIFF Oradea, cele mai așteptate filme ale toamnei au fost primite cu mare bucurie de către publicul orădean. Evenimentul s-a încheiat duminică seara, pe 1 octombrie, și… [citeste mai departe]

Nici camerele de supraveghere de la Ștrandul Neptun nu au mai speriat un tânăr care a vrut să „tăvălească” o biată pubelă

O înregistrare în care un tânăr, supărat „pe viață”, dar și mai supărat pe o pubelă de gunoi aflată pe o alee din incinta ștrandului...… [citeste mai departe]

Unt cu dulceață - combinația care îți poate fi fatală. Avertismentul medicilor 

"În general, rezultatele studiului nostru sugerează că untul nu ar trebui nici pus la colț, dar nici considerat un aliment recomandat pentru o sănătate de fier”, spune autorul principal al studiului, medicul cardiolog Dariush Mozaffarian.În… [citeste mai departe]


13,165 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, last week

Publicat:
In the week of September 25 - October 1, 13,165 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, the Ministry of Health informed.

4,625 of the new cases from the last week are in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection, agerpres reports. To date, 3,468,372 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered.
Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 379 people were reconfirmed positive, the Ministry of Health stated.

BREAKING. Azerbaidjanul declanșeaza operațiuni antiteroriste in Nagorno-Karabah pentru dezarmarea armenilor

15:40, 19.09.2023 - Azerbaidjanul a anuntat marti, 19 septembrie, ca fortele sale armate au lansat ceea ce a numit ”activitati antiteroriste locale” in regiunea Nagorno-Karabah pentru a restabili ordinea constitutionala prin dezarmarea si fortarea retragerii formatiunilor militare armene de acolo, informeaza Reuters .…

34.7% of past week's COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest and Bacau, Iasi, Timis and Galati counties

16:50, 06.09.2023 - 34.7% of past week's COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest and Bacau, Iasi, Timis and Galati countiesThe National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of August 28 - September 3, 34.7% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Bacau, Iasi, Timis and Galati,…

Occupational standards' elimination deadline to be prorogated by 31 December 2024 (unions)

11:50, 25.08.2023 - The deadline for eliminating occupational standards will be extended until 31 December 2024, given that almost 700 occupational standards were to be abolished from 1 September 2023, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) announced on Friday. BNS president Dumitru Costin met on Friday with minister of…

Health Minister signs contract on building Big Burns Centre at 'Grigore Alexandrescu' Children's Emergency Hospital

18:10, 22.08.2023 - Health Minister signs contract on building Big Burns Centre at "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency HospitalHealth Minister Alexandru Rafila signed the contract for the construction of the Big Burns Centre within the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, and the…

45.5 pct of last week's COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest and Cluj, Dolj, Timis, Constanta counties

16:00, 02.08.2023 - The National Institute of Public Health informed that, in the week 24-30 July, 45.5 pct of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Dolj, Timis and Constanta.In the reference period, 595 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and four deaths were…

Romania registers 430 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past week

14:45, 18.07.2023 - Romania registers 430 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past week. The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that, between July 10 and 16, 430 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Euro trades at 4.9835 RON 14:37 2 Government: We support blood…

Romanian undergraduate, master's, doctoral students invited to apply for Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023

15:25, 11.07.2023 - The American Councils for International Education is inviting Romanian undergraduate, master's and doctoral students, aged 20 to 27, to apply for a place on the the Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023 programme, which takes place August 27 - September 9, the US Embassy in Bucharest reported on Tuesday.Online…

Ministry of Health: 460 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the last week

14:20, 11.07.2023 - The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that 460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered between July 3 and 9.According to the ministry, 136 of the new cases from the last week are in reinfected patients, having tested positive more than 90 days after the previous infection.…


Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 octombrie 2023
USD 4.743
EUR 4.9745
CHF 5.1499
GBP 5.7323
CAD 3.4556
XAU 278.527
JPY 3.1651
CNY 0.6496
AED 1.2913
AUD 2.9934
MDL 0.2589
BGN 2.5434

