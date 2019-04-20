MAE: Melescanu in Ankara, in Romania - Turkey - Poland trilateral meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Mabel anunta lansarea primului album – High Expectations 12 iulie 2019

Mabel anunta lansarea primului album – High Expectations 12 iulie 2019

In timp ce single-ul „Don’t Call Me Up” urca in topurile muzicale, atat din Romania, cat si in restul lumii, Mabel anunta lansarea primului album din cariera – High Expectations. „Don’t Call Me Up” a intrat in topul din UK si, momentan, ocupa locul 3, fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Ştefan Radu Oprea a participat la prima sesiune a Comisiei Mixte Economice şi Comerciale română-turce

Ştefan Radu Oprea a participat la prima sesiune a Comisiei Mixte Economice şi Comerciale română-turce

Ministrul pentru Mediul de Afaceri, Comerţ şi Antreprenoriat, Ştefan-Radu Oprea, a participat vineri la prima sesiune a Comisiei Mixte Economice şi Comerciale româno-turce şi a avut o întâlnire… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 70 de ani căzut în Cascada Putnei, găsit mort de salvatori

Bărbat de 70 de ani căzut în Cascada Putnei, găsit mort de salvatori

Bărbatul de 70 de ani a alunecat şi a căzut vineri seara în Cascada Putnei. Acesta a fost găsit, după câteva ore de căutări,  fără viaţă, la aproape 100 de metri în aval, agăţat în rădăcini de copaci. Potrivit Jandarmeriei, căutările bărbatului au fost greoaie,… [citeste mai departe]

Dezlegări în Postul Paștelui. Peştele, la mare căutare înainte de Duminica Floriilor

Dezlegări în Postul Paștelui. Peştele, la mare căutare înainte de Duminica Floriilor

Aglomeraţie mare la piaţă în ajun de Florii. Creştinii ortodocşi de stil vechi, care ţin post, au mâine dezlegare la peşte. Parascovia Pîrlog a venit la Piaţa Centrală din satul Căpriana. [citeste mai departe]

Competiţia „Oraşul Inteligent 2030” si-a desemnat castigatorii

Competiţia „Oraşul Inteligent 2030” si-a desemnat castigatorii

Competiţia „Oraşul Inteligent 2030” si-a desemnat castigatorii. Competiţia s-a derulat pe parcursul lunilor ianuarie – aprilie 2019, având mai multe etape, printre care: identificarea profilului liceenilor, asigurarea de mentorat şi sesiuni de întâlniri cu lectorii… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia nord-irlandeză a arestat doi tineri în legătură cu uciderea ziaristei Lyra McKee

Poliţia nord-irlandeză a arestat doi tineri în legătură cu uciderea ziaristei Lyra McKee

Poliţia nord-irlandeză a arestat doi tineri de 18 şi 19 ani în legătură cu uciderea jurnalistei Lyra McKee, în vârstă de 29 de ani, în contextul protestelor lansate de disidenţi republicani în urma unor raiduri ale… [citeste mai departe]

1.500 de lei, bani de chirie pentru victimele violenței domestice. PMB, în scandalul momentului: Informații fase și tendențioase

1.500 de lei, bani de chirie pentru victimele violenței domestice. PMB, în scandalul momentului: Informații fase și tendențioase

Primăria Capitalei neagă că a oprit finanțarea proiectului social și precizează că acordul cu respectiva asociație a fost încheiat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii veghează la siguranța buzoienilor

Polițiștii veghează la siguranța buzoienilor

Aproximativ 200 de poliţişti se vor afla în stradă, de Florii, în vederea preîntâmpinării producerii oricăror evenimente de natură a tulbura ordinea şi liniştea publică. Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Buzău a luat măsuri ca efectivele din subordine să contribuie, alături de ceilalţi factori cu responsabilităţi… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj CURS aprilie: PSD, pe primul loc în preferinţele bucureştenilor la alegerile europarlamentare

Sondaj CURS aprilie: PSD, pe primul loc în preferinţele bucureştenilor la alegerile europarlamentare

Centrul de Sociologie Urbană și Regională - CURS a dat publicității datele privind celui nou sondaj de tip OMNIBUS în Municipiul București. Potrivit sondajului, dacă duminică ar fi organizate alegerile… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Teja, înaintea meciului cu Viitorul: Becali mi-a transmis că pot pleca atunci când doresc eu de la FCSB

Mihai Teja, înaintea meciului cu Viitorul: Becali mi-a transmis că pot pleca atunci când doresc eu de la FCSB

"Niciodată nu gândesc un meci la egal, îmi doresc mai mult, tot timpul mi-am dorit mai mult, am vrut să câştig fiecare meci. Am auzit de ce l-am pus pe Nedelcu, dar ce era să fac… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

MAE: Melescanu in Ankara, in Romania - Turkey - Poland trilateral meeting

Publicat:
MAE: Melescanu in Ankara, in Romania - Turkey - Poland trilateral meeting

Regional and international security and the contribution to meeting NATO's goals were the topics Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterparts approached within the round of trilateral consultations of the foreign affairs ministers of Romania, Poland and Turkey, carried out over 18 -19 April in Ankara.
According to a (MAE) release, the three foreign minister referred to the results of the recent NATO ministerial meeting, which took place in Washington in the period 3 - 4 April 2019, and which reconfirmed the allied solidarity and the sustainability…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis participates on Wednesday in European Council meeting, in Brussels

12:16, 09.04.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis is participating on Wednesday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting (article 50), on the United Kingdom's withdrawal process from the European Union, the Presidential Administration informs.Read also: Trade deficit, up 751mln euro in first two months, with…

ForMin Melescanu participates in NATO ministerial meeting in Washington, on Alliance's future

12:34, 05.04.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Wednesday and Thursday the NATO ministerial meeting, which took place in Washington in order to mark 70 years since the establishment of the North Atlantic Alliance.  In this regard, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs that on…

Romania's DefMin Les attending B9 ministerial meeting in Warsaw

12:24, 04.04.2019 - Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les will be attending, April 4-5, a meeting in Warsaw of the B9 Initiative defence ministers according to Agerpres. According to a news statement released by Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN), attending the ministerial meeting, jointly organised by the defence…

ForMin Melescanu meets SOS Pompeo in Washington to discuss regional security, energy co-operation

10:47, 02.04.2019 - Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu had a formal working meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington on Monday to discuss regional security and energy co-operation, according to a press statement released on Monday by Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). The…

#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba: We're working intensely so that negotiations on future MFF advance in due time

09:23, 20.02.2019 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired in Brussels on Tuesday the General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting under the aegis of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, where there was tackled an important topic on the discussion agenda, namely the post-2020 Multiannual Financial…

ForMin Melescanu, Israel's SocEqual Minister Gamliel discuss third intergovernmental meeting

08:54, 20.02.2019 - Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday welcomed Israeli Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel to reiterate a shared interest in holding a third intergovernmental meeting this year, according to Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).  Also attending the meeting was Secretary…

Minister-delegate Ciamba, Bulgarian Transport Minister discuss single market

08:39, 06.02.2019 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday had a meeting with Bulgarian Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rossen Jeliazkov, on which occasion the two officials discussed the main files on the European agenda, with a focus on the legislative proposals…

Minister Teodor Melescanu, to participate on Monday in meeting of Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

15:42, 20.01.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will attend on Monday the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, on the agenda of the EU foreign ministers' meeting featuring topical issues such as combating misinformation, the EU- League of Arab States (LAS) cooperation and the relation between…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 aprilie 2019
Bucuresti 5°C | 16°C
Iasi 4°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 17°C
Timisoara 5°C | 20°C
Constanta 5°C | 13°C
Brasov 1°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 291.190,00 18.700.609,00
II (5/6) 5 29.119,00 -
III (4/6) 406 358,60 -
IV (3/6) 7.961 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 19.230.629,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 aprilie 2019
USD 4.2327
EUR 4.7607
CHF 4.1761
GBP 5.5053
CAD 3.1661
XAU 173.56
JPY 3.7834
CNY 0.6313
AED 1.1523
AUD 3.0277
MDL 0.2362
BGN 2.4341

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec