Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

Membrii birourilor permanente ale Camerei Deputaților și Senatului se reunesc, luni, pentru a lua la cunoștiință despre discursul președintelui Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, în ședința… [citeste mai departe]

Un număr de 1.332 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 97 mai puţine faţă de ziua anterioară, fiind efectuate aproape 16.000 de teste, a informat, luni, Ministerul Sănătăţii. În… [citeste mai departe]

Omul de afaceri Florin Macovei din Braşov a fost condamnat definitiv de Curtea de Apel Bucureşti la şase ani închisoare într-un dosar de corupţie şi obţinerea frauduloasă de fonduri europene în valoare de 3 milioane de euro. Poliția Română l-a dat în urmărire! În acest dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Luni, 4 martie, in cadrul unui eveniment organizat la sediul Inspectoratului General al Jandarmeriei Romane, cu ocazia aniversarii a 172 de ani de la infiintarea Jandarmeriei Romane, Drapelul de lupta al Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean IJJ Tulcea a fost decorat prin… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ au fost confirmate 68 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Noii concurenți „Casa iubirii” și-au făcut apariția pe micile ecrane în emisiunea prezentată de Andreea Mantea. Șapte băieți și șapte fete s-au înscris pentru o nouă experiență,… [citeste mai departe]

Dezideriu Undeva spre începutul lui aprilie, acum câteva zile, a avut loc faza maximă de Lună Nouă în Berbec. O Lună Nouă care anunță începerea unui „nou an”, un nou ciclu astral, dat fiind că orice Lună Nouă reprezintă un început și energia Berbecului deschide ciclul de 12 zodii. Vorbim despre o Lună Nouă spre […]… [citeste mai departe]

În weekend-ul care tocmai… [citeste mai departe]

Duminică, 3 aprilie, a avut loc ședința Colegiului Județean al Partidului Mișcarea Populară Prahova. Alături de președintele PMP Eugen Tomac și de secretarul general PMP, Ionuț Simionca, au mai participat: Liliana Nițu, vicepreședinte… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca traficul a fost reluat pe ambele benzi pe Autostrada A1 pe sensul Pitesti catre Bucuresti, la kilometrul 106, in zona localitatii Catanele, judetul Arges. In urma accidentului in care au fost implicate… [citeste mai departe]


Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

Publicat:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Bucha, a city in Ukraine’s […] The post Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

13:05, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

13:15, 04.03.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said NATO would defend “every inch” of members’ territory but emphasized the alliance was defensive, as foreign ministers resisted Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone to battle the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for…

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing join Western firms to cut ties with Russia

12:55, 02.03.2022 - Boeing suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.  U.S. tech giant Apple said it had stopped sales of iPhones…

More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

16:30, 21.02.2022 - Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…


