Yet another container loaded with household waste tracked down in Constanta Port southern area

- Two other containers of waste brought from the United Kingdom were detected in the Constanta Sud Agigea Port (South-East), as investigations were pursued in the case of the 16 waste containers discovered in the same port, informed on Monday the Coast Guard. "Following the investigations carried out…

- An exhibition of photographs of the Royal House of Romania and the Russian Imperial House from the end of the 19th century - the beginning of the 20th century opened on Tuesday in Brasov as part of a project in which the Brasov County Museum of History partnered with the Russian Centre for Science…

- Teodor Nita, the prosecutor in charge with investigating the case of 16 waste containers unloaded on Thursday in the Port of Constanta from a Dutch vessel coming from the UK and declared in the shipping documents as carrying second-hand household items, said on Friday that this appears to be just…

- Romanian athlete Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the gold medal in the 130 kg category, classical wrestling, on Tuesday evening, in the wrestling European Championships in Rome, after defeating in the final Georgian athlete Levan Arabuli (6-1). Alexuc-Ciurariu (CS Dinamo), who turned 30 on February 3,…

- Bucharest, Feb 4 /Agerpres/ - The allocations of resources for research must gradually increase, to a level close to 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.The prime minister, present at the Team Romania meeting hosted by the University of Economic…

- Bucharest, Feb 4 /Agerpres/ - Vice President of the Senate Titus Corlateanu has stated on Tuesday that he was designated by the Senate's Standing Bureau, following Teodor Melescanu's resignation, to exercise the prerogatives of the President of the Upper House until a new President is elected.He…

- The new Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, who is visiting Constanta on Tuesday, mentioned that he appreciates the status that the Turkish and Tatar communities have in our country, the Muftiate of the Muslim Community in Romania informed."This was the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban released Claudita Selavardeanu from the office of National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) vice president, against whom the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated a criminal prosecution procedure, as she is said to have allowed the access of some…