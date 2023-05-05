Weizmann Institute of Science prepares 'special scholarship fund' for Romanian students and researchers

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, met, on Thursday, with Ozgur Kivanc Altanal, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, in which context they discussed the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES,…

- Romanian sport needs reforms, and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) does not include any money for this area, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday."We occupy the public space talking about figures and money, it is a huge mistake we are making. We need…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Thursday in the first working meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Lodz, Poland, where he announced that the first High Level Conference on Black Sea Security will take place on April 13 in Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry…

- The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Wednesday in a working lunch with the ambassadors of the European Union member states in Bucharest, context in which the head of Romanian diplomacy presented the objectives of the first high-level Conference on the Security of the Black…

- Romfilatelia joined the initiative of the Politehnica University of Bucharest (UPB) regarding the marking of 30 years since Romania became a full member of the institutional Francophonie, launching a special philatelic product dedicated to the House of Francophonie in Romania."By participating in…

- Romanian female wrestlers secured on Thursday a silver medal through Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg class), and two bronze medals through Ana Maria Pirvu (50 kg) and Ana Maria Puiu (59 kg) at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest.Reigning champion in the women's 55 kg event Andreea…

The Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, informed on Thursday that technical consultations will take place on Friday with the Romanian side in connection with the works carried out on the Bastroe Canal.

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will be in Bucharest on Thursday in a working visit, will be received by president Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni palace, informs the Presidential Administration.