Weizmann Institute of Science prepares 'special scholarship fund' for Romanian students and researchers

Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni. Cum va fi vremea până în 5 iunie/Ce vești ne dau meteorologii despre temperaturi

Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni. Cum va fi vremea până în 5 iunie/Ce vești ne dau meteorologii despre temperaturi

Cele mai recente informații despre vreme, sub forma unei prognoze pentru următoarele patru săptămâni, au fost anunțate, vineri, de la…

Eugen Teodorovici: „Păi ce ai fãcut, măi Bobiţă? Daea a trădat fermierii români"

Eugen Teodorovici: „Păi ce ai fãcut, măi Bobiţă? Daea a trădat fermierii români”

Fostul ministru de Finanțe Eugen Teodorovici a declarat la podcastul PUTEREA TV cã unul dintre miniştri neperformanţi din Guvern este Petre Daea, reproșându-i acestuia cã nu a ştiut sã negocieze interesul României la Bruxelles.…

Vacanțe la jumătate de preț pentru români. A început 'Litoralul pentru toți', cine beneficiază de reduceri

Vacanțe la jumătate de preț pentru români. A început ‘Litoralul pentru toți’, cine beneficiază de reduceri

A mai rămas o lună până când vom da startul sezonului estival, motiv pentru care românii își pregătesc, deja, intens planurile de vacanță pentru 2023. Cei mai mulți dintre…

Orarul de funcționare pentru piețele volante din Cluj-Napoca s-a modificat

Orarul de funcționare pentru piețele volante din Cluj-Napoca s-a modificat

Orarul de funcționare al piețelor volante din Cluj-Napoca s-a modificat, anunță Primăria Cluj-Napoca. Primăria Cluj-Napoca a actualizat orarul piețelor volante, potrivit sezonului cald, păstrând neschimbate locațiile și condițiile de desfășurare, după…

VIDEO - TV NEWS BUZAU - IN SLUJBA SPORTULUI, cu Catalin Paduraru. Poliția Buzău, din nou la înălțime! Alexandra Mihaela Cîrstescu, încă două competiții câștigate la tenis de masă!

VIDEO - TV NEWS BUZAU - IN SLUJBA SPORTULUI, cu Catalin Paduraru. Poliția Buzău, din nou la înălțime! Alexandra Mihaela Cîrstescu, încă două competiții câștigate la tenis de masă!

Alexandra Mihaela…

Horoscop: Este rost de intalniri cu persoanele din anturajul apropiat pentru cei din zodia Fecioara

Horoscop: Este rost de intalniri cu persoanele din anturajul apropiat pentru cei din zodia Fecioara

BerbecPoti lamuri chestiuni financiare comune cu partenerul de viata sau cu persoanele din segmentul profesional. Este bine sa ti achiti datoriile personale si sa te rezumi la cheltuieli strict necesare.…

Napoli este campioana Italiei după 33 de ani de așteptare. Fanii au invadat terenul după finalul meciului cu Udinese

Napoli este campioana Italiei după 33 de ani de așteptare. Fanii au invadat terenul după finalul meciului cu Udinese

După 33 de ani de așteptare, SSC Napoli a devenit oficial campioană a Italiei, joi seara, după rezultatul de egalitate înregistrat în deplasare cu Udinese, 1-1, în…

Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry şi Andrea Bocelli, între artiştii care vor cânta la concertul dedicat încoronării regelui Charles al III-lea

Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry şi Andrea Bocelli, între artiştii care vor cânta la concertul dedicat încoronării regelui Charles al III-lea

Take That, Lionel Richie şi Katy Perry se vor număra printre artiştii care vor cânta la concertul…

Heiuş (ANAF): La două luni arestez doi-trei angajaţi, pentru că iau şpagă în continuare; trebuie să îi eliminăm pe rând

Heiuş (ANAF): La două luni arestez doi-trei angajaţi, pentru că iau şpagă în continuare; trebuie să îi eliminăm pe rând

Preşedintele Agenţiei Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF), Lucian Heiuş, susţine că angajaţii mai puţin oneşti, care iau „şpagă în continuare"…

Cum arăta lumea atunci când Napoli câștiga precedentul titlu de campioană a Italiei

Cum arăta lumea atunci când Napoli câștiga precedentul titlu de campioană a Italiei

Napoli a câștigat titlul în Serie A după o pauză de 33 de ani, iar Gazzetta dello Sport a realizat un material pentru a ilustra câte s-au schimbat în lume de la momentul în care Diego Maradona îi făcea fericiți pe azzurri.


Weizmann Institute of Science prepares 'special scholarship fund' for Romanian students and researchers

Publicat:
Weizmann Institute of Science prepares 'special scholarship fund' for Romanian students and researchers

of Science in Israel has an "open door" for students and researchers from Romania, the president of the institution, Prof. , told AGERPRES on Thursday evening, during a short visit to Bucharest to set up a special scholarship programme for young people with "excellent" results in the natural and exact sciences.

Focused on "curiosity-driven research", as neuroscience expert describes it, the Weizmann Institute of Science is "a research institute, not a university", covering the whole field of natural and exact sciences: biology, biomedicine, mathematics,…

Combating terrorism and human trafficking - discussed by JusMin Predoiu with Turkish ambassador in Bucharest

22:25, 20.04.2023 - The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, met, on Thursday, with Ozgur Kivanc Altanal, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, in which context they discussed the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES,…

PSD's Marcel Ciolacu: Romanian sport needs reforms

14:35, 06.04.2023 - Romanian sport needs reforms, and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) does not include any money for this area, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday."We occupy the public space talking about figures and money, it is a huge mistake we are making. We need…

Foreign Affairs Minister Aurescu to participate in conference on Black Sea Security on April 13

10:01, 31.03.2023 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Thursday in the first working meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Lodz, Poland, where he announced that the first High Level Conference on Black Sea Security will take place on April 13 in Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry…

ForMin Aurescu, ambassadors of EU states, about high-level Conference on Black Sea Security

19:30, 29.03.2023 - The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Wednesday in a working lunch with the ambassadors of the European Union member states in Bucharest, context in which the head of Romanian diplomacy presented the objectives of the first high-level Conference on the Security of the Black…

Romfilatelia launches special philatelic product dedicated to House of Francophonie in Romania

14:05, 17.03.2023 - Romfilatelia joined the initiative of the Politehnica University of Bucharest (UPB) regarding the marking of 30 years since Romania became a full member of the institutional Francophonie, launching a special philatelic product dedicated to the House of Francophonie in Romania."By participating in…

Romanian female wrestlers secure one silver, two bronze medals at U-23 European Championships

20:40, 16.03.2023 - Romanian female wrestlers secured on Thursday a silver medal through Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg class), and two bronze medals through Ana Maria Pirvu (50 kg) and Ana Maria Puiu (59 kg) at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest.Reigning champion in the women's 55 kg event Andreea…

Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest: Friday, technical consultations regarding works on Bystroe Canal

16:25, 02.03.2023 - The Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, informed on Thursday that technical consultations will take place on Friday with the Romanian side in connection with the works carried out on the Bastroe Canal. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Visiting Moldovan president Sandu to be welcomed by Romanian counterpart Iohannis, at Cotroceni palace

08:35, 23.02.2023 - The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will be in Bucharest on Thursday in a working visit, will be received by president Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni palace, informs the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…


