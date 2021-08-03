We must modify legislation to stimulate companies' involvement in developing dual education

Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Culturii va asigura suportul necesar în urma tragicului accident de lângă Biblioteca Naţională, în urma căruia două persoane au decedat

Ministerul Culturii va asigura suportul necesar în urma tragicului accident de lângă Biblioteca Naţională, în urma căruia două persoane au decedat

Ministerul Culturii a transmis că regretă tragicul accident care a avut loc, luni, în apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

Două suburbii din Atena, evacuate din cauza unui incendiu care a mistuit câteva case

Două suburbii din Atena, evacuate din cauza unui incendiu care a mistuit câteva case

Un incendiu a distrus marţi mai multe case din Varibombi, un cartier de la periferia Atenei, determinând evacuarea locuitorilor şi a celor din o altă suburbie. Autorităţile încearcă să controleze flăcările care ţin în şah transporturile… [citeste mai departe]

Stare de alertă la Pentagon, după ce au fost raportate focuri de armă în apropiere

Stare de alertă la Pentagon, după ce au fost raportate focuri de armă în apropiere

Pentagonul, sediul central al Departamentului Apărării al Statelor Unite, a intrat în stare de alertă marţi dimineaţă, după ce serviciile de securitate au raportat împuşcături în apropierea sediului, în staţia de autobuz de lângă… [citeste mai departe]

METEO: Avertizare COD PORTOCALIU de averse torențiale și vijelii în județele Iași, Suceava și Neamț

METEO: Avertizare COD PORTOCALIU de averse torențiale și vijelii în județele Iași, Suceava și Neamț

AVERTIZARE DE FENOMENE METEOROLOGICE PERICULOASE COD PORTOCALIU în județele Iași, Suceava și Neamț. Fenomene avertizate: grindină de dimensiuni medii, averse torențiale ce vor acumula peste… [citeste mai departe]

Cei cinci tineri care au murit înecaţi în Siret vor fi pomeniţi la Catedrala din Roman. Eparhia va sprijini financiar familiile victimelor

Cei cinci tineri care au murit înecaţi în Siret vor fi pomeniţi la Catedrala din Roman. Eparhia va sprijini financiar familiile victimelor

Cei cinci tineri care au murit înecaţi duminică în Siret, vor fi pomeniţi, timp de 40 de zile, la fiecare Sfântă Liturghie… [citeste mai departe]

Important pentru moldovenii care se întorc din Rusia prin Ucraina: Noi condiții de călătorie, aprobate de autoritățile țării vecine

Important pentru moldovenii care se întorc din Rusia prin Ucraina: Noi condiții de călătorie, aprobate de autoritățile țării vecine

Moldovenii, sosiți din Rusia și India, care s-au aflat pe teritoriul acestor state mai mult de 7 zile în ultimele 14 zile,… [citeste mai departe]

România, maxim istoric la prețul gazelor naturale. „Explicația este dată de diferența mare dintre cerere și ofertă care există în momentul de față pe piață”

România, maxim istoric la prețul gazelor naturale. „Explicația este dată de diferența mare dintre cerere și ofertă care există în momentul de față pe piață”

România, maxim istoric la prețul gazelor naturale. „Explicația… [citeste mai departe]

8 pescari au fost sanctionati de jandarmi

8 pescari au fost sanctionati de jandarmi

La sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, jandarmii sălăjeni, în colaborare cu reprezentanții A.J.V.P.S. Sălaj, au efectuat mai multe controale pentru verificarea respectării prevederilor O.U.G. 23/2008 privind pescuitul și acvacultura. Controalele s-au desfășurat pe cursul râului Someș, fiind verificați peste șaizeci de pescari.… [citeste mai departe]

Gradul de absorbție din fondurile europene pentru agricultură și dezvoltare rurală a ajuns la 80% (Social)

Gradul de absorbție din fondurile europene pentru agricultură și dezvoltare rurală a ajuns la 80% (Social)

Gradul de absorbție din fondurile europene pentru agricultură și dezvoltare rurală a ajuns la 80%.   Agenția pentru Finanțarea Investițiilor Rurale a efectuat până în prezent plăți… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Atac armat în apropiere de Pentagon. Cel puțin o persoană a fost împușcată

VIDEO. Atac armat în apropiere de Pentagon. Cel puțin o persoană a fost împușcată

O alertă de securitate a fost declanşată, marţi, la sediul Departamentului american al Apărării, în centrul oraşului Washington, din cauza unui incident armat produs în apropiere, afirmă surse din cadrul serviciilor de securitate,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

We must modify legislation to stimulate companies' involvement in developing dual education

Publicat:
We must modify legislation to stimulate companies' involvement in developing dual education

Dual vocational education needs legislative modifications, awareness campaigns, but also education programs adapted to the offer and demand in the labour market, these are the conclusions of the conference dedicated to this kind of education, organized on Tuesday by VoHub - the coalition for promoting dual vocational education in Romania.

"We wished that, from (northwestern) Oradea, that ranks second in developing dual vocational education in Romania, to draw some conclusions regarding what we must do in the near future. More specific: we need to modify the legislative framework so that…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Horeca salaries, up 20pct from 2019 in Romania (recruitment platform)

11:30, 03.08.2021 - Pay in Romania's Horeca industry have increased by up to 20% since 2019, according to more than half of the representatives of such companies participating in a recent survey, with some instances of average salaries exceeding 4,000 lei, according to data centralised by an online recruitment platform…

EduMin Cimpeanu: We support UNESCO effort in ensuring equal access to education for all

21:11, 27.07.2021 - The President of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Tuesday stated that the institution he represents supports the UNESCO effort to ensure equal access to education for all, as a means of developing a democratic society, an inclusive one.…

Almost half of loans granted to corporate sector aimed at companies that may be affected by climate change

13:00, 15.06.2021 - The transition to a green economy is a new challenge that companies may face in the coming period, and it could generate opportunities for both companies and the banking sector, but also negative implications, Florin Dragu, Chief of Service of the Department of Financial Stability of the National…

PM Citu: CVM report, positive for Romania, we must rapidly correct PSD's legislative errors

20:10, 08.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu maintains that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report published on Tuesday by the European Commission is a "positive" one for Romania, and the governing coalition must correct as rapidly as possible "the legislative errors knowingly committed by the PSD."…

Iohannis: Romania supports EU's involvement in strengthening security and stability of its Eastern partners

20:10, 25.05.2021 - Klaus Iohannis attended the extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday,context in which he underlined Romania's support for EU involvement in strengthening the security and stability of Eastern partners through all the European instruments and policies, and in particular…

Bosch reports consolidated sales of nearly 2.2 billion RON in Romania last year

16:45, 25.05.2021 - The Bosch Group, leading global supplier of technology and services, concluded the fiscal year 2020 with consolidated sales worth nearly 2.2 billion RON (448 million euro) in Romania, an increase of approximately three percent compared to the previous year, shows a press release of the country sent…

EXCLUSIV: Gest unic de recunoaștere a valorii romanești. Marioara Capra, fosta directoare in CNAIR, decorata de statul ungar

09:56, 19.05.2021 - Intr-o ceremonie desfașurata la Ambasada Ungariei din București, inginerul roman, Marioara Capra a primit distincția militara “Steaua de bronz” pentru merite deosebite in ceea ce privește dezvoltarea infrastructurii comune romano- ungare. In istoria relațiilor bilaterale romano-ungare, Marioara Capra…

As many as 377 privately-run businesses so far provide COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

16:00, 18.05.2021 - Senior official with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday that 377 privately-run businesses in Romania have so far provided COVID-19 vaccinations to their employees, with 100 mobile teams having travelled to the premises for the administration of vaccines. "So far, we have 377…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 04 august 2021
Bucuresti 20°C | 35°C
Iasi 18°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 29°C
Timisoara 20°C | 34°C
Constanta 23°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 361.057,20 3.600.530,80
II (5/6) 5 24.070,48 -
III (4/6) 594 202,61 -
IV (3/6) 9.896 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.138.115,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 august 2021
USD 4.1388
EUR 4.9183
CHF 4.5775
GBP 5.7564
CAD 3.307
XAU 240.893
JPY 3.7905
CNY 0.6401
AED 1.1268
AUD 3.0591
MDL 0.2312
BGN 2.5147

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec