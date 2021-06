Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Spectatoarea care a provocat unul dintre cele mai mari caramboluri din istoria Turului Franței, sambata, in prima etapa a "Marii Bucle", a fost arestata, scrie Reuters, citand o sursa apropiata investigației. Imediat dupa dezastrul provocat, femeia a plecat de la locul faptei iar polițiștii au fost…

- Patru parasutisti si-au pierdut viata si alti patru au fost grav raniti, sambata, in urma prabusirii unui avion in regiunea rusa Kemerovo, sud-vestul Siberiei, a anunțat serviciul medical local de urgenta, citat de Reuters. Avionul bimotor L-410 s-a prabușit langa aerodromul Tanay, folosit de cei care…

- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit in Geneva, that highlighted their discord on those issues including human rights and Ukraine, according to Reuters. In their first meeting since he took office…

- NATO leaders are expected to brand China a security risk to the Western alliance when they meet on Monday, a day after the G7 rich nations issued a statement on human rights in China and Taiwan that Beijing said slandered its reputation, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

- The chairman of EU summits said that the U.S. President, Joe Biden’s trip to Europe this week will signal that multilateralism has survived the Trump years, and set the stage for transatlantic cooperation on challenges from China and Russia to climate change, according to Reuters. “America is back,”…

- Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters. Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

- NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully performed the first powered and controlled flight on another planet on Monday, hovering above the surface of Mars, according to Reuters. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirmed that the flight went as expected. The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend…