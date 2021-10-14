USR's Political Committee to meet on Sunday to approve governing programme, government team

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming…

- Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

- National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos, recently designated prime minister, will start today talks with the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the group of national minority lawmakers for the formation of a new government.…

- Leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, on Friday stated, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Congress of this political party, that the country needs a stable government and that every efforts need to be made for a rebuilding of the coalition created…

- This is no longer a coalition government - was the reaction of Co-Chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos after learning about Premier Florin Citu's decision to sack Justice Minister Stelian Ion. ''The promise made to the Liberal mayors (not…

- The co-chairman of USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) alliance Dacian Ciolos, declared on Thursday, during a press conference in central Sibiu, that his party does not intend to get out of governing. "I met with Vlad Voiculescu (co-founder of PLUS, ed. n.),…

- Co-chair of Save Romania Union - Unity, Freedom and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday that an assessment for the entire government, including the prime minister, starting from the objectives assumed by the government programme will have to be conducted within the coalition, after…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told the private Romania TV broadcaster Wednesday night that it is out of the question that the party he leads supports a minority PNL government, among the solutions he mentioned being a PSD minority government or early elections.…