USR's Political Committee to meet on Sunday to approve governing programme, government team

Cel mai mare depozit de deșeuri industriale din România va fi închis. În ce condiții se va închide Halda Sidex de la Galați

Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului (APM) Galați a emis acordul de mediu pentru închiderea Haldei de Zgură de la Combinatul Siderurgic „Liberty”,… [citeste mai departe]

Cartea zilei: Cei sapte soti ai lui Evelyn Hugo, de Taylor Jenkins Reid

Astazi propunem cartea lui Taylor Jenkins Reid, Cei sapte soti ai lui Evelyn Hugo. O legendara actrita de film, care aminteste intrucatva de Marilyn Monroe si Elizabeth Taylor, reflecteaza asupra neobositei sale ascensiuni, precum si a riscurilor pe care si… [citeste mai departe]

Tecău şi Krawietz s-au oprit în sferturile probei de dublu la Indian Wells

Perechea alcătuită din tenismanul român Horia Tecău şi cel german Kevin Krawietz a fost învinsă de cuplul Tim Puetz (Germania)/Michael Venus (Noua Zeelandă), cu 6-4, 6-2, miercuri, în sferturile de finală ale probei de dublu din cadrul turneului… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT grav în Cluj. O victimă de 45 de ani a ajuns de urgenţă la spital

Un accident rutier a avut loc miercuri după-masa pe raza localității Vultureni din judeţul Cluj între o dubiţă şi un autovehicul. Acesta din urmă a ajuns în afara părţii carosabile cu roţile în sus. În urma accidentului [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Ghenie, absolventul UAD Cluj-Napoca, tablou vândut cu 6 milioane de euro

Tabloul în ulei pe pânză semnat de Adrian Ghenie care se intitulează “The Death of Charles Darwin” a fost adjudecat, sâmbătă, la Sotheby’s Hong Kong, pentru 54.920.000 de dolari HK, adică 6.097.000 de euro. [citeste mai departe]

Meseșul și gunoaiele cu două picioare

Alerg. Alerg mult în fiecare lună. Prefer să ies seara. Am grupul meu de alergători. Suntem puțini, iar asta îmi convine. Alergăm, discutăm, ne bucurăm de foșnetul pădurii, de frunzele ruginii, de simplitate, de comorile pe care alții nu le văd. Duminică am alergat singur. Eram agitat, nervos și simțeam nevoia să mă descarc… [citeste mai departe]

Jurma: criza sanitară a devenit o criză umanitară, ieri un român a murit la fiecare patru minute

Medicul Octavian Jurma consideră că în România criza sanitară a devenit o criză umanitară. Marți, a murit un român la fiecare patru minute, iar politicienii din toate partidele au decis că viața oamenilor... [citeste mai departe]

Scumpirea carburanților ar putea afecta sectorul agricol: „La primăvară noi nu ştim cu ce o să începem anul”

Nu doar șoferii sunt afectați de creșterile prețurilor la carburanți din luna septembrie. Și agricultorii sunt nemulțumiți și se tem că nu vor face faţă lucrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Bancul zilei! Medicul si politistul

ndash; Buna ziua ndash; Buna ziua, domnule politist ndash; Dumneata, tinere domn, pe gheata asta conduci cu 80 km pe ora Vrei sa ajungi la spital ndash; Da ndash; Bravo, frumos raspuns Esti smecher ndash; Nu Sunt doctor ... [citeste mai departe]

Accident teribil în Satu Mare. Tânăr de 19 ani, aruncat în aer și izbit violent de asfalt în urma impactului devastator. Video

Accident cumplit la Botiz, în Satu Mare, acolo unde un tânăr de 19 ani a fost victima unui accident provocat chiar de el. La locul tragediei… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Political Committee to meet on Sunday to approve governing programme, government team

Publicat:
of USR () decided on Wednesday evening to continue the discussions with the former coalition partners - PNL () and UDMR ( of Hungarians in Romania) -, in parallel with the drafting of a governing programme and of a list of ministers, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES. discussed all the scenarios on Wednesday evening, after the meeting initiated by , -designate and leader of the Union, with the leaders of PNL and UDMR and with the president of the parliamentary group…

Ciolos: I've told PNL, UDMR leaders of my intention to form a Government, we'll meet again Friday

20:15, 13.10.2021 - Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming…

Ciolos: We aim to prepare fast a gov't; we will appeal to the coalition partners - PNL, UDMR, minorities

11:01, 12.10.2021 - Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

PM-designate to start talks over new gov't, asking for restoration of coalition to original formula

09:25, 12.10.2021 - National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos, recently designated prime minister, will start today talks with the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the group of national minority lawmakers for the formation of a new government.…

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: In 13 years we had 3 gov'ts; we need to make efforts to rebuild coalition

12:50, 17.09.2021 - Leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, on Friday stated, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Congress of this political party, that the country needs a stable government and that every efforts need to be made for a rebuilding of the coalition created…

Ciolos: This is no longer a coalition government

23:01, 01.09.2021 - This is no longer a coalition government - was the reaction of Co-Chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos after learning about Premier Florin Citu's decision to sack Justice Minister Stelian Ion. ''The promise made to the Liberal mayors (not…

USR PLUS co-chair Ciolos: We have no intention of getting out of governing

17:05, 19.08.2021 - The co-chairman of USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) alliance Dacian Ciolos, declared on Thursday, during a press conference in central Sibiu, that his party does not intend to get out of governing. "I met with Vlad Voiculescu (co-founder of PLUS, ed. n.),…

Dacian Ciolos: Assessment of Gov't, Prime Minister, to be conducted after PNL and USR PLUS internal elections

16:45, 10.08.2021 - Co-chair of Save Romania Union - Unity, Freedom and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday that an assessment for the entire government, including the prime minister, starting from the objectives assumed by the government programme will have to be conducted within the coalition, after…

Ciolacu: No way PSD will back PNL minority gov't, yet would support a Social-Democratic one

08:30, 29.07.2021 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told the private Romania TV broadcaster Wednesday night that it is out of the question that the party he leads supports a minority PNL government, among the solutions he mentioned being a PSD minority government or early elections.…


