U.S. ambassador: Meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes - essential to achieving global peace and security

Frații Chiș, agresorii lui Dani Borgovan, rămân după gratii! Judecătorul a respins contestarea măsurii preventive

Astăzi, judecătorul de la Tribunalul Bistrița-Năsăud a respins contestarea măsurii preventive a celor doi frați Chiș, acuzați că l-au băgat în spital mai mult mort… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrâni și neliniștiți: Pentru ce fapte au emis ordine de protecție polițiștii maramureșeni?

Ieri, 6 noiembrie, polițiștii din Strâmtura și ai Secției 2 Bogdan Vodă au intervenit la două cazuri de violență domestică. În comuna Strâmtura, o femeie ar fi fost agresată de soțul acesteia, un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Vasile Nagy: Guvernul ignoră opiniile Consiliului Fiscal

Guvernul României a ignorat constant în ultimii ani opiniile Consiliului Fiscal privind modul de construire a bugetului de stat, execuția bugetară și țintele de deficit bugetar asumate de Executiv. Și cea mai recentă mișcare a Guvernului, ordonanța de urgență privind… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă demolarea construcțiilor ilegale de pe malul Begăi. Baza de canotaj a Clubului Sportiv Municipal, mutată în alt spațiu

Construcțiile ilegale de pe malul Begăi sunt demolate treptat, urmând ca în locul lor să fie amenajate spații verzi, de recreere, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Niculai Barbă califică drept penibile atacurile deputatului PSD Șoldan la adresa lui ...

Vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, liberalul Niculai Barbă, consideră că prin atacul de marți la adresa șefului administrației județene, Gheorghe Flutur, deputatul PSD Gheorghe Șoldan arată că a început deja… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Inclusion - a goal we must achieve across the entire society, in all aspects of our lives

Iohannis: Inclusion - a goal we must achieve across the entire society, in all aspects of our livesPresident Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, at the decoration ceremony of the Special Olympics Foundation… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul CNAIR anunţă montarea primului sector de parapet mobil pe DN 2 / Avantajele sistemului – VIDEO

”Pe DN2 (E85), la km 131+800 a fost montat primul sector de parapet mobil! Acest tip nou de sistem va permite transferul traficului rutier de pe o cale pe alta, dar şi intervenţia utilajelor… [citeste mai departe]

Carduri de energie 2023: Ministrul Adrian Câciu a anunțat cu cât se prelungește valabilitatea voucherelor

Carduri de energie 2023: Ministrul Adrian Câciu a anunțat cu cât se prelungește valabilitatea voucherelor Carduri de energie 2023: Ministrul Adrian Câciu a anunțat cu cât se prelungește… [citeste mai departe]

Pensia alimentară 2024. Cum se stabilește și ce sancțiuni sunt pentru neplată

Pensia alimentară se plătește în momentul în care doi părinți se despart, iar domiciliul este stabilit prin instanță la una dintre părinți. Cealaltă parte este obligată să plătească o sumă de bani lunar. Pensia alimentară 2024 se stabilește… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se fraudau angajările la Primăria Timișoara: Fosta şefă de la Resurse Umane a încheiat un acord cu DNA și și-a recunoscut vinovăția

Fosta şefă a Serviciului Resurse Umane din cadrul Primăriei Timişoara, Rodica Aurelian, a recunoscut fraudarea… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. ambassador: Meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes - essential to achieving global peace and security

Publicat:
U.S. ambassador: Meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes - essential to achieving global peace and security

U.S. ambassador: Meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes - essential to achieving global peace and securityU.S. ambassador in , attending on Tuesday the Women, Peace, and conference organized between November 7 and 9 in Bucharest by the in partnership with the U.S. and UN Women, declared that the significant participation of women in the decision-making process is essential for achieving global peace and security.

"Meaningful participation of women in the political and security…

