U.S. ambassador: Meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes - essential to achieving global peace and security

- Ambassador of Israel: It was very important to make Romanians in Gaza a priorityThe cause of the Romanians who want to leave Gaza was a "priority" for the Israeli authorities, the Israeli ambassador in Bucharest, Reuven Azar, said on Tuesday in a statement to the Romanian press."There are thousands…

- The new pension law is sustainable and fair, declared Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday evening, on private broadcaster Romania TV, following the meeting of the governing coalition in which the Minister of Labour, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, presented the draft for the new law.He stated that after…

- US ambassador Kavalec on 143 years of Romanian-American ties: Our strategic partnership is stronger than everUS ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec said on Thursday at Peles Castle, where she attended an event dedicated to the 143rd anniversary of Romanian-American bilateral ties, that the strategic…

- Romania remains a steadfast state in its relations in the Middle East and maintains its attitude of peace promoter, but will unconditionally stand by its allies in difficult moments, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday at the end of his meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government will make a decision on the recognition of the non-existence of the Moldovan language in a week or two. Personally I don't see any global problem with this, I don't see any problem with this. For me this is not a…

- The women's organization of the National Trade Union Bloc wants to initiate, by the end of this year, the process of ratifying the Convention of the International Labour Organization, which refers to violence and harassment in the world of work.The minister of Labour and Social Protection, Simona…

- Multiple economic, cultural and social barriers and gender stereotypes continue to hinder women's involvement in the profession, the Head of the European Commission's Representation in Romania, Ramona Chiriac, told a press conference on Tuesday.She said that when women are elected in office, health,…

- Labour Minister, Kazakh ambassador discuss the mutual recognition of contributions to pensionsThe Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura Oprescu, on Tuesday discussed with the ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Romania about the steps that must be taken so that the pension…