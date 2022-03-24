Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Tricolorii mici, pregătiri pentru Euro 2023: TVR transmite două amicale de gală pentru România U21

Weekend fotbalistic plin: atât prima reprezentativă, cât şi cea de tineret vor fi în acţiune, vineri. Naţionala mare va întâlni Grecia (ora 20.15, Pro X), iar cea U21 va face ultimele retuşuri, pregătind… [citeste mai departe]

Acum 44 de ani, pe 24 martie 1978, Gheorghe Hagi era legitimat la FC Constanta

Hagi a debutat la o varsta frageda si pe prima scena din Romania si in tricoul echipei de seniori a FC Constanta. In urma cu exact 44 de ani, Gheorghe Hagi era legitimat la FC Constanta. Cel care avea sa devina cel mai mare fotbalisr roman din… [citeste mai departe]

Soluția cehă pentru focul de la TMK?

REȘIȚA – Din 3 martie, societatea este nesancționabilă, dar guvernanții dovedesc că au mușchii de oțel… topit! Dosarul care dovedește că societatea e nesancționabilă e dat de colo-colo. Un dosar de care conducerea TMK Artrom s-a apucat încă din 3 martie, dată la care Dimitry Pumpiansky a demisionat cesionând acțiunile sale.… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, șoferi! Se închide traficul pe mai multe tronsoane din Timișoara

Mai multe străzi din Timișoara vor primi pecetea restricționărilor rutiere din cauza numeroaselor lucrări care se vor efectua la nivelul asfaltic al zonelor respective. Se va închide traficul pe câteva tronsoane. [citeste mai departe]

Noi alerte cu bombă în instituţiile publice din regiunea transnistreană

Noi alerte cu bombă în instituţiile publice din regiunea transnistreană. Persoane necunoscute au expediat pe adresa electronică a unei şcoli şi a unui spital mesaje în care avertizează că în clădiri s-ar afla obiecte explozive. [citeste mai departe]

Romanian banking sector is not exposed to risks associated with conflict in Ukraine

The Romanian banking sector is not directly exposed to the risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine, and the attracted deposits amount to a modest value for our system, of 17.9 million lei for Russia and 40.7 million lei for Ukraine,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății a demontat datele dintr-un document din social media ca fiind false

 Ministerul Sănătății susține că datele prezentate într-un document care circulă pe rețelele de socializare, potrivit căruia o criză a medicamentelor este inevitabilă în farmacii, sunt false. „Ca urmare a distribuirii… [citeste mai departe]

Speaker Ciolacu: Meetings with officials of EU embassies may become a practice in Parliament

Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu participated on Thursday in a debate to which all members of the diplomatic corps from the member states of the European Union accredited in Romania were invited,… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defence

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia visit Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

11:45, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful explosions…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid Russian military action

11:35, 24.02.2022 - Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized…

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

11:45, 10.02.2022 - Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine,  according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

EU’s Borrell arrives in Ukraine amid Russia tensions

11:40, 05.01.2022 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…


