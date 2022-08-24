Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO VIDEO Autobuz făcut scrum la Slătinița

Un autobuz a luat foc și s-a făcut scrum în localitatea componentă a municipiului Bistrița, Slătinița. Pompierii au intervenit, însă pagubele sunt semnificative. Nu au fost anunțate victime. Conform ISU BN, la caz a intervenit un echipaj de pompieri din cadrul Detașamentului Bistrița. Pompierii sunt încă prezenți… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN MARAMUREȘ – Ușoară creștere la înmatriculările de mașini second-hand

Ușoară creștere la înmatriculările de mașini second hand în Maramureș în primele 6 luni ale anului. Datele oficiale arată ca în perioada amintită la nivel de județ s-au făcut 7077 înmatriculări, din care 555 au fost autoturisme. În 6 luni… [citeste mai departe]

BNR: Depozitele în lei ale gospodăriilor populaţiei au crescut în iulie cu 1,3% faţă de luna iunie, până la 159,05 miliarde lei

”Depozitele rezidenţilor clienţi neguvernamentali au crescut în luna iulie 2022 cu 0,8% faţă de luna anterioară, până la nivelul de… [citeste mai departe]

Identificarea și localizarea apelurilor la 112: STS va primi de la operatori codul unic pentru fiecare cartelă SIM

Fiecare cartelă SIM are un cod unic prin care poate fi identificată în rețeaua unui operator de telefonie, așa cum orice telefon mobil poate fi identificat după seria IMEI… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 101 cazuri COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 24 august

ALBA: 101 cazuri COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 24 august Au fost înregistrate 101 cazuri COVID, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul… [citeste mai departe]

Un oficial al lui Putin dintr-o zonă ocupată din Ucraina a murit după ce mașina sa a sărit în aer

Șeful administrației din zona Mihailivka, Ivan Sușko, a murit miercuri, 24 august, după ce mașina sa a explodat, a anunțat Vladimir Rogov, membru al Consiliului principal al Administrației Civil-Militare… [citeste mai departe]

Ţara europeană în care primeşti bani ca să renunţi la maşină. Suma nu e de neglijat

O țară din Europa oferă bani cetățenilor pentru a renunța la mașinile personale. Suma chiar a crescut în ultimul timp. Autoritățile îi îndeamnă astfel pe oameni să își schimbe autovehiculele poluante cu biciclete electrice.… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiști din Buzău, răniți după ce un șofer a lovit autospeciala de poliție. Bărbatul a crezut că e radar şi a vrut să frâneze

Doi agenți de poliţie au fost răniţi miercuri într-un accident care a avut loc pe DN 10, în localitatea buzoiană Măgura,… [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean a DISPĂRUT de acasă de 8 ani! Polițiștii continuă să îl caute. L-ați văzut?

Polițiștii clujeni continuă cercetările demarate în noiembrie 2014, pentru depistarea unui bărbat în vârstă de 39 de ani, din municipiul Dej, care a plecat de acasă și nu a mai putut fi găsit. [citeste mai departe]

O fetiță de 3 ani s-a trezit la propria înmormântare. Medicii au spus că a murit din cauza unei infecții la stomac

Caz șocant în Mexic, unde o fetiță de trei ani s-a trezit la propria ei înmormântare, după ce medicii au spus că a murit în urma unei boli de stomac. Camila Roxana… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its on Wednesday, six months since the start of the Russian invasion, according to AP News. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the […] The post Ukraine marks six months after start of war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

12:45, 13.07.2022 - Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

12:16, 06.07.2022 - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

Zelensky says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

08:51, 01.07.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…

Sweden, Finland on course to join NATO as Russia, China focus allies

12:46, 29.06.2022 - Sweden and Finland on Wednesday looked set for fast-track membership of NATO after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining, at a summit where the U.S.-led alliance is due to adopt a broad strategy focused on Russian and China for the next decade, according to Reuters. After talks in Madrid, Turkish President…

Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies

11:01, 06.06.2022 - Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, while President Vladimir Putin warned he would hit new targets in Ukraine if western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles, according to Reuters. In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia…

Denmark to join EU defense policy after historic vote

08:30, 02.06.2022 - Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…

CFA Romania analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.3%

14:15, 26.05.2022 - CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…


