Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

- German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

- Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…

- Sweden and Finland on Wednesday looked set for fast-track membership of NATO after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining, at a summit where the U.S.-led alliance is due to adopt a broad strategy focused on Russian and China for the next decade, according to Reuters. After talks in Madrid, Turkish President…

- Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, while President Vladimir Putin warned he would hit new targets in Ukraine if western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles, according to Reuters. In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia…

- Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…

- CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…