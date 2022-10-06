UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: What happened for 11 years with Romania's accession to Schengen is unacceptable

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Monday that all the procedural matters related to Ukraine's accession to NATO are "time-consuming" and "they must be made in the logic in which they were made for the other states," mentioning that it is important for Ukraine to benefit from support to be able…

The number of tourists who chose local day trips has increased by over 60 percent in the past two years, shows information published by the representatives of an agency in the industry.

On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked France and Germany for supporting Romania's bid to join the Schengen Area, noting that "it seems that the two countries are Romania's supporters" in this process.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke on Thursday at the gala celebrating 20 years since the establishment of the Romanian - German Chamber of Commerce and Industry AHK Romania about Romania's well-deserved accession to the Schengen area and the implications this change would have in the business environment.…

- After a two-year hiatus because of restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ProEtnica Intercultural Festival, the most important event of its kind in Romania, returned to the cultural space, in Sighisoara Citadel, and that is how a step towards normality was taken, the director…

Romania's Chamber of Deputies, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday, passed a bill ratifying Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO protocols, 227 to two abstentions.

Romania has won two of the three finals against Poland, at the 2022 DUNAV OSIGURANJE European Youth Championships for cadets (under 15 years old) and juniors (under 19 years old), in Belgrade, on Sunday.

- None of us has full rights when there are others who don't have any rights still, British Ambassador Andrew Noble said on Thursday at a reception organized in collaboration with several diplomatic missions in the Capital City Bucharest, called "32 Years of Equality, Inclusion and Freedom in Romania."…