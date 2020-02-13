Two Romanian wrestlers to fight for bronze medals at European Chamionships in Rome

Stiri Recomandate

Probleme pe patru roţi. Mai mult de jumătate dintre ambulanţele din ţară sunt într-o stare jalnică

Probleme pe patru roţi. Mai mult de jumătate dintre ambulanţele din ţară sunt într-o stare jalnică

Din cele peste 400 de ambulanţe din toată ţara, mai mult de jumătate sunt într-o stare jalnică. Doar 110 autospeciale sunt exploatate mai puţin de 20 de ani. Astfel, personalul medical este… [citeste mai departe]

Acting DefMin Ciuca emphasises importance of robust, efficient, credible NATO presence in Romania

Acting DefMin Ciuca emphasises importance of robust, efficient, credible NATO presence in Romania

At a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday, Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca underscored the importance of a robust, efficient and credible NATO presence in Romania,… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Balint, poveste amuzantă despre „blaturile” de la Steaua: „Am dat gol și nu mă pupa nimeni”

Gabi Balint, poveste amuzantă despre „blaturile” de la Steaua: „Am dat gol și nu mă pupa nimeni”

Gabi Balint (57 de ani) a povestit cum strica „blaturile” colegilor în perioada în care îmbraca tricoul Stelei.  Balint a evoluat un deceniu în tricoul Stelei. Gavril Pele a cucerit 5 titluri… [citeste mai departe]

Massimo Pedrazzini este prezent vineri în studioul GSP Live, începând cu ora 09:01

Massimo Pedrazzini este prezent vineri în studioul GSP Live, începând cu ora 09:01

Costin Ștucan îl are invitat pe fostul antrenor al FCSB-ului, Massimo Pedrazzini (62 de ani), actual manager la Juventus Academy București. Fostul fotbalist italian ne va vorbi despre proiectul său de la Juventus Academy, cine se… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! Accident la Mărășești! O tânără de 19 ani a pierdut controlul mașinii și a rănit cinci persoane

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! Accident la Mărășești! O tânără de 19 ani a pierdut controlul mașinii și a rănit cinci persoane

Un accident s-a petrecut în această seară în Mărășești, în jurul orei 20:00. Un grup de persoane care ieșiseră din curtea unei biserici, a fost lovit… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European solicită Uniunii Europene acțiuni concrete în favoarea Palestinei

Parlamentul European solicită Uniunii Europene acțiuni concrete în favoarea Palestinei

Deputații de stânga au cerut astăzi din partea Uniunii Europene acțiuni concrete în favoarea unui Stat Palestinian și încheierea unui acord de parteneriat cu Israelul de asa mod incat sa se favorizeze solutia celor doua State,… [citeste mai departe]

VALENTINE’S DAY 2020, în Alba Iulia: Ce poţi face de ZIUA ÎNDRĂGOSTIŢILOR în Cealaltă Capitală și ce surprize ţi se pregătesc în cluburile şi localurile albaiuliene

VALENTINE’S DAY 2020, în Alba Iulia: Ce poţi face de ZIUA ÎNDRĂGOSTIŢILOR în Cealaltă Capitală și ce surprize ţi se pregătesc în cluburile şi localurile albaiuliene

Ziarul Unirea VALENTINE’S DAY 2020, în Alba… [citeste mai departe]

Parteneriat între FC Viitorul, Academia Hagi şi CS Hunedoara

Parteneriat între FC Viitorul, Academia Hagi şi CS Hunedoara

Un acord de parteneriat a fost semnat, astăzi, între Clubul Sportiv Hunedoara, aflat în subordinea Consiliului Local Hunedoara, CS Academia de Fotbal „Gheorghe Hagi” şi FC Viitorul Constanţa, documentul având ca obiect colaborarea dintre cele trei cluburi în vederea selecţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

TRADIȚII de Valentines Day. De ce oferă trandafiri roșii pe 14 februarie

TRADIȚII de Valentines Day. De ce oferă trandafiri roșii pe 14 februarie

Tradiția de oferi flori cu ocazia Zilei Îndrăgostiților și, în special, trandafiri roșii datează de la sfârșitul secolului al XVII-lea, în timpul domniei regelui Carol al II-lea al Suediei. În timpul unei excursii în Persia, regele Carol al II-lea a… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul Apa Serv: Chiar nu știa Ionel Arsene de problemele de la Apa Serv?

Scandalul Apa Serv: Chiar nu știa Ionel Arsene de problemele de la Apa Serv?

Cererea lui Arsene, ca toți cei din conducerea Apa Serv să-și dea demisia, în acceași zi în care Romanul a anunțat că vrea să schimbe furnizorul ridică o întrebare: chiar nu știa acesta despre problemele de la Apa Serv?  Este greu de crezut, mai… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Two Romanian wrestlers to fight for bronze medals at European Chamionships in Rome

Publicat:
Two Romanian wrestlers to fight for bronze medals at European Chamionships in Rome

Two Romanian wrestlers, (65 kg category) and (72 kg), will fight on Friday for bronze medals at the taking place in Rome. . on Thursday defeated, in the preliminaries, , in the quarterfinals defeated , and she got defeated in the semifinals by (Bulgaria). Incze will fight for the bronze medal with the winner between (Ukraine) and (Turkey).

In the 72 kg category, defeated

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Lupte: Doua romance vor disputa meciuri pentru bronz la Europenele de la Roma

20:31, 13.02.2020 - Doua sportive romane, Kriszta Tunde Incze (cat. 65 kg) si Catalina Axente (cat. 72 kg), vor sustine, vineri, meciuri pentru medaliile de bronz, la Campionatele Europene de lupte de la Roma. Kriszta Incze a invins-o, joi, in preliminarii pe belarusa Evghenia Andreicikova, in sferturi a trecut de unguroaica…

Romania's diplomacy stresses "need for proper understanding of history" to Zelenskyi's statement on North Bukovina

20:09, 23.01.2020 - The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) stresses "the need for a proper understanding of history" and asked for clarifications regarding the recent statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that "North Bukovina was occupied by the Romanians".In this regards,…

Romanian Navy writes page in history by assuming command of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two

16:13, 20.01.2020 - The mission departure ceremony of the crew of the Romanian Navy's Vice Amiral Constantin Balescu (PM-274) minelayer, for the first time in command of NATO's SNMCMG - 2 (Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group 2), took place Monday in Constanta Port, an event attended by military and civilian officials,…

Lupte / Alexandra Anghel, medalie de bronz la turneul „Yașar Dogu”

10:56, 11.01.2020 - Sportiva Universitații Craiova, Alexandra Anghel, s-a clasat vineri, pe locul al treilea al cat. 68 kg, la editia a 48-a a turneului de lupte libere „Yasar Dogu”. Turneul s-a desfașurat in Turcia, la Istanbul, informeaza Federatia Romana de Lupte . Victoria a revenit cehoaicei Adela Hanzlickova, care…

PM Orban set to pass bill on Friday under which gov't to take responsibility

15:25, 05.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he intends to adopt, at a government meeting on Friday, a bill under which the Government takes responsibility for passage of pieces of legislation."My aim is at the [Government] meeting on Friday we will adopt a bill under which we take responsibility,…

Over 14,000 people visit autumn edition of Romanian Tourism Fair

15:35, 20.11.2019 - Over 14,000 people visited Romanian Tourism Fair, the autumn edition, between 14 and 17 November, where a number of 236 companies from 17 countries presented their offer, the organisers have announced on Wednesday.According to Romexpo, this year, the fair had a 21 percent internationalisation…

Cristian Tudor Bacanu appointed Secretary of State with Justice Ministry

13:12, 15.11.2019 - Cristian Tudor Bacanu has been appointed State Secretary with the Justice Ministry, through a decision of Prime Minister Ludivic Orban, published in the Official Journal of Romania on Friday.  Through another decision of the PM, Cristina-Daria Buzasu-Enache has been appointed state adviser in the…

Nicolae Turdean appointed as President of National Agency for Mineral Resources

13:12, 15.11.2019 - Nicolae Turdean has been appointed as President, in rank of state secretary, of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), through a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published in the Official Journal of Romania on Friday.  Furthermore, the PM also ordered, through another decision,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 14 februarie 2020
Bucuresti 1°C | 10°C
Iasi 2°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 8°C
Timisoara 1°C | 8°C
Constanta 3°C | 10°C
Brasov 1°C | 9°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.02.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 516.087,60 4.925.828,00
II (5/6) 22 7.819,50 -
III (4/6) 925 185,97 -
IV (3/6) 14.120 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.693.486,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 februarie 2020
USD 4.379
EUR 4.7646
CHF 4.4812
GBP 5.6853
CAD 3.3032
XAU 221.611
JPY 3.9921
CNY 0.6271
AED 1.1922
AUD 2.9459
MDL 0.2471
BGN 2.4361

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec