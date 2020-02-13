Two Romanian wrestlers to fight for bronze medals at European Chamionships in Rome

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Doua sportive romane, Kriszta Tunde Incze (cat. 65 kg) si Catalina Axente (cat. 72 kg), vor sustine, vineri, meciuri pentru medaliile de bronz, la Campionatele Europene de lupte de la Roma. Kriszta Incze a invins-o, joi, in preliminarii pe belarusa Evghenia Andreicikova, in sferturi a trecut de unguroaica…

- The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) stresses "the need for a proper understanding of history" and asked for clarifications regarding the recent statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that "North Bukovina was occupied by the Romanians".In this regards,…

- The mission departure ceremony of the crew of the Romanian Navy's Vice Amiral Constantin Balescu (PM-274) minelayer, for the first time in command of NATO's SNMCMG - 2 (Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group 2), took place Monday in Constanta Port, an event attended by military and civilian officials,…

- Sportiva Universitații Craiova, Alexandra Anghel, s-a clasat vineri, pe locul al treilea al cat. 68 kg, la editia a 48-a a turneului de lupte libere „Yasar Dogu”. Turneul s-a desfașurat in Turcia, la Istanbul, informeaza Federatia Romana de Lupte . Victoria a revenit cehoaicei Adela Hanzlickova, care…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he intends to adopt, at a government meeting on Friday, a bill under which the Government takes responsibility for passage of pieces of legislation."My aim is at the [Government] meeting on Friday we will adopt a bill under which we take responsibility,…

- Over 14,000 people visited Romanian Tourism Fair, the autumn edition, between 14 and 17 November, where a number of 236 companies from 17 countries presented their offer, the organisers have announced on Wednesday.According to Romexpo, this year, the fair had a 21 percent internationalisation…

- Cristian Tudor Bacanu has been appointed State Secretary with the Justice Ministry, through a decision of Prime Minister Ludivic Orban, published in the Official Journal of Romania on Friday. Through another decision of the PM, Cristina-Daria Buzasu-Enache has been appointed state adviser in the…

- Nicolae Turdean has been appointed as President, in rank of state secretary, of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), through a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published in the Official Journal of Romania on Friday. Furthermore, the PM also ordered, through another decision,…