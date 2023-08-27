Two Nepalese among patients to be transferred abroad, Health minister says

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, states that in the Crevedia explosion case, action was taken according to all the procedures in force, Agerpres reports."At the scene, action was taken according to all the procedures in force by the action commander and the head of the field operation.…

- Other patients injured in the explosions occurred in Crevedia, Dambovita County will be transported abroad on Sunday, announced the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.He added that it is possible that some injured people will be transported abroad on Monday, but it depends…

- Spitalele militare din Romania au intrat in alerta maxima: doar șase-șapte locuri pentru victimele cu arsuri graveMinistrul Sanatații, Alexandru Rafila, a anunțat ca 14 spitale sunt in alerta dupa explozia de la Crevedia. Am activat și spitalele militare, a mai spus Rafila care a dezvaluit ca pentru…

- Au fost opt victime in urma exploziei de la Crevedia! Șapte pacienți au ajuns la spitalul Bagdasar sau Floreasca.Potrivit ministrului Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila, exista si decese in urma exploziei, relateaza News.ro. Pana in prezent, sase persoane au fost transportate la spitale. Un pacient…

- Conditionalities and minimum requirements for agricultural activity, the active farmer and the eligible hectare were among the topics addressed on Wednesday by the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, during consultations with the associations in the field regarding the modification of the CAP Strategic…

- SUA au aprobat livrarea primului lot de tancuri Abrams catre Ucraina. Tancurile ar urma sa ajunga in Ucraina la inceputul toamnei. Acest lucru a fost anunțat de secretarul adjunct al Armatei pentru achiziții, logistica și tehnologie US, Douglas Bush. „Sunt gata. Acum trebuie sa fie livrate in Europa,…

- On Thursday, meteorologists issued new Code Orange and Code Yellow warnings for heatwave and thermal discomfort, valid in more than half of the country, until Sunday.According to the specialized forecast, published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), throughout Thursday, there will…

- AgriMin Barbu: There is no cap on setting prices for farmers. For farmers, there will be no cap on price setting and there will be no intervention "in any way" regarding the setting of market prices, Minister of Agriculture Florin-Ionut Barbu told a news briefing on Friday at the end of a government…