Two Nepalese among patients to be transferred abroad, Health minister says

Explozia de la Crevedia - SURSE: DNA a deschis dosar in rem - Autosesizare pentru ABUZ ÎN SERVICIU

Explozia de la Crevedia - SURSE: DNA a deschis dosar in rem - Autosesizare pentru ABUZ ÎN SERVICIU

Dosarul vizează potențialele abuzuri în serviciu comise de instituțiile de control care au permis funcționarea acestei stații în ciuda neregulilor depistate până acum.Au trecut peste 24 de ore de la noua… [citeste mai departe]

Caransebeș – cocaină și canabis, Reșița – alcool

Caransebeș – cocaină și canabis, Reșița – alcool

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Acesta este pe scurt rezultatul dosarelor penale întocmite în weekend după ce polițiștii rutieri au surprins 9 infracțiuni pe drumurile publice: 4 pentru alcool sau alte substanțe, 4 fără permis și 1 pentru mașină fără numere! În total, în acest sfârșit de săptămână, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

„Atenție! Viperele nu atacă omul". Mesajul Parcului Național Retezat, după ce doi bărbați au fost mușcați de șarpe în timpul drumețiilor

„Atenție! Viperele nu atacă omul”. Mesajul Parcului Național Retezat, după ce doi bărbați au fost mușcați de șarpe în timpul drumețiilor

Viperele nu atacă omul, ci se apără când se simt amenințate, spun reprezentanții Parcului Național… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Siriu

Accident în Siriu

Trafic dirijat pe DN10, în Siriu, în urma unui accident rutier. Potrivit IPJ Buzău este vorba despre o coliziune între un autovehicul și o motocicletă. Două persoane sunt evaluate medical. Revenim cu detalii! Articolul Accident în Siriu apare prima dată în Opinia Buzău . [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta incepe excelent campionatul la feminin. Victorie cu 5-0 la Turnu Magurele

Farul Constanta incepe excelent campionatul la feminin. Victorie cu 5-0 la Turnu Magurele

Echipa feminina de la Farul Constanta a inceput cu dreptul primul sezon din istorie jucat in Superliga. Fetele antrenate de Raluca Sarghe ndash; Simes au jucat cu CSM Alexandria, pe stadionul Municipal din Turnu Magurele si… [citeste mai departe]

Catastrofa de la Crevedia generează controale și în Neamț

Catastrofa de la Crevedia generează controale și în Neamț

Exploziile care au avut loc sâmbătă, 26 august, la Crevedia, județul Dâmbovița, la o stație GPL s-au soldat cu două decese, 41 de persoane internate în spital, dintre care șase sunt intubate. Opt răniți care au suferit arsuri grave au fost transferați peste la spitale peste hotare.… [citeste mai departe]

Schiturile și sihăstriile din „Meteora" Neamţului

Schiturile și sihăstriile din „Meteora” Neamţului

Neamţul este judeţul cu cele mai multe lăcaşuri de cult monastice din România, aşezate în zona de munte, în special în jurul Ceahlăului, în munţii Bistriţei şi Stânişoarei. În poienile din codri, călugării care au vrut să fie mai deoparte de vatra mănăstirilor, retraşi spre singurătate şi… [citeste mai departe]

Accident la Siriu / Două persoane sunt evaluate medical

Accident la Siriu / Două persoane sunt evaluate medical

Trafic dirijat pe DN10, la Siriu, din cauza unui accident rutier soldat, se pare, cu două victime.  Din primele date se pare că este vorba de o coliziune între un autovehicul și o motocicletă. Două persoane sunt evaluate medical. Vom reveni cu amănunte.  [citeste mai departe]

Melanomul, cel mai agresiv cancer de piele. Cine sunt persoanele care riscă cel mai mult să dezvolte boala

Melanomul, cel mai agresiv cancer de piele. Cine sunt persoanele care riscă cel mai mult să dezvolte boala

Unul dintre factorii majori de risc pentru dezvoltarea melanomului este expunerea excesivă la radiațiile ultraviolete (UV), indiferent dacă provin de la soare sau de la surse artificiale,… [citeste mai departe]


Two Nepalese among patients to be transferred abroad, Health minister says

Publicat:
Two Nepalese among patients to be transferred abroad, Health minister says

are among the patients who were injured in the Crevedia fire and who will be transferred to hospitals abroad, says the Health minister, .

"There are two Nepalese. They will both be transferred. (...) They were probably working there. (...) They are on the list of those who will be transferred, starting today," said Rafila, on Sunday, during a press conference.

According to him, the two Nepalese are the only foreign citizens who were affected by the explosions in Crevedia. Both are currently hospitalized at Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital, and one of them was not…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Crevedia Explosion/Internal Affairs minister: Action was taken according to all procedures in force

15:55, 27.08.2023 - The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, states that in the Crevedia explosion case, action was taken according to all the procedures in force, Agerpres reports."At the scene, action was taken according to all the procedures in force by the action commander and the head of the field operation.…

Crevedia Explosion/Other injured will be transferred Sunday to hospitals abroad

10:00, 27.08.2023 - Other patients injured in the explosions occurred in Crevedia, Dambovita County will be transported abroad on Sunday, announced the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.He added that it is possible that some injured people will be transported abroad on Monday, but it depends…

Spitalele militare din Romania au intrat in alerta maxima: doar șase-șapte locuri pentru victimele cu arsuri grave

00:05, 27.08.2023 - Spitalele militare din Romania au intrat in alerta maxima: doar șase-șapte locuri pentru victimele cu arsuri graveMinistrul Sanatații, Alexandru Rafila, a anunțat ca 14 spitale sunt in alerta dupa explozia de la Crevedia. Am activat și spitalele militare, a mai spus Rafila care a dezvaluit ca pentru…

Cel puțin un mort dupa explozia de la Crevedia: ministrul Sanatații, precizari de ultima ora

20:35, 26.08.2023 - Au fost opt victime in urma exploziei de la Crevedia! Șapte pacienți au ajuns la spitalul Bagdasar sau Floreasca.Potrivit ministrului Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila, exista si decese in urma exploziei, relateaza News.ro. Pana in prezent, sase persoane au fost transportate la spitale. Un pacient…

Minister of Agriculture holds consultations with associations in the field regarding modification of CAP Strategic Plan

22:50, 09.08.2023 - Conditionalities and minimum requirements for agricultural activity, the active farmer and the eligible hectare were among the topics addressed on Wednesday by the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, during consultations with the associations in the field regarding the modification of the CAP Strategic…

Vine alt cadou al americanilor pentru ucraineni: „Sunt gata”

09:00, 08.08.2023 - SUA au aprobat livrarea primului lot de tancuri Abrams catre Ucraina. Tancurile ar urma sa ajunga in Ucraina la inceputul toamnei. Acest lucru a fost anunțat de secretarul adjunct al Armatei pentru achiziții, logistica și tehnologie US, Douglas Bush. „Sunt gata. Acum trebuie sa fie livrate in Europa,…

Code Orange and Yellow heat wave warnings for over half of the country (meteorologists)

12:05, 13.07.2023 - On Thursday, meteorologists issued new Code Orange and Code Yellow warnings for heatwave and thermal discomfort, valid in more than half of the country, until Sunday.According to the specialized forecast, published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), throughout Thursday, there will…

AgriMin Barbu: There is no cap on setting prices for farmers

18:00, 30.06.2023 - AgriMin Barbu: There is no cap on setting prices for farmers. For farmers, there will be no cap on price setting and there will be no intervention "in any way" regarding the setting of market prices, Minister of Agriculture Florin-Ionut Barbu told a news briefing on Friday at the end of a government…


