Turnover tax to cause losses between 35% - 83% to companies in goods distribution sector Turnover tax to cause losses between 35% - 83% to companies in goods distribution sector The turnover tax will cause losses between 35% and 83% to companies in the goods distribution sector, according to the representatives of the Association of Romanian Goods Distribution Companies (ACDBR). "Based on the signals received from the members in the territory and the analyzes made regarding the activity of our partners in traditional trade, most of them being small retailers, the Association of Companies for the Distribution of Goods in Romania (ACDBR) draws attention that the turnover tax… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Taxa pe cifra de afaceri va cauza pierderi cuprinse intre 35% si 83% companiilor din sectorul distributiei de bunuri, sustin reprezentantii Asociatiei Companiilor de Distributie de Bunuri din Romania (ACDBR). „In baza semnalelor primite de la membrii din teritoriu si a analizelor facute cu privire la…

- The draft law on fiscal budgetary measures to ensure Romania's long-term financial sustainability was published Tuesday by the Finance Ministry.The said piece of legislation introduces, starting next year, a minimum tax of 1% on turnover for companies with a turnover of over 50 million euros and…

- A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday bringing together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aims to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The Three Seas Initiative,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the shares of ten other companies listed on the BVB will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices in the Small Cap category. Six companies already included in the MSCI indices will be promoted from Small Cap to Mid…

- The Ministry of Health informs that 260 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in health units. CITESTE SI MEP Tomac: Companies invited to join suit at CJEU on non acceptance of Romania into Schengen 14:51 2 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann achieves 2024 Olympic Games' long jump qualification norm 14:33 7 Euro…

- People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman, MEP Eugen Tomac, said on Tuesday that any legal entity in Romania who considers that its activity is affected and its freedom of movement of goods within the EU is restricted can join as a party in the lawsuit it has filed at the Court of Justice of the European…

- Nuclearelectrica's shares dominate opening of stock market session on FridayThe shares of Nuclearelectrica dominated the opening of the stock market session on Friday, the transactions with these securities amounting to 1.4 million RON in the first 40 minutes, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI National…

- The police officers from the organized crime fighting structures, together with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)prosecutors, carried out, between June 23 and July 6, 47 operative actions, to dismantle criminal groups specialized in human trafficking, computer…